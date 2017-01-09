What To Learn From Sears' Momentary Spike

As shares gained back 50 percent of their recent decline, the stock's RSI came back to near 50.

In a span of one week, shares of Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) rallied about 30 percent. With a short interest over 21 percent, especially high for a retailer, some may have jumped in assuming the rally had just gotten started. Unfortunately, for those chasing the stock reality quickly set in as shares gave back almost 20 percent in a span of a mere two days. It wasn't bad news that caused the fall, but it was less bad news that caused the irrational spike in the first place. Overall, leaving those who chased, or at least considered doing so, with an important lesson.

Important Things to Remember for That Next Sears-Type Rally

Why the Rally?: For a stock, especially one overloaded with a plethora of bad news, it takes more than a less bad development to allow shares to turn the corner. Yet, for investors in Sears it was only such a development they received. News the company had sold its Craftsman tool brand to Stanley Black & Decker and planned more store closings might make the company solvent a little while longer, but in the end only works to delay the inevitable.

Tracking the Relative Strength Index: While a quick surge might offer some momentary fun and excitement, it could also leave you with a significant loss. During Sears sell off to begin December, the RSI went from over 51 to just over 23 in a span of about four weeks. During that week-long rally, however, the reading crept back to 50. Thus, even with shares still down about 20 percent overall, the RSI had come in nearly unchanged. Consequently, assuming a stock is still down and therefore oversold is one of the costliest mistakes any trader can make.

50 is the Key Number: Whether it's a major indices or an individual stock, an intraday chart or a more long term trading pattern, 50 is the key number. Regardless of if a stock surges and gives back 50 percent of its gains or shares plunge and then gain back half of their losses, this is one of the most important metrics to follow. For Sears, the stock's momentary rally fit the bill. From it's level over $13 at the beginning of December to it's low of just over $8 by the end of December, a 50 percent recovery would've left shares to peak at around $11 which ended up being where the rally stalled.

Studying the Long Term: Sears might have postponed that bankruptcy a little while longer, but that doesn't mean such a path isn't in the company's future. Earnings this year are expected to fall another 20 percent. With the company continually posting losses with no end in sight, that bankruptcy filing has taken on a when, not if probability.

The urge to chase might be the hardest to overcome, but as shown with Sears overdone and unsupported rally, it can leave you with little money left to invest.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.