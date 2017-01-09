Twitter: Live-Stream Deals Trump Executive Departures

Donald Trump using the platform and key new executives focused on live video trump the departures of executives that led the company into the current weak position.

After another month and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is seemingly facing the same issues highlighted in my previous article. The media wants to obsess over the executive departures without highlighting the positives of new leaders and live videos.

The stock trades at $17 after trading sideways over the last year. The question now is whether the new live-stream deals and top tweeter trump executive departures?

Since my last article about a month ago, Twitter lost both the CTO and the Managing Director of Greater China. Neither were really influential in the business, but the typical media headline was as follows by Breitbart: Twitter CTO Quits As Social Network's Execs Flee Company.

While losing executives is never a good sign, one needs to remember that the stock trades around the all-time lows. Clearly, some executives weren't doing a great job or the stock wouldn't be suffering.

As well, don't forget that these historical executives in charge such as the CEO, COO and CTO weren't invited to the Trump tech summit. Twitter was the main giant tech giant left out of the meeting with the new president.

Even worse, Trump has recently acknowledged that Twitter remains in the plans for the president elect to connect with the American population in a way of bypassing the traditional media. So ironically the management team was so inept that the only company not invited to the tech summit is the one he actually uses.

In fact, Trump has tweeted almost as much as the co-founders that includes CEO Jack Dorsey, Biz Stone, and Ev Williams combined. Amazingly, Trump seems to get the power of Twitter more than the founders. The tweet totals are based on levels from January 7.

Donald Trump - 34.3K tweets

Co-founders - 35.4K

Jack Dorsey - 21K

Biz Stone - 6,443

Ev Williams - 7,972

Trump used the social-media service to help his campaign while these executives rarely tweet to promote their new business endeavors. Even worse, Twitter doesn't show any signs of promoting that the service is the go to site for coverage of Trump for the next four years. His tweets already get upwards of 100K engagements and countless more views despite the promotion.

Instead of focusing on the executive departures, one needs to look at the people highlighted as the new leadership of the company.

COO Noto recently announced the big streaming deal with the PGA Tour. The news is encouraging since the PGA already worked with Twitter on a previous streaming deal and regularly posts videos with pre-roll ads.

The golf organization wouldn't have expanded the working relationship, if the previous deal hadn't worked. The CEO with his nearly 4 million followers didn't bother to tweet the news, but at least Noto tries.

At this point, one has to wonder what the CEO is even doing. He has a large platform to promote Twitter events and his other work at Square (NYSE:SQ) and increase engagement in the process, yet he chooses to not utilize it.

The valuation of Twitter is compelling at these levels. The enterprise value has dipped towards $10 billion and even the depressed revenue expectations are around $2.8 billion. More live-streaming deals and higher engagement could push revenues even higher.

TWTR EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

The key investor takeaway is that live-stream deals and the key executives in charge of live video trump the executive departures. Not to mention, the new corporate ambassador in Donald Trump ensures the social-media site has four years of strong engagement ahead. Use the weakness to own Twitter.

