Average Hourly Wages Continue To Climb

The Fed expects Trump's policy to drive growth, but will remain data-dependent before committing to more rate hikes.

Average hourly wages of $26 was up 2.9% Y/Y. The metric was the highest it has been over the past decade.

The December jobs report gave another sign that the employment picture and the economy could be on solid footing:

US employment levels have recovered significantly since the depths of the crisis, with American companies adding 15m jobs since a 2010 low. The new data showed that the economy added a modest 156,000 jobs in December, with the unemployment rate rising slightly to a still-healthy 4.7 per cent. But wages have been far slower to recover, confounding economists and helping spark populist anger in the hard-hit Rust Belt states that delivered Mr Trump the presidency.

The November unemployment rate of 4.6% was a nine-year low. Economists had expected payrolls to rise by 178,000 December; the unemployment rate was also higher than November's, but financial markets rallied on the hopes that the economy was headed in the right direction. According to Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen, the economy needs to create about 100,000 per month to remain healthy. That said, if payrolls continue to rise by 100,000 per month then fears of a recession could dissipate, and it could help burnish President Obama's legacy as a "jobs creator."

Average Hourly Wages Continue To Rise

Another promising sign is that average hourly wages were $26.00, up 0.4% versus November and 2.9% Y/Y. Meanwhile, average weekly hours of 34.3 were flat versus November.

Average hourly wages have risen steadily since the Financial Crisis of 2008. December's metric was the highest it has been over the past 10 years. The knock on the Obama administration is that the jobs created have been low-paying, retail and service-oriented jobs. The high-paying manufacturing jobs have escaped this recovery. The rise in average hourly wage figure does show the economy has made strides since the worst economic crisis of my lifetime.

President-elect Donald Trump has promised to revive America's mining communities and manufacturing base. Infrastructure spending will help, but by how much? The fact that he has vowed to make an effort has improved consumer confidence and spurred financial markets since the election.

More Fed Rate Hikes Ahead?

In December the Fed hiked rates for only the second time since 2008. Fed officials believe Trump's policies will create growth, but want to remain data-dependent until raises rates again. We have heard this narrative before and it led to record low rates during most of President Obama's tenure. It also spurred asset prices - which appeared to be the Fed's intent all along. With the Dow Jones (NYSEARCA:DIA) approaching 20,000, investors seem to be conditioned to go long stocks with the assumption they will rise regardless of earnings.

It might sound counterintuitive, but the Fed's accommodative monetary policy likely aided Congress' inaction on fiscal policy. That said, I do not envision the three to four rate hikes in 2017 that some experts are predicting.

