This CEF Isn't As Special As Many Think

Is this justified? UTG may not be as special as many think.

Inefficiencies in how closed end funds track their NAV can be caused by any number of things. Usually I can only identify the divergence and guess at the catalyst. My most common guess is imbalance in supply and demand in funds with poor liquidity.

Sometimes the reason is clearer, even if it leaves me wondering how the market can get it so wrong. This is currently the case with Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG), a fund which with a 52-week average discount to NAV of -6.96% which is now trading at -0.4%.

The Fund

UTG is a fairly large fund, with total net assets of $1.43bn using leverage of 22.57%. The monthly distribution is 5.95%.

As the name suggests, UTG has a portfolio focused on Utilities, with 97% of its holdings in equities from this sector. Its top ten holdings have some familiar names:

source: CEF connect

This makes the fund fairly similar to the likes of the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down around 8% from its 2016 high. While floating rate securities and financials are all the rage, holdings in Utilities in a rising rate environment aren't hugely desirable, and are unlikely to be the root cause of UTG's narrowing discount.

The reason for the UTG's bid appears to be this:

Click to enlarge

source: CEF connect

A whopping special dividend of $1.0306. It's practically 10 months worth of normal distributions.

But let's not forget that the price of UTG will fall by a proportional amount on the payment date of 1/13/2017. I don't understand why market participants would buy anything just for a dividend. And it's not only that; they are overpaying. The price of the fund is diverging from its normal relation to NAV and the fund could be considered overvalued.

Yet I see this behavior time and time again. Premium/discounts experience massive declines on distribution cuts, and massive rises on distribution increases. Meanwhile the NAV of the fund is unchanged, and more often than not, the management have done very little either way.

The Divergence

Just how much UTG has diverged from its NAV can be seen by the screenshot below:

Click to enlarge

source: author's software

In the top left chart the price of UTG is in red, and the NAV is in blue.

The 200 day correlation of 0.83 seems low, but this figure has been skewed by the vicious divergence in recent times, with the 20 day correlation actually negative at -0.17.

Buyers are effectively paying 10% more for the same thing.

My software also searches for a benchmark, and in the case of UTG it is the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX ETF (FXU). The benchmark will tell us if there is the same bid in all funds in this space.

Click to enlarge

The top left chart shows FXU in navy blue and although it hasn't diverged as much as UTG and its NAV, we can still see the peculiar spike higher in UTG in recent times, breaking its normal relation to FXU.

FXU is moving higher, but the move in UTG is statistically out of kilter.

This is the case not only in relation to its benchmark, but also to its historical premium/discount over the last 200 days:

We can therefore conclude UTG is statistically overvalued.

We can also say the reason for this overvaluation is probably its special dividend.

In my view the catalyst does not justify the valuation and I think the premium / discount will fall back again towards average.

This gives us a shorting opportunity in UTG, which unlike many closed end funds, has decent liquidity with an average daily volume of $3m. You could also construct a pair trade with FXU long and UTG short. The screenshot above shows how position sizes need to be adjusted for this to work.

My target for these trades would be no more than 2 standard deviations, which is a "miserable" 2.74% (as many will no doubt say). It is all about timing and calculating the costs.

Alternatively, if you hold UTG, take the money and run. The special dividend won't make you any richer, but the $3 rally since November is real and you can cash that in and look for an undervalued fund.

Conclusions

I am not especially bearish on Utilities, or UTG, but I do not think the current valuation is justified based on historical relations to NAV and UTG's benchmark, FXU.

There are various ways you can approach this view. If you hold UTG, switch, if not, you can trade the inefficiency.

Special dividends are not as special as many think.

Disclosure: I am/we are short UTG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.