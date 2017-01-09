Penn West Petroleum Expects 15% Exit Rate Growth

Historical information about Penn West is mostly irrelevant to current analysis due to the massive changes it has undergone.

Penn West's estimated value is $2.00 USD to $2.50 USD at current strip, with a $0.50 USD increase if oil shifts up by $5.

Penn West Petroleum (NYSE:PWE) has increased its capital expenditure budget to $180 million CAD ($136 million USD) and offered more information about its current status and its expectations for 2017. Penn West appears able to grow its exit rate production by 15% while generating modestly positive cash flow. This is in-line with my previous expectations. With the more concrete information now available about Penn West's 2017 production and expected netbacks, I am estimating Penn West's value at around $2.00 USD to $2.50 USD per share.

For this article, I have used the exchange rate of $1.325 CAD to $1.00 USD that Penn West uses in its presentation.

A New Company

I think it would probably be best to ignore most of the historical information for Penn West. It has changed so much (much lower production, much lower debt) that comparisons to anything more than a couple quarters ago are mostly meaningless. Rather than even look at what Penn West traded at a couple years ago, the new Penn West should be analyzed like it was a new company or a spinoff of the old company to avoid having irrelevant historical information cloud the analysis.

Non-Core Production

Penn West has classified 13,500 BOEPD of its Q4 2016 production as sold or held for sale. It expects another $80 million CAD ($60 million USD) in sale proceeds on top of the $95 million CAD ($72 million USD) it received in the second half of 2016. The assets that Penn West has been selling off during 2017 and the second half of 2016 are low value assets, which is shown by the prior expectations that Penn West had for those asset sales.

Penn West initially mentioned that it expected to receive $100 million CAD to $200 million CAD ($75 million USD to $151 million USD) for 20,000 BOEPD of non-core production, so the $175 million CAD ($132 million USD) it now expects is towards the higher end of that range, but still under $9,000 CAD ($7,000 USD) per flowing BOE.

For the purposes of this article, I am going to assume that Penn West completes the divestiture of its non-core assets and applies the proceeds of the divestitures to reduce debt. If Penn West kept some non-core assets, there would only be a limited effect on its financials anyway due to the apparent low netback for the non-core production. However, with Penn West referencing in its capital budget update "full year 2017 production of 27,000 - 29,000 BOEPD" and Penn West also mentioning 25,000 BOEPD of key development area production in Q4 2016, growing to near 29,000 BOEPD a year later, it appears that it currently expects non-core production during 2017 to be minimal.

Penn West's Updated 2017 Outlook

Based on current prices, Penn West could receive around $332 million USD in revenue for its production in 2017. This is based on an average realization of $32.50 USD per BOE for its production and is equivalent to the $55 WTI oil scenario in Penn West's presentation. Current 2017 oil prices are slightly higher than $55 WTI, but AECO natural gas is lower than Penn West's $3.30 CAD ($2.50 USD) assumption, so those cancel each other out.

Penn West has oil hedged at around $50 USD, so net of the hedge value, Penn West may end up with $315 million USD in total revenue.

Units $/BOE $ Million Production 10,220,000 $32.50 $332 Hedge Value -$17 Revenue $315 Click to enlarge

Penn West's cash expenditures are estimated at $301 million USD with its $180 million CAD ($136 million USD) capital budget.

$ Million Operating Expense $93 Transportation $14 Royalties $21 Cash G&A $22 Interest $15 Total Capital $136 Total Expenses $301 Click to enlarge

This leaves Penn West with approximately $15 USD million in positive cash flow in 2017, while growing its exit rate production in core areas by approximately 15%. Penn West's funds flow from operations is estimated at $165 million USD in 2017. Note that Penn West adds back decommissioning expenses ($20 million CAD or $15 million USD in 2017) to get to funds flow from operations. Thus the $136 million USD capital budget listed above is just over 80% of Penn West's funds flow from operations.

Valuing Penn West

With Penn West able to grow its exit rate production by around 15% in 2017 while modestly reducing its debt, it appears capable of quite solid growth at current strip prices. I'd estimate Penn West's value at approximately $2.00 USD to $2.50 USD per share at current strip prices, which is a 6x to 7x EV to 2018 EBITDA multiple. This assumes that Penn West's 2018 production grows by approximately 15% compared to its 2017 production.

Penn West's unhedged netback is approximately $20 USD per BOE at $55 WTI oil, so 2018 production levels of 32,200 BOEPD would result in total netback of approximately $235 million. Less G&A, that would put its estimated 2018 EBITDA around $200 million to $210 million.

As mentioned before, Penn West's non-core production is low value and has substantially lower netbacks than its core production. If Penn West kept that production, it would add far less than $20 USD per incremental BOE to Penn West's total netback. Whether Penn West keeps or sells (as currently intended) that non-core production has a very marginal impact on Penn West's estimated share value.

A $5 increase in future WTI oil prices increases Penn West's unhedged netback by around $2.64 USD per BOE and probably increases its value by around $0.50 USD per share when factoring in additional production growth potential as well. While this calculation should be reasonably accurate for modest changes in oil prices, major changes in oil prices will likely result in significant cost inflation that would need to be assessed.

Conclusion

Penn West's 2017 capital budget and updated corporate presentation appear to be generally in-line with my previous expectations. Penn West is targeting 15% exit rate growth in 2017 while producing modestly positive cash flow. It could potentially get its exit rate growth to near 20% while matching spending to cash flow.

Assuming 15% growth, Penn West appears to be worth approximately $2.00 USD to $2.50 USD per share at current strip prices. This would increase by around $0.50 USD per share if oil futures moved up by around $5 to the low-$60s.

Penn West was reduced to a fraction of its former self in order to pay off its debt. However, it now seems poised to do well with its modest debt and ability to grow production even if WTI oil was in the $40s. However with over 500 million outstanding shares, each $1 USD change in its share price is equivalent to change in its enterprise value of nearly $50,000 USD per flowing BOE (based on 2017 production), which is something to consider.

