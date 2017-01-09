Buy Walgreens, Valeant And Rite Aid Ahead Of Merger

With the recent divestment of 865 Rite Aid stores to Fred's (NASDAQ:FRED) Pharmacy investors in Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) and Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) shouldn't be wondering whether a deal will happen but rather how many more days they need to wait before it happens. After the deal closes, Walgreens will control approximately 12,000 USA locations. As a side effect of this mega merger expect Valeant shares (NYSE:VRX) to rise significantly as they stand to significantly benefit as they have a 20 year distribution agreement with Walgreens.

As Valeant approaches key FDA drug approvals and has recently increased its active R&D programs by 45%, we expect everyone in this stock party to significantly benefit but we believe the most compelling opportunity to be on Valeant. We recently highlighted a trade to make up to 73% on shares of Valeant throughout 2017, but we believe Rite Aid and Walgreens will offer a compelling opportunity as well to make some quick money during the first quarter.

Why Buy Rite Aid

Walgreens will buy shares of Rite Aid for $9 a share and the transaction is expected to close in January. Having closed at a price of $8.40 per share on Friday, the potential to make a 7.4% return on your money in less than a month is very compelling. Though ultimately that return could become less attractive if the FTC continues to approve the merger. Even if it were to take 4 months to close, 7.4% is better than the 1% you get at the bank.

Why Buy Walgreens

Walgreens is expected to achieve cost synergies in excess of $1 billion in the next 3 to 4 years. This will help maintain a growth rate of approximately 12.4% for the next 5 years. With a current valuation forward PE of only 15.05 vs 17.1 for the S&P index and Walgreens having double digit revenue growth into the foreseeable future we believe shares of Walgreens should be trading at 18 times forward earnings of $5.40 per share or $97.20 per share or about 17% for 2017.

Furthermore, its partnership with Valeant will prove to be a significant contributor to revenue growth as it's an innovative deal created to cut the middle man and save the U.S. healthcare system as much as $600 million per year. Thanks to the controversy surrounding Philidor and the Senate hearings few people understood that Valeant and Walgreens were creating a program that will bring significant change to the healthcare industry. They cut drug distributors out of the equation. Remember the Epipen pricing scandal? In our article defending Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) we explained how out of the $600 price charge less than one third actually came back to Mylan. $400 is lost in the ineffective healthcare system through distribution charges, to more distribution charges, to more rebates and more rebates.

In order to change the status quo Valeant and Walgreens partnered and effectively cut distributors out of the equation. Also they signed an agreement to provide branded drugs at generic prices for any drugs that Valeant carried on its portfolio. This deal will benefit both companies as well as customers. Cheaper, higher quality drugs for customers, more margins for Valeant and Walgreens. Win-Win. This program is scheduled to be rolled throughout 2017.

Why Buy Valeant

In exchange for Philidor, which was engaging in questionable practices, Valeant decided to create a partnership with Philidor which was going to significantly lower its drugs prices and help the American healthcare system. Valeant found in Walgreens a stronger partner than Philidor could have ever been. Together they will revolutionize the healthcare industry again.

But when Valeant signed the deal, Walgreens only had 8,000 stores. Now the potential for its drug distribution agreement and consumer products will suddenly increase by another 40% after the Walgreens/Rite Aid merger. We expect shares of Valeant to rally by 100% in 2017 and 30% in the next 45 days. We recommend investors position on Valeant with our trade recommendation in order to have some downside protection.

We recommend investors to buy shares of Walgreens, Rite Aid and Valeant.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRX, AGN, CELG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.