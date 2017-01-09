Western Digital Will Hit $85 - Cramer's Lightning Round (1/6/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, January 6.
Bullish Calls
Western Digital (NYSE:WDC): Cramer likes the flash memory business and SanDisk acquisition. He thinks it will touch $85.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO): They are important technology for Uber and Airbnb. "At $27, I think it's fine. Not pound-table, but I think it's fine."
Adient (NASDAQ:ADNT): December numbers were good. "I know that makes me an outlier, but I think autos are still OK."
AT&T (NYSE:T): Cramer is a fan and he likes Verizon as well.
Bearish Calls
Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP): It's not a sell but being in the propane business currently is hard.
Realty Income (NYSE:O): 4% yield is not enough when the Fed is raising rates.
Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP): It's a highly speculative stock.
Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR): That group is very hard.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS): Cramer prefers buying Salesforce (NYSE:CRM).
