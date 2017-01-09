Western Digital Will Hit $85 - Cramer's Lightning Round (1/6/17)

Cramer is not a fan of Realty Income at 4% yield.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, January 6.

Bullish Calls

Western Digital (NYSE:WDC): Cramer likes the flash memory business and SanDisk acquisition. He thinks it will touch $85.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO): They are important technology for Uber and Airbnb. "At $27, I think it's fine. Not pound-table, but I think it's fine."

Adient (NASDAQ:ADNT): December numbers were good. "I know that makes me an outlier, but I think autos are still OK."

AT&T (NYSE:T): Cramer is a fan and he likes Verizon as well.

Bearish Calls

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP): It's not a sell but being in the propane business currently is hard.

Realty Income (NYSE:O): 4% yield is not enough when the Fed is raising rates.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP): It's a highly speculative stock.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR): That group is very hard.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS): Cramer prefers buying Salesforce (NYSE:CRM).

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up.