Brookfield Infrastructure Partners And Brookfield Renewable Partners: One Is The World's Best Utility, The Other A High-Yield Value Trap

While trusting the industry's best management team is always smart, trusting math more is generally a good idea.

Risks that threaten to make Brookfield Renewable into a classic high-yield value trap and put its generous yield in jeopardy.

BUT while Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has the hallmarks of a terrific "buy and hold forever" dividend growth legend, Brookfield Renewable Partners has red flags popping up left and right.

Over the past decade both of the company's utility LP's, BIP and BEP have crushed not just other utilities, but the market as well, becoming dividend growth investor favorites.

When it comes to managing utilities, infrastructure, and energy assets no one does it better than Brookfield Asset Management. .

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP), and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) have stunning track records of making long-term dividend growth investors rich.

Over the past eight years they have not just crushed their rival utilities, but smashed the S&P 500 as well. Most of this outperformance is courtesy of the both LPs' world class management team, which is provided by Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM).

Click to enlarge Source: Brookfield Asset Management

Simply put, no management team in the world has the kind of experience, scale, and expertise to both find great investment opportunities in energy and infrastructure around the globe, and put together excellent deals that benefit income investors.

That being said, no management team is infallible, which means that while it's ok to trust management when it says that everything is going well, you can't build an entire investment thesis on such hope.

In other words "trust but verify" is an essential component of successful dividend growth investing. Let's dig into the numbers for both Brookfield Infrastructure and Brookfield Renewable to see BIP is the far superior investment to BEP. Specifically learn why Brookfield Renewable's distribution growth isn't just in danger, but why the LP may soon have to in fact CUT the payout; making this high-yield utility a potential value trap to be avoided.

The Promise of Brookfield Renewable

Source: Brookfield Renewable Partners presentation.

Brookfield Renewable Partners initially appears to be an excellent, low risk, high-yield way for income growth investors to participate in one of the biggest mega-trends in history; the transition of the world from fossil fuels to renewable, clean energy.

In fact, with over $300 billion currently being invested in renewable energy around the globe, a figure that is certain to only increase in the future, the growth runway for Brookfield Renewable Partners appears to be darn near infinite.

And since Brookfield Renewable, with 10.7 GW of capacity, is the world's largest publicly traded hydro power provider, it seems like an excellent choice for utility investors looking to gain low risk exposure to this exciting industry; one that has over $300 billion in global investment opportunities in hydro power alone.

That's especially true given that unlike wind and solar power, hydro is a source of base load power, which should theoretically result in rock solid cash flow predictability to secure, and grow the distribution at management's target rate of 5% to 9% annually.

Combined with a generous and secure yield, management hopes to deliver consistent 12% to 15% CAGR total returns, which is far above the market's historical 9.1% CAGR returns since 1871.

And while that kind of aggressive management guidance may seem extravagant, given that: 90% of the LP's cash flow is secured by long-term , fixed fee, (and inflation linked) contracts (with average remaining term of 16 years), and BEP has a growth pipeline of 6.8 GW of projects under consideration, it appears that this amazing total return target is well within reach.

Better yet, thanks to its increasing geographic diversification (260 generating facilities in Europe, North, and South America), as well as ongoing investments into wind and solar energy, Brookfield Renewable Partners can expect more reliable and consistent cash flow going forward.

Why You Should Avoid Brookfield Renewable

So with: so much potential growth ahead of it, a generous yield, and excellent management payout growth guidance, what's not to love about Brookfield Renewable?

Sources: BEP earnings supplements, Gurufocus Metric 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Q1-Q3 AFFO/Unit $1.76 $3.12 $1.46 $1.21 $1.14 Q1-Q3 Distributions $1.00 $1.09 $1.16 $1.25 $1.34 AFFO Payout Ratio 56.8% 34.9% 79.5% 103.3% 117.5% Average Revenue Per MWH Capacity $83 $77 $80 $73 $71 Click to enlarge

For one thing the fact that the LP's distribution has become increasingly unsustainable in recent years, courtesy of an adjusted funds from operations or AFFO, (equivalent to free cash flow and what funds the distribution), payout ratio that has risen to frightening heights.

Source: Brookfield Renewable Partners earnings supplement.

Part of this is explained by the fact that, thanks to ongoing dry conditions in both the US and South America, as well as below average wind conditions, Brookfield Renewable has had difficulty maximizing its existing power capacity.

In fact, despite aggressive expansion into new assets around the world that saw long-term average or LTA capacity rise by 71% year-over-year or YOY, actual power generation declined from 91.4% of LTA in 2015 to 80.5% this year.

This resulted in declining profitability and when combined with higher operating costs, (due to more assets), and higher interest costs, (from higher debt) resulted in AFFO/unit declining 18% despite massive revenue growth of 72%.

What can explain this apparent negative economies of scale? Well for one thing, this is a massively capital intensive industry and Brookfield Renewable Partners funds much of its growth with debt.

Click to enlargeAs you can see the utility is seeing rising interest rates, especially at its subsidiary or project level. This makes it more difficult for new investments to become accretive to AFFO/unit, especially since Brookfield Renewable is constantly having to sell new units in order to fund its growth (4.9% YoY unit growth).

Now in fairness to BEP this investor dilution is simply part of the business model of LP's, including Brookfield Infrastructure. Like MLPs and REITs, these pass through entities pay out the majority of their cash flow, (in order to avoid paying corporate taxes), to investors in the form of distributions. However this means that the vast majority of growth capital needs to be funded with both debt and equity, ie new shares.

And while Brookfield Renewable has faced extreme challenges in the last few years in being able to achieve accretive investments that would justify management's recent payout hikes, the same is not true of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. In fact I consider Brookfield Infrastructure to be, hands down, the single best utility in the world; and a true "buy and hold forever" stock.

4 Reasons Why Brookfield Infrastructure Is The Far Superior Choice Click to enlarge

Source: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners investor presentation.

Unlike Brookfield Renewable Partners which has the vast majority of its cash flow tied to unpredictable hydro power generation, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is massively diversified into 31 businesses, across five continents, and six industries.

These include:

15,000 km of natural gas pipelines

over 600 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity

23 energy plants

7,000 telecom towers

5,000 km of fiber optic cables

10,500 km of electrical transmission lines

2.6 million electrical and gas connections

9,900 km of railroads

38 port terminals

3,600 km of toll roads

Click to enlargeAnd thanks to the higher gross margins provided by certain industries, such as telecom, Brookfield Infrastructure has been able to generate not just higher margins and returns on capital than Brookfield Renewable Partners over time, but also boost those margins over time.

Sources: Morningstar, Fastgraphs, Gurufocus Utility Operating Margin Net Margin Return On Assets Return On Equity Return On Invested Capital Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 24.0% 9.7% 1.0% 2.5% 3.4% Brookfield Renewable Partners 21.9% -1.0% -0.1% -0.7% 3.1% Industry Average 16.8% 6.6% 1.8% 7.2% NA Click to enlarge

This indicates that, unlike Brookfield Renewable Partners, Brookfield Infrastructure is able to achieve improving economies of scale as it grows its assets.

And speaking of growth opportunities, if you thought Brookfield Renewable Partners had a long growth runway just look at the potential of Brookfield Infrastructure, courtesy of the $5.3 trillion in required infrastructure spending in just the US, Europe, Canada, and Australia in the next few decades.

Brookfield Infrastructure currently has $4 billion in total organic growth projects underway, not to mention the $1.125 billion in acquisitions management is in the process of closing on.



Source: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners earnings supplement.

And unlike Brookfield Renewable, which struggles to grow its AFFO/unit while revenue soars, Brookfield Infrastructure doesn't have that problem. In fact, Brookfield Infrastructure has managed to report 10.5% growth in AFFO/unit during the first three quarters of 2016

This allowed management to once again over deliver on its distribution growth for 2016, which it has been doing ever since BIP IPOd in 2008 (management strives for 5% to 9% annual payout growth and 12% to 15% CAGR total returns).

But of course impressive distribution growth is just one part of a payout profile. And when we compare the profiles of Brookfield Infrastructure with those of Brookfield Renewable we can see that there really is no contest.

Sources: Gurufocus, Fastgraphs, Factset Research, Multpl.com, Moneychimp.com Utility Yield Q1-Q3 AFFO Payout Ratio 10 Year Distribution Growth Projection 10 Year Total Return Projection Brookfield Infrastructure 4.5% 69.0% 5% to 9% 9.5% to 13.5% Brookfield Renewable Partners 6.1% 117.5% 5% to 9% 11.1% to 15.1% S&P 500 2.0% 39.5% 6.1% 9.1% Click to enlarge

While initially it might appear as if Brookfield Renewable Partners' higher yield makes it the superior income growth choice keep in mind that the unsustainable nature of its distribution means that management isn't likely to be able to keep growing its payout at its target rate.

In fact, given the dangerous payout ratio, as well as negative payout ratio trend, I wouldn't be surprised if Brookfield Renewable had to freeze its distribution for several years. In a worst case scenario it might even have to cut the payout, resulting in potentially severe permanent capital losses for investors.

In contrast Brookfield Infrastructure's distribution is not just highly secure, but the low payout ratio means that management is likely to continue growing the distribution faster than official guidance. While ongoing 12% growth might not be sustainable, 10% to 11% growth is realistic for the next few years.

Finally, when it comes to payout security and realistic growth prospects we can't forget the importance of a strong balance sheet.

Source: Morningstar, Fastgraphs Utility Debt/EBITDA EBITDA/Interest Debt/Capital Current Ratio S&P Credit Rating Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 6.32 2.95 49% 1.28 BBB+ Brookfield Renewable Partners 5.66 2.36 41% 0.48 BBB Industry Average 6.23 NA 60% 0.82 NA Click to enlarge

Brookfield Infrastructure with its: higher interest coverage ratio, and much stronger current ratio, as well as superior cash flow yields, and returns on investment, is far better suited to servicing its existing debts; thus explaining its stronger credit rating.

That means that not just are creditors less likely to push the LP to cut the payout (should it breech its debt covenants), but also BIP will have easier time accessing cheaper capital in the future. That will make ongoing asset, AFFO/unit, and distribution growth easier to come by.

Risks To Keep In Mind

Investors need to be aware that while Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is an exceptional utility there are nonetheless certain risks to keep in mind.

First of all, be aware that both BIP and BEP are limited partnerships, which means that rather than a 1099 you'll get a K-1, and all the increased tax complexity that comes with it.

And we can't forget that both Brookfield utilities, thanks to their overseas assets, have exposure to the negative currency effects of a strong dollar. While both LP's hedge against this effect, should US economic growth continue to outpace that of other major economies such as Europe, Japan and Britain, rising US interest rates, (and a lack of rising rates overseas) could drive the dollar higher.

And since currency hedges eventually roll off, this could result in weaker AFFO growth for both LPs. For Brookfield Infrastructure that would likely just mean slower payout growth. For BEP it could be the straw that breaks the camel's back and forces a distribution cut.

Finally we can't forget that because of their business models, both BEP and BIP's long-term growth potential is tied to their unit prices. Which means that both are somewhat at the mercy of fickle investor sentiment, when it comes to being able to access cheap equity capital.

That being said, with a stronger unit price, (lower yield), and far better operational and growth track record, Brookfield Infrastructure is far less likely to fall into the distribution death spiral. That's when investor sentiment, due to concerns over the safety of the payout, falls and takes the unit price so low that an LP is cut off from equity capital markets entirely, (as happened to so many MLPs during the oil crash).

Bottom line: Brookfield Asset Management's Shareholder Friendly Record Can't Be Beat...BUT Even They Can't Control The Weather Or Violate The Laws Of Math

Don't get me wrong, I have immense respect for Brookfield Asset Management and its utilities. I truly wish I could recommend both to dividend growth investors. However, hope and trust that management will SOMEHOW make things work out at Brookfield Renewable Partners seems like a poor investment thesis.

At the end of the day if a utilities cash flow can't cover the payout the distribution simply can't grow, and might have to be cut. Which means that, while I'm a huge fan of renewable energy utilities in concept, I simply can't recommend investors own Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Not when there are so many safer, and faster growing high-yield utilities available, with Brookfield Infrastructure Partners being the preeminent example.

