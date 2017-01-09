Active Managers Have Never Been This Bullish On The S&P

Technicals: The S&P's trend is up and growth in margin debt is positive YoY, but we are in the buyback blackout period.

In a previous article, I outlined both the purpose and construction of the Simple Stock Model. Keep reading for a quick run-down if you're new to the model; otherwise, you can skip down to "Technicals" for the updated data.

Investors are constantly exposed to sound bites and data points presented without any proper context. You might have read an article about how stocks have historically bounced when sentiment has reached a negative extreme. Or that you should be out of the market if it's trading below its 200-day moving average.

When I come across articles like that, I always thought it was shortsighted to base an opinion on the S&P on only one indicator without also considering a wide variety of other inputs.

The goal of the model is to help you form a data-based outlook on the S&P. Additionally, at the end of this article, I showcase a composite model that incorporates all of the indicators I use, so your view can be comprehensive, as opposed to having tunnel vision on only one indicator.

How the Model Works

Each article is broken down into four main sections: technicals, sentiment, rates and macro. Each section includes a number of different indicators. For each indicator, there's a "filter rule" for when to be out of the market. In the spirit of simplicity, the filter rule is always binary, dictating either 100% long exposure to the S&P or a 100% cash position. The S&P is represented by the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY). Let's dive into an example graph. All graphs are from Simple Stock Model.

The above data is from Yahoo Finance. The graph shows the price momentum indicator within the technicals section. The bottom portion plots the momentum metric over time and the top portion plots the historical performance of following the filter rule.

For each indicator, new data each weekend is used to generate a long SPY or cash position for the next week. For the above momentum example, SPY's dividend-adjusted close as of Friday is the main input. Using this, I calculate the 12-month total return. For each indicator on this site (except for the macro data), I take a four-week average of the main indicator input.

So, for this example, I'm taking the four-week average of 12-month total return momentum. Why four weeks? To reduce false positives and whipsaws when an indicator is bouncing slightly above or below its filter rule. There's nothing special about a four-week average. You could use two or eight weeks and reach similar results.

Data is compiled as of Friday's close. Buying or selling decisions occur on Monday's close. I do this, as opposed to making trades at Monday's open, simply because I had a more reliable data source for dividend-adjusted close data. It's also important to reflect realistic transaction costs. Each simulated historical performance graph factors in a $10 trade commission and a 0.02% spread on SPY for each buy or sell. Commissions and spreads are lower now, but considering SPY started in 1993, I chose to use these above-average numbers.

Now you understand the methodology behind the model. Each week, I'll cover a handful of indicators, especially those that have changed positioning over the past week. Let's get started with some technicals.

Technicals

We're in the historically negative buyback blackout period. This means that most companies have suspended their share repurchase programs in advance of their Q4 earnings announcements. As a percentage of total NYSE volume, corporate buybacks have increased over the past few years. Most companies suspend both insider transactions and share repurchases during the five weeks leading up to their quarterly earnings announcements. Data is from Yahoo Finance.

Growth in margin debt occurs when investors pledge securities to obtain loans from their brokerage firm. The New York Stock Exchange releases margin debt data on a monthly basis.

It's important to avoid looking at the nominal amount of margin debt outstanding, as any credit-based indicator will steadily grow over time with the economy. Instead, I like to look at the yearly change in margin debt. Recent data revealed a rise in the amount of margin debt outstanding. Historically, positive annual growth in margin debt has actually been a positive sign for future short-term S&P returns. Data is from the NYSE.

The age-old trend following approach is to have long exposure to the S&P, if the index is above its 200-day moving average. That works, but you get whipsawed with a lot of false signals. That's why I use a 4-week average of SPY's distance relative to its 200-day moving average. It's a bit slower on catching big moves but signals fewer false positives. The S&P is currently well above its 200-day moving average. Data is from Yahoo Finance.

Sentiment

State Street launched SPY, the ETF that this article runs all of its analysis on, in 1993. State Street started providing shares outstanding data for SPY in 2006. The number of SPY shares outstanding grows or shrinks based on the creation and redemption activity of authorized participants. Basically, when SPY is in hot demand and the number of shares outstanding is rapidly increasing, that's typically been a sign of excess optimism. Vice-versa for redemption and pessimism. The number of SPY shares outstanding has recently significantly increased over the past few weeks. Data is from State Street.

Click to enlarge

The Chicago Board Options Exchange reports three different put/call ratios: Total, index and equity. The total put/call ratio combines both measures. I choose to analyze the total put/call ratio since it gives the most comprehensive view. Historically, it's actually paid to cut exposure to the S&P when the ratio is low, meaning investors are optimistic and buying relatively few puts. The 4-week average of the total put/call ratio has recently risen just above my cut-off filter of 0.9. Data is from the CBOE.

The NAAIM Exposure Index measures how bullish or bearish active investment managers are on the S&P. The index has been on fire as active managers have become very bullish. The 4-week average of the index has reached new all-time highs over the past few weeks. Data is from the National Association of Active Investment Managers.

Rates

The difference between the interest rate of a high yield (NYSEARCA:HYG) bond and a Treasury of comparable maturity is called a high-yield spread. The narrower the spread, the more optimistic investors are about the probability of risky U.S. corporations being able to cover their interest payments and eventually pay off their debts.

When investors grow more uncertain, they will demand a higher rate on high-yield bonds and cause spreads to widen. High-yield spreads have fallen since February and are well below their long-term trend. Data is from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Economic Database.

The TED spread is frequently cited as a measure of credit risk in the overall economy. The spread reflects the difference between two short-term interest rates: 3-month USD LIBOR and the 3-month U.S. Treasury yield (NYSEARCA:BIL). LIBOR reflects the rate at which banks borrow between each other on an unsecured basis. The perceived risk in the banking sector grows as the spread between LIBOR and T-bills widens out. The TED spread came off its highs in late October.

Macro

The unemployment rate is the percentage of the total workforce that is unemployed and actively seeking employment during the previous month. It is a lagging economic indicator, but a persistently rising unemployment rate indicates a weak labor market and thus potentially weak consumer spending. The current unemployment rate is 4.7%, below its 12-month average of 4.9%. Historically, this has been a positive sign. Data is from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Economic Database.

The ISM PMI is a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry. It's a leading indicator of economic health. A PMI reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing sector, below 50 indicates contraction. The current ISM PMI is 54.7. Data is from the Institute of Supply Management.

That wraps up the weekly update on some of the individual indicators. Now for the composite model.

Composite Model

Think of each indicator as a building block that helps form an overall opinion. One study might say current sentiment has historically been bullish on stocks. Who cares? That's just one data point in isolation. I'm interested in a bigger-picture view with more context. A picture that also factors in what's going on with macro data, interest rates, etc. The composite model does just that.

Here's how it works: Each indicator is given a score of 1 or 0 depending on its current reading relative to its filter rule. If S&P earnings are down over the past year and the filter rule for that metric is to be out of the market if yearly earnings growth is below 0%, then that indicator gets a 0. The table below summarizes data from all the previous sections and assigns a 1 or 0 to each indicator based on its current reading.

All 22 indicators are averaged to form the composite score. If the composite score is greater than 0.6, the model is invested in SPY. Think of 0.6 as the overall filter rule for the composite model.

There's nothing special about 0.6 - it results in being invested in SPY about 80% of the time. I could have used a higher filter rule like 0.75 to only be exposed to the S&P when more indicators are saying to be invested, but this results in less time exposed to the market since it's a "stricter" cut-off. The chart below plots each individual category average score and the overall composite score.

So where do we stand? Technical data is strong. The short-term trend is clearly up, we're in a seasonally positive period of the year, and the FOMC drift is in effect. The main negative is that we're in the buyback blackout period as companies have suspended their share repurchase programs leading up to Q4 earnings announcements.

Overly optimistic sentiment continues to be the biggest short-term headwind for the market. The NAAIM Exposure Index, CBOE's total put/call ratio, and the big increase in the number of SPY shares outstanding all reflect a huge amount of bullishness.

On the bright side, we got positive ISM PMI data last week, which points to a stronger manufacturing sector. The unemployment rate is also below its long-term average.

Overall, the composite model is long. This is because the composite score is 0.73, above the cut-off filter of 0.60. I hope this article can help you out in your own investing endeavors. Do let me know in the comments below if you have any questions!

