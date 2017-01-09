Why China Can Never Raise Rates

Then, let's talk about why the country's central bank is effectively boxed in.

Let's look at the numbers and try to determine where the real problem spots are.

Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in.

That's about the only line worth remembering from the sadly forgettable third installment of the Godfather trilogy. The quote reminds me of my seemingly never-ending quest to get a handle on China's economy and markets.

I truly cannot find the words to explain how tangled a mess Beijing has on its hands. And it's a rare thing for me to be at a loss for words.

The only way I know to handle it is to break it down into pieces and try my best to explain that once you put the puzzle together, the picture you're left with is that of a ticking time bomb.

I'm going to try and make this particular post relatively short. The subject matter is amenable to a brief treatment so I'll take advantage of that to offer you something bite-sized for a change.

We'll start with a simple proposition: China has a big debt problem. As in CNY195 trillion big. Or as in 275% of GDP big. Here's the breakdown:

Click to enlarge

(Chart: Deutsche Bank)

To put that in perspective, consider the following chart (which aggregates the "SOE" and "private enterprises" line items from graph above and compares the total to the same figures from the US, India, Brazil, and Japan:

Click to enlarge

(Chart: WSJ)

So state owned enterprises (which are known to lag their privately owned peers when it comes to profitability) are sitting on debt that totals 90% of GDP. And guess what? They're having trouble servicing it.

According to Deutsche Bank, evergreening debt is set to comprise between 13% and 18% of corporate credit by the end of this year. "Evergreening" means companies are borrowing just to service their existing debt.

(Chart: Deutsche Bank)

Deutsche notes that most of the evergreening is likely concentrated in SOEs.

Think about that for a second. SOEs have a debt burden that amounts to 90% of China's GDP. And these firms are increasingly relying on new issuance to service their existing obligations. Effectively then, a larger and larger percentage of state owned enterprises are running ponzi schemes.

"With borrowing costs rebounding in 2017, firms will likely run into trouble again as the real-estate cycle winds down-this time with even more debt in play," WSJ notes, comparing the current situation to 2015.

Meanwhile, the PBoC is attempting to curb the speculation (i.e. leveraged bond buying) that's helping to keep borrowing costs manageable. As I've documented extensively, the central bank has embarked on an quest to raise short-term funding costs to squeeze speculators. But the very act of reining in speculative excess led directly to the mini-meltdown the country's bond market suffered in mid-December. Put simply: if rates move higher, the ponzi schemes described above will collapse.

You can see now why raising rates really isn't an option for Beijing. Here's Deutsche Bank (my highlights):

Rates are unlikely to be persistently higher, in our view; the root cause is that China has too much debt. Higher rates would lift China's debt burden and weaken debt repayment of already-stretched SOEs and government. We estimate, if the yield curve moves up by 100bps in two years, China's interest expenses could make up 20% of GDP in 2018 (vs. 15% in 2016E), as shown in Figure 17. This is why PBOC injected a notable amount of liquidity into the banking system in December 2016 to cap the rates from rising. Click to enlarge

The PBoC is thus left to walk a tightrope between raising short-term rates just enough to discourage speculation while keeping rates low enough to avoid destabilizing the house of cards described above. Here's Deutsche one more time (my highlights):

Can the PBOC effectively contain the rise in rates? Yes, we believe so. PBOC has a strong influence in the interbank and bond markets, tightly controlling both pricing and volume. Since November 2015, we believe PBOC has established an interest rate corridor to keep interbank rates within a narrow range. Specifically, the central bank pledged to contain the overnight rate and seven-day repo below 2.75% and 3.25%, respectively (Figure 18 and 19). If the interbank rate spiked above the ceiling, the PBOC would inject unlimited liquidity to drive it down. Click to enlarge

That sounds good in theory, but again, the trick is to find a happy medium that may not exist.

The idea of injecting "unlimited liquidity" into the system to bring rates down isn't compatible with lifting short-term funding costs to force speculators to delever. You simply can't achieve both goals at once.

In the end, Deutsche Bank is probably correct. China really can't raise rates. But keeping rates low and keeping the liquidity spigots open risks emboldening speculators and keeping zombie SOEs in business when they should be restructured (thus perpetuating the overcapacity/deflation dynamic).

Ultimately, there are no right answers. By extension, every answer Beijing comes up with will be to some degree wrong.

Yes, they're destined to be wrong. Kind of like any investor who's betting on China to pull through this unscathed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.