Caterpillar Is The Poster Child For Overvalued Market (Video)

We discuss China's credit bubble, real estate bubble, and non-performing loans bubble in relation to CAT, a stock up $30 on a substantial decline in earnings and revenue growth. We think ultimately CAT will cut their dividend something a lot of E&Ps will also be forced to come to terms with.

Current institutional owners of this stock should be dumping this over-valued stock, not to mention any retail holders, as we think CAT is going to retest the $60 a share level over the next two years. CAT could very easily be a $20 stock in five years as the ZIRP Free Money Party comes to an end, taking stocks with declining revenues where they would otherwise trade without Central Bank excesses.