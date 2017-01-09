Lame Ducks And Good Advice

'The time has come,' the Walrus said, 'To talk of many things.'

-- Lewis Carroll

This article provides an example of an issue raised by Fed Governor Powell in a recent panel presentation. The example is a typical derivatives trade and hedge, an example of Powell's objection to the present Volcker Rule.

Powell's important point was this: As it is currently formulated in Dodd Frank, the Volcker Rule is not enforceable. Understanding Powell is critical to the future profitability of US dealer banks such as Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). These banks have, through several recent decisions, shown that they fully expect the Volcker Rule to be repealed. Most recently, the dealers' enormous increases in their gold stocks, discussed here, have betrayed them.

Powell's speech was interesting politically as well as financially. An unspoken rule of government service, observed by responsible government officials with a policy role, is this: it is part of the job to keep one's public comments consistent with established agency policy. Otherwise, the effectiveness of public policy is inevitably impaired. At the Fed, there is a long-standing limited exception made for the district reserve bank presidents, especially those who have dissented from a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decision. Members of the Fed's Board of Governors enjoy no such exception.

As President Obama's tenure ends, however, the thoughtful and independent presentation by Fed Governor Powell is appropriate. The speech was the centerpiece of an interesting panel discussion, chronicled by Bloomberg, here. One blessing of the lame duck period is that public officials may speak their minds independently of current policy, since there is no current policy. Both Powell and Kenneth Griffith of Citadel spoke on the panel. This is what two intelligent men, speaking their minds, had to say.

Both Powell and Griffith provided insight, from senior perspectives, into a better future for bank regulation and monetary policy. Powell expressed a wish that the Volcker Rule be reconsidered. He also suggested that the Fed's "dot plots" likely mislead investors. Griffith focused on the enormous cost to banks of meeting Dodd Frank regulations such as stress tests and the "living wills."

The two speakers' remarks, taken together, neatly summarized, thorough examples, the failures of policy and bank regulations following the Financial Crisis.

Both monetary policy and bank regulation are now overly invasive, and hobble investor decision-making and the success of the US financial system. The dot plot is a hangover from necessary extremes of monetary policy during the Financial Crisis. The Volcker Rule, stress tests, and living wills are burdens upon the banking system - fixed costs borne by all large banks equally, leading inevitably to the unintended but clear effect of Dodd Frank, the big banks are getting bigger and fewer.

Reconsidering the Volcker Rule

The focal point of Powell's remarks was interpretation of the Volcker Rule. The Volcker Rule prevents proprietary trading. I also oppose the Volcker Rule, but my rationale is different. Powell's argument reminds me of Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart's definition of obscenity: "I know it when I see it." Powell's contention about proprietary trading. "We don't know it when we see it."

As he indicates, proprietary trading is in the mind of the trader. Every trade our derivatives desk made, during more than ten years of derivatives trading, might have been a hedge of business necessary to serve customer needs, or alternatively, might have been proprietary trading.

Customer business or proprietary trading?

Here's an example of a trade my bank's derivatives desk made daily. We often "received the fixed rate" on a five-year swap, to a regional bank customer. That customer might have made a five-year loan to finance a construction project, planning to fund it with six month deposits. Then we hedged it with a "strip" of Eurodollar futures contracts, long the market. The swap "fixes" the cost of funds for the regional bank, but exposed us to the "basis risk" that three-month Eurodollar futures might vary from the floating semi-annual LIBOR rates that determine payments on the customer swap. Our desk was assuming a multitude of other risks, outside the scope of this article. We estimated the trade jumped the bank's "hurdle rate" (made a reward sufficient to accept the risk) if the expected differential between the swap yield and the "futures yield" was twenty basis points, roughly speaking.

Why this trade is a hedge. The trade is a hedge because both transactions facilitate a customer's business of construction lending. The swap is customer business. The futures trades reduce the risk our desk created for the bank when we dealt the swap to the customer.

Why this trade is rampant speculation. First, our bank's customer business included a futures brokerage that also served our customers. Our customers knew that I managed both operations.

If the desk had never done the swap, but instead brokered short futures positions to the regional bank customer identical to the long positions we ultimately traded, our bank would have assumed negligible risk. Our profits would also have been substantially less. The risk to the customer would have been less as well.

Not only were customers aware of that alternative, but we also offered software that would produce the appropriate futures position for the customer without our guidance. There was no customer interest in the futures alternative, despite the costs the swap imposed on them, as we sought a profit.

In short, we bet on our superior expertise. No customers called our bet.

The bet on the superior customer friendliness of interest rate swaps, compared to futures, is ubiquitous among the dealer banks. It has withstood the test of time, resulting in the ultimate concentration of over 90% of the derivatives business into the hands of four banks.

The Volcker Rule will never eliminate this business.

The greater risks this example reveals. At the outset, circa 1990, this was a nifty business. That was why I overlooked the real risk - a risk we dealers were creating for the global banking system. One of the risks the hedge example above exposes is the credit risk associated with the trade. Our trading desk was aware of this credit risk, and factored it into pricing. We also participated in discussions with the International Swap Dealers Association (ISDA) that led to a successful lobbying effort of the ISDA to modify the bankruptcy code, permitting us to seize customer collateral in advance of bankruptcy proceedings. The legal profession, quite reasonably, thinks there must be a better way.

It is the unique risks derivatives create in bankruptcy, and the intransigence of the dealers in modifying the instruments to eliminate these risks, by making derivatives negotiable, that government should address. The Volcker Rule is irrelevant to the issue. But this unnecessary systemic mega-risk will not be resolved until a crisis makes its critical role evident.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.