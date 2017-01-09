Game Plan For The Week - Cramer's Mad Money (1/6/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Friday, January 6.



The next week will be about drug and bank stocks. Apart from the earnings, Cramer will be eyeing the JPMorgan Healthcare conference as it is the biggest of its kind and can provide insights into drug stocks. With that, he discussed his game plan for the week.

Monday

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), Allergan (NYSE:AGN) and Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) are set to present at the healthcare conference.

Cramer is going with Allergan and Amgen. Celgene might be under Trump's radar if it raises the price of its cancer treatment. Amgen won the patent case on its anti-cholesterol drug. It has huge cash overseas which is good news for the company as the Trump agenda is to repatriate cash kept overseas. "I think Amgen can go much higher, perhaps on comments coming out of this healthcare conference," said Cramer.

Tuesday

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Valeant (NYSE:VRX) will present at the healthcare conference.

Cramer will be watching Bristol-Myers to find out if there are job cuts in its Opdivo anti-cancer franchise after it failed to hit critical clinical endpoints. Valeant has $30B in debt and they need to boost their cash flow.

Wednesday

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will report earnings on Wednesday. Cramer likes the stock due to the company's extensive land holdings in California.

Thursday

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) will report earnings on Thursday. The company is one of the cheapest in the airlines group and they are known for their transparency. Cramer will watch the earnings to see if they can move the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) and CarMax (NYSE:KMX) will hold analyst meetings on Thursday. Cramer wants to hear from both these companies before buying their stock.

Friday

Friday is all about bank earnings. JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC). All these stocks can be beneficiaries of Trump's agenda of less regulation and rising interest rates. Wells Fargo is the cheapest of the group.

Airlines

The airline stocks have been rallying after Trump's pro-business agenda was thought to be beneficial for the group and Warren Buffett's stake in airlines. However, after ratings from analysts, these stocks have cooled off.

"If you have been riding these stocks up, I don't blame anybody who wants to take their cue from this negative research and ring the register up here," said Cramer.

The downgrades have come as rising fuel and labor costs will hurt earnings growth and margins will come under pressure in a group which is already facing competitive pricing. Of the group, Cramer likes United Continental (NYSE:UAL) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV). As the airline stocks keep going higher, they'll become less attractive.

Beer

After interviewing Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) CEO Rob Sands on Thursday's show, it was time to re-assess beer stocks.

Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) bought the Miller and Coors brands for $12B last year and the deal is expected to be accretive to its earnings by 25%. However, in the most recent quarter, the company's latest additions were not present and their beer volumes shrank by 7%. The company is struggling with currency issues as well.

Constellation Brands, on the other hand, is forecasting beer sales growth of 16-17% in the coming year. It also has high-end wines, tequila and whiskey to boost its earnings. There are fears of tax tariffs from Trump as the company imports beer from Mexico, but Cramer thinks those fears are overblown and it's baked into the share price.

Constellation Brands trades at 22 times earnings compared to Molson at 17 times, but the former deserves the premium tag in Cramer's opinion.

Cramer's homework

Cramer did his homework to give his opinion on stocks he did not have an answer for earlier.

Toro Company (NYSE:TTC): This stock trades at a premium compared to its peer Deere (NYSE:DE) and is trading off its highs. Don't buy.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN): The stock is highly expensive at 60 times earnings and does not have a dividend either. Don't buy.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN): Hudson Technologies was a great refrigeration stock to own as it rallied 170% in the last year. It is too high to be bought now.

Agco (NYSE:AGCO)

Agco is an agriculture company that is a mixture of brands like Fendt, Massey-Ferguson and GSI. CEO Martin Richenhagen has been buying back stock for his company and betting for the agriculture cycle to turn. "Martin's stock is going to go higher because he freakin' bought the heck out of it when it was much lower, and now there is no supply," said Cramer.

Agco has been spending money to make smart acquisitions and spend money on these businesses to improve them. That's the reason for the stock to go higher. Cramer will not be surprised if the stock hits $70 as Agco is the best agricultural company and the cycle is about to turn.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG): The company did not move after Macy's (NYSE:M) and Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) numbers. Cramer prefers Federal Realty (NYSE:FRT).

Energous Corp. (NASDAQ:WATT): It's a good spec.

CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR): It's the best in its group.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR): The stock is in no man's land. There are better stocks available.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up.