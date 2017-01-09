BlackBerry: With System Access Fees Falling 25% Per Quarter, How Do They Make A Profit?

In BlackBerry's (NASDAQ:BBRY) latest earnings release CEO John Chen officially announced that going forward BBRY would be a S&S company (Software and Services) specializing in security. That means cell phone manufacturing is over and future phones with the BlackBerry name would be manufactured by others for a license fee.

Currently a license agreement has been signed with Indonesian company BB Merah Putih and resulted in $8 million in fees for the quarter. Another agreement was signed with Chinese company TCL but no revenue has been generated yet. There are also discussions with companies in India for a similar agreement. But the question arises about how much license income will be generated by these agreements over time - i.e., will it be enough to make up for the rapidly decreasing SAF revenue?

So a $17m drop in SAF revenue next quarter ($67m times 25%) has to be made up somewhere. New license fees above last quarters $8m will probably not be up to $17m. Also the redemption of the outstanding 6% debentures will save about $50 million a year in interest or another $12 million per quarter.

Per John Chen:

"Total company software and services came in at $172 million, accounted for 57% of the Q3 revenue."

And

"So in the Q4, we do expect some IP but quite modest, not a huge sum at all, not - and we actually think that we could make our numbers obviously, we are - always nice to have some IP revenue. But we think we can make our numbers without the IP revenue and so this will give you some idea. Now the growth rate out there, it's kind of - all with the placement, I look at the analysts, it all ranges about 10% to 15% that's where the industry is gunning for in the enterprise software based space on mobility. "

If software is growing at 15% that's another maybe $25 million (15% times $172m) next quarter more than making up for the decrease in SAF. If it's less than 10% then maybe not.

So although it seems feasible that BBRY will be able to eke out another profit next quarter the falling SAF revenue will continue to hinder the development of significant profit increases over the next several quarters.

CEO Chen did say that sometime this year, after the phone business is officially out of the way, BBRY will be breaking out sales by category:

"Once we settle in - settle down in probably a couple of more quarters and get when we have our hardware business truly turn into a licensing business, we will start thinking about how we could provide more details in different buildings. In software, the way we think about it are really now have three pillars in it. We have the enterprise software, which was the biggest and … The other bucket of really good growth is obviously QNX and the Radar… And the third area is obviously the area of our software licensing."

We know that S&S sales this quarter were $172 million times 4 gives us about $700 million annual S&S revenue. Now if it is growing at the industry expected amount of 15% (per Chen above) then that's about $100 million a year or about $25 million per quarter. If BBRY hits those targets over the next couple of quarters then it may be is interesting as a turnaround candidate based upon its price at the time. But right now there are too many moving parts to be able to discern a real investment pattern.

Below is an updated valuation of BBRY vs. other S&S companies. Based on this update BBRY is not a compelling value.

Click to enlarge

Therefore, BBRY is not a buy at this point until we can see a clear and predictable profit path going forward net of the losses from SAF. We will continue to monitor BBRY.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.