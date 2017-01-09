MannKind Afrezza Sales - Closing Out The Year By The Numbers

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) investors had high hopes that Afrezza selling directly under MannKind control would be the secret ingredient to seeing sales accelerate and the stock respond accordingly. The year 2016 is now in the books, and we have some numbers to consider.

Afrezza was in the hands of former marketing partner Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) for the first half of the year, and in the hands of MannKind during the second half of the year. Sanofi essentially ceased marketing efforts in January of 2016, and by the end of Q2, sales had dipped all the way down to the mid 200's per week. Some interesting data points:

Average weekly sales in Q1 was 379 scripts

Average weekly sales in Q2 was 296 scripts

Average weekly sales in Q3 was 264 scripts

Average weekly sales in Q4 was 275 scripts

Sanofi weekly average for first half of the year was 337 scripts

MannKind weekly average for second half of the year was 269 scripts

Full year weekly average was 303 scripts

For the week ending December 30th, 2016 sales were just under 300 scripts. This number allowed MannKind to better its Q3 performance by about 4.23%. Considering that Q4 contains two major holidays, there was some small sales traction happening. That being said, MannKind needs to see an upswing of 4% a week, not 4% a quarter. Simply stated, MannKind has made very little material progress on the sales front since taking over the marketing duties.

On a quarter over quarter basis we saw a 4.23% increase in Q4 over Q3. Progress is indeed progress, but slow progress is not going to p[ay the bills. The fourth quarter saw just 3,573 scripts sell. This was slightly better than the 3,428 scripts in Q3. Improvement of 150 scripts per quarter is not really anything to get excited about. In fact, it is more an indication of the severe struggles the sales team is having.

A very concerning metric with Afrezza sales is the story of new scripts or Nrx. New scripts started Q4 at about 152 per week. At the end of Q4 this metric was just 119 per week. The last 6 weeks of new scripts have been dismal.

Another concerning factor is refills. Refills started the quarter at 153 scripts and finished with 175. A big problem with Afrezza seems to be that people are willing to try it as long as it is free (sample packs), but seem unwilling to pay any real money for continuing treatment with the drug. Afrezza has a learning curve to it for both patients and doctors. It appears that the majority of people do not have the patience to adjust to a new method of treatment. This brings about an interesting dynamic. Afrezza lacks patients with patience.

On a year over year basis we can see clearly that the MannKind team was never able to replicate what the Sanofi team accomplished. Sales closed out Q4 pacing about 47% behind what was delivered a year ago. For optimists out there, these comparisons will look better as we move forward, but looking better on what are already bad numbers is nothing to get excited about.

The cash situation at MannKind remains a heavy concern. The company did land a $1 million milestone payment from Receptor Life Sciences as 2016 closed out, but that sum of money only buys about 3 or 4 days of operations. By my calculations MannKind finished the year with about $50.5 million in cash, $30.1 million in a credit facility, and an ATM shelf that allows the company to sell some shares at the market.

I estimate that the company spent about $2.08 million per week in Q4. The company has indicated that it is increasing the size of the contract sales force, and has also indicated that some additional advertising may start. These efforts will add costs. It is possible that the company trims costs in other areas to offset. As an estimate, I will use a cash burn rate of $2.15 million per week beginning next week.

It is my opinion that by the end of Q1 we will see the company in yet another situation where the lack of Cash puts higher downward pressure on the equity. This could mean that the combination of the NASDAQ listing and cash could be big counterweights to positive news. Unless there is significant positive news, this equity could continue to flounder.

My sales estimates for the first half of 2017 have been outlined. I make a very bold assumption that added sales people, a fresh year, and continued efforts could all go right and deliver modest growth. Last year when I outlined my sales estimates I was attacked by some investors for being way to conservative. I do not think that will happen this year. Those that were critical last time were thinking sales would be 10 times higher than they turned out to be. What it will do is offer a caution that even my modest upside projections are likely a bit aggressive. Caution is the word of the day when it comes to sales.

The NASDAQ listing issue is one that investors need to seriously consider. A lot of time has already past, and the amount of time to regain compliance is quickly eroding. At this point there are just 42 trading days left to get the stock price over $1 per share for 10 consecutive days. Let me be clear. It is not my opinion that the company will get de-listed. It is my opinion that the company will do a reverse split in order to avoid getting de-listed from NASDAQ. Many readers seem to feel that the company can apply for an extension. They can not. In order to apply for an extension the company must meet ALL original listing requirements accept the minimum share price requirement. MannKind does not meet the shareholder equity requirement and is not even close.

Simply stated, MannKind is very likely to do a reverse split sooner rather than later. The expiration of the time-clock happens on March 17th. There are not many trading days between now and then.

A reverse split is a very simple concept. It reduces the number of shares but increases the value of each share. A 10-1 reverse split would mean that the stock price would go from $0.67 per share to $6.70 per share. The stock price increases by a factor of 10. The other side is that the share count would reduce by a factor of 10 as well. Think of a reverse split as an accounting function that enables the company to comply with the minimum share price requirement.

Reverse splits are not viewed in a positive light by the street. Then again, being outside of NASDAQ compliance is not viewed in a positive light either. A reverse split does nothing to correct the financials of the company. It essentially allows the company to meet minimum bid price requirements. The reason that it is important for the company to correct this NASDAQ deficiency is pretty simple. The company has less leverage in financing when it is outside of compliance. It may not be able to get financing anyway, but at least the odds improve a bit by being in NASDAQ compliance.

MannKind wants to find partners. Partners may hesitate to invest in marketing Afrezza if they feel that MannKind itself is weak. MannKind is indeed weak, but needs to at least show enough strength to broker a deal that allows it to gain strength. At this moment the success of MannKind rests with Afrezza. Sales are struggling. The company is between a rock and a hard place.

MannKind has indicated that it has some initiatives for 2017. In my opinion investors should give the company a very short leash. Investors should contemplate the next 6 weeks of sales and determine if the company is progressing in a satisfactory manner. Be cautious with this stock. It is dominated by active traders that are playing swings. Do not overreact to news. That is what allows the traders to take advantage. There is a vast difference between a speculative company with promising concepts and one that has had a product on the market for 2 years. Pay attention and Stay Tuned!

