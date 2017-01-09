Is The Drama Over For Alexion?

Click to enlarge

Alexion's Soliris. Source: Fierce Pharma

The drama with Alexion (NASDAQ:ALXN) started last month after CEO David Hallal and CFO Vikas Sinha resigned amid allegations of improper sales practices. The resignations came one month after the company delayed its third quarter 10-Q to investigate claims of fraudulent sales practices pursuant to its top selling drug Soliris. Last week the company announced it filed its Q3 2016 10-Q:

The Audit and Finance Committee concluded, based on the facts of the investigation, that the Company's previously issued financial results do not require restatement. In addition, no instances of improper revenue recognition associated with pull-in sales were identified, all Soliris orders were valid and placed by customers for patients in order to fulfill an actual need, and there were no instances where Soliris was sold to build stock of unwanted product.

The announcement to the potential earnings restatement risk off the table and ALXN soared over 13% in two days. That said, I believe investors should avoid ALXN for the following reasons:

Allegations Could Create A More Conservative Sales Environment

Though no restatement of earnings or revenue recognition issues were identified, Alexion did identify examples of "pull-in sales" pursuant to Soliris. Such sales were coordinated primarily by personnel in the customer operations department in their capacity as coordinators for the shipment of customer orders. They also increased revenue recognized in an earlier fiscal quarter than the one in which a sale otherwise would have occurred. Furthermore, such sales may occur when a customer, as a result of employee encouragement, places an order for a patient earlier than the customer might have otherwise placed the order.

Alexion makes it appear as if the main issue pull-in sales create revenue in a current quarter that might have otherwise have happened in future quarters. There is also the possibility that without such employee selling pressure such sales might not have occurred at all. A more conservative sales culture could negatively impact Alexion's sales going forward. Morgan Stanley's (NYSE:MS) Matthew Harrison agrees:

While the "pull-in" sales had less than a 1% impact and do not appear pervasive in use as evidenced by the limited amount outside of 4Q15, we do wonder how the increased scrutiny will impact the selling organization and the potential increased conservatism among personnel going forward. We look forward to 2017 guidance and updates to MG filing and 1210 enrollment at the 4Q16 call.

According to the company estimated pull-in sales for Q4 2015 presented less than 1% of 2015 total revenue. For the past two fiscal years and through Q3 2016 (but excluding Q4 2015), aggregate pull-in sales were estimated to be 0% to 1% of total revenue.

Alexion Is A One-Trick Pony

Per Alexion's October 27th 8-K its Q3 revenue of $799 million was up 20% Y/Y. Soliris, which treats ultra-rare disorders -- paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) -- represents over 90% of total revenue. In that regard Alexion is a one-trick pony; anything that impacts Soliris volume or pricing could have an outsized impact on earnings and the stock. The company is seeking additional uses for Soliris. Last month Soliris failed a clinical trial to prevent delayed graft function after kidney transplantation in adult recipients of a deceased donor kidney failed to beat placebo.

Meanwhile, Soliris could potentially face competition from Omeros' (NASDAQ:OMER) OMS721, which entered phase 3 clinical trials in March 2016 to treat aHUS. Omeros also plans to seek accelerated approval for OMS721's treatment of aHUS, implying the drug has a meaningful advantage over Soliris and other available drugs. If accelerated approval is granted Omeros could market the drug while it performs confirmatory clinical assessments needed for full approval.

Approval of OMS721 could hurt ALXN given its dependence on Soliris and the fact that Soliris is considered one of the most expensive drugs in the world. Again, anything that negatively impact Soliris' volume or pricing could cause tremors for ALXN.

Takeaway

With an enterprise value of $35 billion ALXN trades at 11x run-rate revenue. I believe the downside risks outweigh any upside. Avoid the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ALXN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.