JPMorgan: Too Far Too Fast?

From 2014 through 2016, I was (prematurely) bullish on the banking sector, particularly JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) based on four core investment theses: 1) an improving US (and global) economy driving higher business and consumer loan demand, 2) interest rates will increase, driving higher spreads between loans and deposits, 3) bank dividends will return to traditional levels (3%+), providing a backstop to price declines and 4) the bad news, with respect to litigation and regulatory penalties, is largely (with the exception of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC)) a think of the past.

As a value investor, I was intrigued by the financial sector, which in recent years had underperformed the S&P 500. JPM was, in my eyes, the best of breed. Strong management, excellent franchise and limited international exposure. Pre-scandal, JPM had been valued at a lower multiple than WFC, making it a more compelling prospect.

However, the events of the past two months have caused me to change my opinion from 'Buy' to 'Hold'. The run-up in bank stocks in general, and JPM in particular, strike this observer as too much, too fast. Citigroup (NYSE:C), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), JPM and WFC have all run hard over the past two months.

Source: Yahoo Finance

While the prospects for higher interest rates and the higher earnings that should follow are certainly more likely given President-elect Trump's pro-spending, pro-debt bent. However, rates have dropped since the end of 2016 as the realities of the global economy and how much the president can really do to inflate the US economy in the face of fiscally conservative congress are more fully contemplated.

Source: StockCharts.com

The PE ratios of JPM and its peers have also soared. The current forward PE of JPM is 13.3x. JPM has historically traded for about 11x trailing earnings.

Source: TDAmeritrade

Summary

I do like the banking sector in general, and JPM in particular, as a way to continue to invest in the current economic (and stock market) expansion. However, the recent run-up in stock prices assumes both that interest rates will increase materially in the short-term and that the US economy will stay healthy (out of recession and without material inflation). In other words, the stock price of JPM and its peers are priced for near-perfection given what we know today.

Author's Behavior

Perhaps prematurely, I sold my position in JPM thinking, currently, the risks outweigh the reward. If either the facts (or my perception of the facts) change, or the price (downward) adjusts to reflect today's understanding of the future, not an optimized environment 12 or 24 months from now, I will be happy to consider re-investing. For now, consider this author an interested observer, watching from the sidelines (and no, I do not think this article will have any impact on JPM's stock price).

