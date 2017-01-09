Weight Watchers Provided A Valuable Lesson In Stock Watching

I've made a very attractive return so far in Weight Watchers (NYSE:WTW) and find myself wondering whether or not it was simply due to dumb luck gives me a potentially hazardous bias for the future, or if there was some facet of skills involved in the decision.

The best known recommendation a few years ago was given by Geoff Gannon and Quan Hoang of Gannonandhoanginvesting.com. The report in itself was extremely well-researched as is the case for all of their newsletters and the entire notes used to write the report could be found here if you are interested in reading it.

One particular trait I've noticed about Geoff and Quan in their recommendations for their newsletters is that they rarely like to get into very hairy situations in which the price of a stock has tanked due to some unforeseen troubles. I think it's safe to say that they prefer to find great businesses at fair prices rather than decent or even mediocre businesses at bargain prices and I have a lot of respect for the fact that they choose to do this. For the WTW report, you can trust me when I say that they knew pretty much all there was to know about the business. They did thorough research interviewing the users of the product, studying the shifts in the history of the business, the qualitative and psychological aspects of the products, and of course having a long-term perspective on the financials.

From a historical and statistical point of view, you would never have expected WTW to face the decline it did beginning in 2013 all the way until now. However, there were many other things you could also not have predicted. For example, who would have been able to predict near zero interest rates for such an extended period of time accelerating the growth of innovation and venture capital. Who knew that Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) and numerous other wearable technology such as the Apple Watch (NASDAQ:AAPL) and free apps would have been able to grow at such an incredible pace and have access to all the capital they needed to develop and market their products within such a short period of time? Although venture capital has no answer for the long term prospects of Fitbit and numerous other startups, it didn't matter because the capital markets allowed for successful short term processes to become profitable very quickly in an IPO exit. It allowed founding shareholders of speculative companies to transfer the fragility of a developing business model from themselves to the public markets within record time if only growth is shown, regardless of how the growth created. It sped up the disruptive energies of new products manifold and the speed of its development shut down slower moving businesses' capability of reacting to them and competing against them.

While the actual impact of Fitbit and its peers on WTW's business is a difficult one to gauge, the market's narrative was certainly firm on the fact that Fitbit's new weight loss products was badly disrupting WTW's old model whether through directly taking customers away from them or distracting them from spending their money at WTW meetings with the option of a more convenient and interesting technological solution to their weight goals. There is no way of definitively proving that the cause of WTW's poor results after 2013 was a direct cause of Fitbit's market grab, but the salience of such a story attached to truly poor results on WTW's part was enough to convince the public that WTW's disease called "Fitbit disruption" was truly terminal. Whether you liked it or not, the market priced WTW stock as being afflicted with this terminal disease as it was trading in the mid-single digits.

The reader should note the fact that the disease I labeled as "Fitbit disruption" which includes all the other wearable and app technology on the market are ultimately unproven business models. Even tremendous growth during the short term does not guarantee their ultimate success five to ten years down the road. However, the market grew biased, and one would say rightly so, by the fact that WTW's private equity owner decided to repurchase large amounts of shares with debt right before and during WTW's worst downturn in its publicly listed history. This bias, which was based on the very true fact that the controlling shareholders had horribly misread the future, pervaded into every single other aspect of the company. In other words, consensus held that the company could do no right and that bankruptcy would be imminent. Several important factors, which I will outline, were completely ignored.

The first important factor as mentioned in Geoff and Quan's report was the fact that WTW experiences five year cycles in which they reinvent themselves around a new marketing scheme which has subsequently lead to growth to a new record for a few years. Marketing is vital for the company due to its intangible nature. It must be spread either through word of mouth or through advertisement. There is no storefront displaying its goods for sale on every city sidewalk. The second factor was the fact that there would be no major debt maturities until 2020 and management had negotiated for there to be no covenants in exchange for a slightly higher interest payment. This meant that as long as the company could cover its interest, it could not go bankrupt until 2020. Thirdly, while Artal, the private equity company who made the mistake of forcing WTW to repurchase its shares using debt did make a serious mistake, they had everything on the line through a very concentrated position in WTW and no way of stepping in as a replacement for the current debt holders. Hence, you could be sure that they would everything within their power to turn the company around. While this last point sounds redundant, you would be surprised to see how many CEOs chose to give up very early in the game because they did not have the courage to fight for equity holders or just had no incentive to do so because there was a higher probability that their future boss was going to be the bondholders rather than the current equity holders. SunEdison (OTCPK:SUNEQ) and Peabody Energy (OTCPK:BTUUQ) are cases in point. Both companies folded without the CEO lifting a finger for shareholders.

With these thoughts in mind, I watched as the shares dropped to the single digits. I'd purchased a small position around $7 only to see it halve when further deteriorations in results were announced. Thankfully, I didn't have to wait too long before Oprah's partnership and stake were announced and I sold half my position before the stock breached the $20s. Although profitable, I didn't consider my decision to be necessarily an intelligent one. I had speculated and won. But had something went wrong, or had I been wrong about my assumptions, I could have lost my entire position. Even if the bet had a positive probabilistic payoff, the challenge lies not in the fact that you would lose money, but that any result would diminish your judgment capabilities in future speculations and investments. I was and still am wary of what successful speculation does to the mind of an investor. It subtracts from their rationality with experiences of large gains from guessing upon events with low base rate probabilities so that they view future situations with greater optimism and certainty than is actually warranted. In other words, it distorts their view of reality. Even with all of the facts stated above, WTW did not have the margin of safety required for it to be considered an investment.

Looking into the future

Despite the fact that Geoff and Quan's research was very thorough, it did not help when historical precedents were shattered by larger than ever membership and revenue declines as well as a very poorly thought out and timed share buyback program by the controlling shareholders. A lot of their research and a lot of what the market "felt" about WTW during the times the stock was priced in the $40s , is still true today and will continue to be true as long as the human mind and psyche does not materially change.

The Weight Watchers franchise is still a capital light business that plays heavily upon the psychology of the member. It is still one of the most effective weight loss programs available and it has been proven with the test of time. In terms of its distribution, it has something akin to a network effect where users will refer others to follow along with them if WTW executes an effective marketing campaign. The numbers for this company are pretty straight forward. The only path towards a sustainable future is membership and revenue growth. The path has been laid out in a fairly clear manner. Weight Watchers has recruited one of the most successful female personalities in the history of American television and incentivized her with a sizeable equity stake. The time table is until 2020 in which WTW has the opportunity to turn the ship around before facing large debt maturities coming due. Since Oprah has an equity stake, all other shareholders can share in her negotiating leverage if and when debt negotiations must take place as long as she is still holding stock. However, the current concern is on her ability to execute the marketing campaign successfully. Her being a master of this for the past I'm not sure how long exactly, I won't be inclined to judge her efficacy on this task. I'm inclined to bet that her effort in weight loss and marketing the program will be of a very high magnitude. If the marketing campaign is successful and works in combination with the embedded network effect of the business model, Weight Watchers will go once again on a very rapid growth path. The cloud of free mobile apps and wearable technology will be forgotten as investors focus on the new story which is the Oprah story and the franchise network of Weight Watcher's business model.

In viewing WTW as a stock, there is very little financial analysis to do. Delving deeply into numbers will be useless as all eyes are on them and any new developments so an investor will not be able to react to it as it occurs. This stock is loved by traders due to its extreme volatility. As a speculation, I believe the probabilities of a material rising trend in membership growth and revenues is above 50%. Since WTW will likely rise two or three times in price under the success scenario and I doubt the equity would be a zero even in the case that the company is only able to muddle through, I would assume that at current prices WTW is a decent bet. I would assign the possibility of WTW ending up at zero as much less than 50%. Perhaps 10% would be appropriate accounting for the possibility of a very bad credit event at the time when WTW needs to negotiate the rolling over of their debt.

Concluding thoughts

As a speculative position, I think WTW provides an attractive probabilistic payoff. This is due to my analysis of the quantitative aspects of the business and the incentives of the players involved in it. I don't consider WTW as a stock that fits in my criteria of an investment simply because I don't see the principal of my investment as being guaranteed. In other words, I see the possibility of a real loss of capital from my investment not only from the possibility, although quite small in my opinion, of bankruptcy but also from dilution when negotiating with debtors. The stock sold to Oprah, although providing much value for the company was in part, a loss of capital for original shareholders depending on the price of their purchase. The reasoning is that the previous shares they owned used cash to purchase this stock at a much higher price than that which it was sold to Oprah at. I've only kept a small position that I did not previously sell when the stock rocketed after Oprah's ownership announcement.

