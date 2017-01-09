Every artificial attempt to shore up the RMB, especially further forays into capital control measures, will only work to drive demand for Bitcoin up.

The narrative for owning Bitcoin as a hedge against the monetary machinations of the Chinese authorities is only getting stronger.

Bitcoin Buying Opportunity - China Can't Fight The Market Forever

An extremely attractive entry point to play the cryptocurrency revolution (or short the renminbi, whichever is your cup of tea) presented itself this week as the ironically-named People's Bank of China's ceaseless war on capital markets reached a head at the start of this most auspicious New Year.

A flurry of new measures aimed at stemming capital outflows poured forth from the pens of the politburo with a fervor that forced currency markets to react:

The results of such actions were as to be expected:

Bitcoin plunged as much as 20% on Jan. 5th and continued to fall to a low of about $815

Offshore yuan rose by as much as 2.5% to ~6.80

Overnight HIBOR (Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate) rose to as much as 100%, fixed at 38%

Spread between offshore/onshore rates reached greatest divergence since 2010

Offshore yuan futures volume reached record of over 20k contracts mostly concentrated around 6.85 range

Following what amounted to a massive short squeeze triggered by the PBoC, we have yet to see how the Chinese currency or interest rates could behave in the coming week. Bitcoin has somewhat stabilized from its losses, showcasing its resiliency, especially after some Western media outlets such as Zero Hedge wrongly sensationalized official Chinese statements on Bitcoin as tantamount to a 'ban on Bitcoin'. The PBoC had warned several exchanges about promoting Bitcoin as a hedge against yuan depreciation, which, of course, is behavior that it seeks to stamp out, but had not 'banned' anything.

(Source: Bitcoinity)

Considering the record high correlation between the two currencies (given that trading in yuan accounts for ~98% of all BTC trading these days), it is no surprise that any action that affects China's currency affects Bitcoin as well. Some have taken this to mean that this makes trading Bitcoin too dangerous or risky. However, I believe this makes the opposite to be true - there have been few clear and simple investment theses such as this, and this week marked an easy buying opportunity.

China can't keep up the delicate balancing act of trying to feign currency reform, maintain capital controls, and an independent central bank for much longer, especially as its foreign currency reserves (i.e. U.S. Treasuries) may soon be inadequate.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Société Générale)

It must soon make a choice between the following options:

Open free capital flows (bad in short-term; good in long-term) by allowing a floating exchange rate

Maintain the fixed exchange rate by restricting capital movement further

Maintain the fixed exchange rate by giving up independence of monetary policy (e.g. interest rate policy)

Obviously, the first policy would be the most optimum for the long-term and most resembles what liberal democracies in the West do. The second policy is more or less what the PBoC has been doing, and the third policy is something no central bank wants to do.

However, remember, as I warned last year, the PBoC is...

... the same central banking institution that simply forces state-owned banks to purchase toxic local debts, bans shareholders from selling assets at times, and encourages retail investors to trade on margin using their apartments as collateral.

Right now, the PBoC is less concerned about the long-term livelihood and productivity of its own people and more about managing its current engineered crisis by any means necessary, even if it means some dead NPLs from zombie steel mills get passed on to unsuspecting investors through fake wealth management firms. This has already been happening since the one-off devaluation of the yuan in 2015, and it is why the PBoC has had to resort to tightening the reins by announcing further capital controls and 'encouraging' SOEs to tighten money market supplies.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Goldman)

The likelihood of the PBoC of restricting capital movement further, however, is questionable because of it reaching the point where it may be ineffective, and, in fact, may risk accelerating outflows. The PBoC does not want to return to pre-Deng-Xiaopeng-market-reform-era China, nor does it want to give up its ability to set domestic monetary policy.

Here is the thing: if China wants to truly stop capital outflows and encourage investment back into the country, it must allow a floating exchange rate; there will still be outflows in the short-term and the yuan will correct lower, but eventually investment will come back to productive enterprises without fear of punishment. Either that or it must continue to enact capital controls and devalue the currency in order to maintain the fixed exchange rate (the more likely scenario). Either way, Bitcoin flourishes.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Citi)

China is learning the hard lesson that you can't have your cake and eat it too - you can't embrace partial liberalization of markets and then renege when the going gets tough. It only makes matters worse. And thanks to the hubris of the Chinese regime, shorting the renminbi or going long Bitcoin is a no-brainer trade. If the PBoC further stifles Bitcoin, it only pushes it underground and encourages demand further. If the PBoC goes the other way and floats its currency and lightens up on reins of capital controls, Bitcoin still flourishes because the yuan is still in dire need of a short-term massive depreciation.

Relevant ETFs: Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC), Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust ETF (Pending:COIN), WisdomTree Chinese Yuan ETF (NYSEARCA:CYB), S&P Chinese Renminbi Total Return Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CNY), Guggenheim CurrencyShares Chinese Renminbi Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXCH)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.