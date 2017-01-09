Trinseo Has Great Potential In 2017

Overview

In making investment decisions, I prefer going for companies that meet a number of features. First, I prefer companies that are in an industry that have a barrier to entry, thus hard to disrupt. Second, I look at companies that have positive cash flow and those that offer a dividend. Third, I prefer mid-cap companies that have a potential to become huge companies in the future. Fourth, I look at a company that is at a correction stage. Finally, I look at a company that is trading at a discount compared to its peers. I believe Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) matches my criteria and has a potential for a higher valuation in 2017.

Trinseo is a global manufacturer of performance materials such as latex, synthetic rubber, and performance plastics. The company also manufacturers basic plastics and feedstocks such as styrenic polymers, polycarbonate, and styrene monomer. Its products are used in hundreds of products such as tires, home appliances, consumer electronics, and building and construction as shown in the chart below.

Click to enlarge

Source. 2015 annual report

The company has more than 2,300 employees in its 27 locations worldwide. Geographically, most of the company's sales are from Europe, followed by Asia Pacific. United States comes third.

Source. 2015 annual report

The company was originally bought from Dow Chemicals (NYSE: DOW) by Bain Capital which took it public in 2014. Since then, the company's shareholders have been rewarded handsomely by both dividends and capital gains. As shown below, it has outperformed the Dow and the S&P. It has also outperformed the Dow Jones U.S Chemicals Index (^DSCH) which gained by 11.07% in 2016 and Dow Jones U.S. Chemicals Index (^DWCCHM) which went up by 11.2%.

Click to enlarge

Source. Author and Yahoo Finance

Despite the outstanding performance by TSE, I believe that the company has more upside going forward.

Barriers to entry

As stated before, I always look at the barriers to entry when making an investment decision. The chemical industry has some of the biggest barriers. According to Value Line (NYSE: VALU) the chemicals industry has a number of barriers to entry such as high capital requirements, high technology requirements, and the need for continued capital investment. In short, starting a company similar to Trinseo is relatively hard. It's not like starting an app or a website.

Cashflow

I also look at companies with positive cash flow from their operations. As the chart below shows, Trinseo has consistently been increasing its cash flow from operations. It had a challenge in 2014 before its initial public offering but it has since gained momentum.

Click to enlarge

Source. YCharts

As it has achieved this, the capital expenses have almost flattened as shown below.

Click to enlarge

Source. YCharts

The combination of increased cash flow with reducing CAPEX is something I always look at when making investment decisions.

Valuation

Trinseo operates in a very competitive industry. It competes with some of the largest companies in the world like its parent company, Dow Chemicals , E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (NYSE: DD), Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE: APD), and PolyOne (NYSE: POL) among others. However, Trinseo is attractive when looked at three ways. One, it is a diversified company that sells its products in different parts of the world. Second, it is an emerging company that has a rich history based on its association with Dow. Lastly, compared with the above companies, Trinseo seems pretty cheap. The table below shows Trinseo's current valuation compared to the industrial average.

Source: YCharts

As the above table shows, Trinseo is currently trading at a discount compared to the industry average. The same is true when the company is compared with a number of its competitors as shown below.

Trinseo Air Products and Chemicals The Dow Chemical E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

PolyOne Kraton Corp (NYSE: KRA) Market Cap 2.719B 31.15B 64.82B 64.16B 2.748B 882.92 PE Ratio ((NYSE:TTM)) 10.37 49.56 9.175 32.37 20.50 8.302 PE Ratio (Forward 1y) 7.964 20.19 13.89 17.46 12.40 7.4740 EPS Diluted 5.87 2.89 6.30 2.28 1.60 3.44 Operating Margin 12.62% 21.93% 11.85% 11.46 7.67% 6.65% EV to EBITDA 6.081 11.42 6.888 17.12 10.65 11.74 Click to enlarge

Source: Author

Based on the numbers in the table above, it is clear that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers. I believe that for a company of its size, Trinseo has a great upward potential. In addition to the numbers shown above, the company has a forward dividend yield of 1.97%. For a company of its size, I believe that the company will increase its dividend in a near future.

Challenges

As with all companies, Trinseo faces a number of challenges that could affect the share price. The first challenge is with the Styrene monomer which is an essential raw material for the company. In Q4, the company faced an unexpected styrene monomer and low styrenics inventories. This could have an impact to the company's EBITDA.

Another challenge that could affect the performance of Trinseo is the expected rubber price increase. Rubber is a major raw material used by Trinseo. As shown in the chart below, the price of rubber fell with the global commodities market. However, it is now forecasted to go up, albeit at a reducing rate.

Click to enlarge

Source: Knoema

Finally, the company's debt could have an impact on the share price. According to YCharts, in the most recent quarter (mrq), the company has a total debt to equity ratio of 2.812. This is relatively high when compared to APD (0.8793), Dow (0.7333), POL (1.667), and DD (2.654).

In 2015, the management had this to say about their level of indebtness.

Our level of indebtedness could have important consequences, including: increasing our vulnerability to economic downturns and adverse industry conditions;

compromising our flexibility to capitalize on business opportunities and to react to competitive pressures, as compared to our competitors;

placing us at a disadvantage compared to other, less leveraged competitors or competitors with comparable debt at more favorable interest rates;

and increasing our cost of borrowing.

Conclusion

While investors of TSE have been rewarded by the dividend and share appreciation, I believe that the best days of the company are yet to come. The company, led by Chris Pappas, a veteran with more than 16 years in the industry (he was the former CEO of NOVA chemicals) will continue to do well. As mentioned, the journey will not be without challenges, but I have full confidence in the Pappas and the board to steer the company through this.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.