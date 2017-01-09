GDX: This Might Not Be Another Blowout Year For Gold Miners ETF

Last year turned out to be a spectacular one for gold mining stocks, with the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX), the largest fund for gold miners posting strong gains of more than 50%. But the fund will find it difficult to replicate that performance in 2017.

Gold's 2016 journey was marked by a rally in the first half of the year, followed by stability in the third quarter and a drop in the final three months. The yellow metal rose from less than $1,060 an ounce seen at the end of 2015 to more than $1,300 by the end of June, but by the end of the year, the highly followed commodity had fallen to $1,150 an ounce. Still, gold posted gains of more than 7% in 2016. That fueled the rally in gold mining stocks.

The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF counts around 50 of the world's leading gold miners as its holdings, but this fund, with more than $10 billion of net assets under management, really is about its ten largest holdings that represent more than 60% of the net assets. Its three largest holdings are Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX), the world's largest bullion producer, followed by mining majors Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) and Goldcorp (NYSE:GG). Together, the three represent 28% of the fund's net assets. Shares of Barrick Gold more than doubled in 2016 while Newmont Mining and Goldcorp have seen gains of 89% and 18% respectively.

As per a recent Bloomberg report, most analysts are bullish on gold. The metal was at $1,173.40 an ounce at the time of this writing, after settling at five-week high of $1,181.30 on Thursday. Analysts see the commodity climbing to $1,300 by the end of the year, as per median estimates. This would imply an increase of almost 13% for the full year. This gain be almost twice as large as what we saw in 2016.

The increase in gold prices could be fueled by fears around an unstable geopolitical environment. There are a number of factors that can make investors nervous. On top of this list is the threat that Donald Trump's incoming administration might take steps that could deteriorate the country's relationship with China. The president elect has often called China a 'currency manipulator' and has talked about imposing up to 45% tariff on imports of Chinese goods. Trump has also questioned US policy on Taiwan, which has upset China. Not surprisingly, China has reportedly threatened to retaliate. A worst case scenario could be a trade war.

In addition to this, the future of US relationship with Russia also looks uncertain following revelations that the country allegedly tried to influence the outcome of US presidential elections. Tension could also soar up if violence escalates in the Middle East or if North Korea actually tests the intercontinental ballistic missile that could reach the United States. Moreover, the possible rise of the anti-establishment, nationalist parties in Europe following elections in France, Germany and the Netherlands could exacerbate an uncertain environment.

In this backdrop, investors will likely flock to gold, which is considered a safe haven asset. The metal which flourishes in times of fear, could perform well in 2017. However, I believe the gains in gold prices will be capped by the increase in interest rates and the strength in the value of US dollar.

Last month, the US Federal Reserve increased interest rates (federal funds rate) by 25 basis points to 0.50% - 0.75%. That move was widely expected, but the US central bank has also talked about hiking rates thrice in 2017. An environment of increasing interest rates reduces gold's appeal as an investment, given the yellow metal offers zero yield and comes with a holding cost. If the Fed actually delivers, then the fed fund rate could finish the year at 1.5%. That's going to have a negative impact on gold prices.

On top of this, the US economy could strengthen further under Donald Trump. The president elect has promised to take a number of measures to stimulate economic growth, such as an increase in infrastructure spending and reduction in regulation. Mr. Market is excited about Trump's pro-growth policies. The optimism has played a crucial role in pushing the greenback to its highest level in almost 14 years. Last week, the ICE US Dollar Index, which measures the performance of US dollar against a basket of other major currencies, rose to 103.82, its highest level since 2002. The US currency could continue moving higher if the US economy accelerates. That would also be a negative for gold since it would make the metal relatively more expensive for foreign buyers, since gold is priced in US dollars.

For these reasons, I believe that although the global geopolitical environment remains uncertain, which is a positive for gold, the increase in US interest rates and strength in greenbacks will keep a lid on gold price appreciation. The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, which posted strong gains last year, might come under pressure in 2017. I suggest investors remain cautious.

Instead of betting on all of the gold mining majors through GDX, investors should pick the winners, individual companies that could perform well even in a low price environment. Investors should take a closer look at companies like Barrick Gold which, thanks to low AISC and cash flow breakeven costs, will remain profitable and report positive free cash flows even if gold shows zero growth and continues to hover around current levels of $1,150 an ounce. Newmont Mining is also a low-cost producer that benefits from having a solid balance sheet and could hike dividends in 2017. Goldcorp could also impress, particularly if it improves the performance of Cerro Negro and Eleonore mines.

