Goldman Sach: Buy Before Earnings

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has exploded higher since the election of the fiery chap that will be leading the free world a couple of months ago. The proposed economic measures from the president-elect certainly bode well for GS and investors have been very busy indeed buying the stock. With earnings coming up in a few days it would seem that GS couldn't possibly rally anymore than it has; take a look at the chart and you'll see a vertical rally for the last $90 or so. But given that GS has much brighter prospects than it did and the fact that it is going for just 13 times 2017 earnings, I think it looks rather cheap heading into the report.

Goldman has a lot of moving pieces and given that the current climate would be favorable for just about all of them, I expect Q4 was a monster from a revenue perspective. GS is always masterful at taking any environment and making money but rising equity prices are the Holy Grail for GS and that is exactly what we had in Q4.

Thus, I'd expect its Investing & Lending segment to lead the way from a revenue growth perspective. Q3 was huge due to interest income gains and rising equity prices and with both of those things still very much in favor in Q4, I can't see anything but a blockbuster number. Goldman's FICC revenue is always very interesting and volatile so I'll certainly be watching that as well. But this kind of environment is GS' bread and butter and I expect revenue will be terrific.

On the expense side we need to see that GS kept its compensation in check. Compensation costs rise and fall pretty evenly with revenue so if Q4 was as good as I think it was, compensation costs will be way up Y/Y. That's fine as that is just the cost of doing business at GS and we all know its people are paid very, very well indeed. As long as it didn't rise materially more quickly than revenue, a gigantic gain in compensation expense over last year isn't alarming; it is all about the percentage of revenue it spent on compensation.

In addition, any commentary we get from GS on M&A activity will be meaningful. If our new president really does grease the wheels of capitalism that means there will be M&A in spades this year. That's very good for GS' advisory business and while I don't necessarily expect a great impact to Q4's results, going forward, M&A volume will be meaningful to say the least. I think Investing & Lending will lead the way for Q4 and indeed, for 2017 but M&A activity is a wild card right now and could put GS on an even faster path to growth.

If things really are improving for GS, we should also see a higher ROE number than we have in the past couple of quarters. In the first three quarters of 2016 GS was at 8.7% ROE, a very low number given its past. Q3's result was back over 11% and I'd expect Q4 will be as well. In fact, given how bullish Q4 should have been, I wouldn't be surprised in the least to see something in the mid-teens area. That would certainly get investors' attention and could be the catalyst for the next move higher.

At 13 times forward earnings, GS is certainly more expensive than it has been in the recent past. But now that financials are back in favor, GS should actually be trading at a much higher multiple. Estimates for 2017 have come way up since the election - with good cause - and it means that expected EPS growth for 2017 and beyond is in the 18% to 20% range. If we assume the lower of those two numbers, GS is still going for roughly 0.75X its growth rate, a very cheap price indeed for what can be considered nothing other than a growth stock at this point.

Goldman has all the pieces in place for a hugely bullish 2017 and with that being the case, a cheap valuation means it is even cheaper. GS is uniquely positioned among the financials to benefit from rising equity prices, rising interest rates, infrastructure projects, M&A and others and as it is sporting an industry-average multiple right now, it is far too cheap. Get long GS while it is still under $250 because I have to think it won't stay here for long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.