Why We're Bullish On Gilead

The company is obviously facing steep competition and pricing pressure for its drugs. The market badly wants an acquisition. We are still confident in our investment due to an incredibly low valuation and an historically competent management. We find the management's resistance to market pressure reassuring. Doing M&A when a company has a large cash position is easy, but doing it in a way that creates value for the shareholders is much more challenging. Gilead proved to be able to make those acquisitions in the past, and considering the sell-off in the biotech sector, having waited to pull the trigger saved the shareholders a lot of cash. We are highly exposed to the pharmaceutical industry so we will not increase our position, but Gilead at $76 offers a compelling case.

Here we want to explain, in more detail, why we like Gilead.

We won't be talking about how irrational Gilead valuation is, or how much cash it has in the books. We have been reading at least one article a day on these topics. We have also been reading a lot about how terrible the management is, especially because it is not making a large acquisition.

Well, we disagree. We like the management and we disagree with critics for three reasons. First, the management has created an incredible amount of value to society. Second, a large portion of this value has been transferred to shareholders. Third, the company is carefully managing its cash and avoiding value destroying M&A.

Societal and medical value

Over the last decades, the company has commercialized drugs to treat various important diseases such as HIV/AIDS, Liver, Haematology/Oncology, Cardiovascular, Inflammatory/Respiratory and others. In particular, the company has developed effective drugs against Hepatitis and HIV/AIDS.

Hepatitis

More than 400 million people worldwide are living with chronic hepatitis B or C infection, making viral hepatitis many times more common than HIV. Chronic infection with the hepatitis B or C viruses can lead to serious and life-threatening liver damage, including liver cirrhosis (scarring), liver cancer and the need for liver transplantation. Hepatitis C virus (HCV) is one of the leading causes of preventable death globally, with up to 500,000 deaths each year attributable to HCV-related liver disease or cancer. Hepatitis B virus (HBV) is especially common in China and other Asian countries where infant immunization for the disease is not yet routine. HBV is second only to tobacco as a cancer-causing agent. Approximately 3.2 million Americans are currently living with chronic hepatitis C, an infection caused by the hepatitis C virus. Hepatitis C slowly destroys the liver over time and can lead to serious and potentially life-threatening complications, including liver cancer and the need for liver transplants. In addition to serious liver damage, the complications of untreated hepatitis C can include Type 2 diabetes, rheumatologic disorders and thyroid disease.

Since the discovery of the virus in 1989, effectively treating hepatitis C has been a challenge. For years, the only available treatment options were ineffective for many patients and often difficult to tolerate. Initial treatment could cause side effects such as depression, nausea, severe reductions in certain blood cells and flu-like symptoms. These often difficult-to-tolerate treatment regimens, combined with low cure rates, caused many patients to stop treatment before it was completed.

In December 2013, the FDA approved Gilead's Sovaldi for use in combination with other antiviral medicines for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C (genotypes 1, 2, 3 and 4). The Sovaldi regimen offers a potential cure with a short-term course of treatment. In October 2014, the FDA approved Gilead's Harvoni, the first and only hepatitis C treatment to provide a complete regimen in a single tablet, taken orally once daily for eight, 12 or 24 weeks. Harvoni provides a potential cure for patients with the most common form of hepatitis C in the United States (genotype 1) (source: Company presentation). The company also treats hepatitis B with Viread and recently it has announced the results from two Phase 3 studies evaluating Tenofovir Alafenamide (TAF) for patients with chronic hepatitis B infection. Results demonstrated the potential to advance the treatment of HBV, offering a similar efficacy profile to Viread with improved bone and renal safety parameters.

HIV/AIDS

Similar advances have been experienced in the treatment of HIV. More than thirty years since the first cases were reported, HIV/AIDS remains one of the world's foremost health challenges. More than 35 million people have died of AIDS, and nearly 37 million people are now living with HIV.

For more than a decade, Gilead has been a leader in the development therapies for HIV/AIDS. Gilead researchers have developed 11 commercially available HIV medications and are advancing a robust pipeline of next-generation therapeutic options. The company has also put in place innovative programs and partnerships to expand global access to its medicines. Today, 10 million people are receiving Gilead HIV therapies in low- and middle-income countries (source: Company presentation).

Nowadays, many people inject Gilead Truvada as a preventive HIV drug. Also known as PrEP - for pre-exposure prophylaxis - the medicine serves as a backstop to other methods of avoiding infection for those who are at high risk. It's considered one of the most significant advances in the fight against AIDS (source: Boston Globe).

Pipeline

In addition to the existing successes, Gilead pipeline is not as empty as many analysts argue. The company is working on three drugs in the HIV/AIDS space, two of which are in late stage trials. As this article mentions, Gilead's current commercial HIV franchise is based predominantly on a class of anti-retroviral medications, known as tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (or "TDF") products. But the new tenofovir alafenamide (or "TAF") therapies to become the backbone of Gilead's single tablet HIV regimen moving forward. The first approved TAF-drug was Genvoya, approved in late 2015, followed more recently by approvals for both Odefsey and Descovy. While these were U.S.-based approvals, it's expected that EU approvals will soon follow. Ultimately, as mentioned above, these TAF-based therapies should help replace existing sales of HIV drugs that will lose patent protection beginning in 2017, like Viread and Truvada, both TDF-based therapies. Additional approvals abroad, and a pick-up in sales, will have a significant impact on Gilead revenues going forward. In 2016 alone, some analysts estimate that these TAF-based product launches should help boost product sales and grow the HIV franchise to an estimated $11.4B.

The liver disease segment is also well positioned with nine drugs, two of which in late stage. Recent developments associated with Simtuzumab are encouraging. This drug is designed as a treatment for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NYSEARCA:NASH). It's estimated that NASH could affect anywhere from 2% to 5% of the U.S. population, and if left untreated it can lead to scarring of the liver known as fibrosis, which can lead to liver complications, liver cancer, or even death. The market for a drug that could halt liver fibrosis, or potentially reverse it, would be enormous.

Similarly, Gilead is conducting research on ten drugs in Hematology, Oncology and Cardiovascular diseases. In these segment, four drugs are in late stage.

Finally, Gilead has a robust pipeline in the Inflammatory/Respiratory segment with eight trials, three of which in late stage.

Therefore, over the years, Gilead has developed amazing drugs that have saved a huge number of lives. Its pipeline is robust and offers a growing amount of potential. It is easy to forget these and the past successes, but we are confident that the company's ability to develop innovative drugs and save lives has not vanished overnight.

Shareholders' value

Gilead successful innovation has translated into amazing returns for shareholders. From 1992 to 2017, the share price gained 10755% (yes, correct!). If you invested $1000 in Gilead stocks in 1992, today your shares would be worth $108,000! In comparison, the Dow Jones gained 511%. Gilead performance is outstanding also in comparison to two of the most successful stocks ever: Microsoft (2319%) and Berkshire (2720%). Obviously, past performance does not prove anything about the future, but again it shows that the company can create value.

In addition, Gilead returned a huge amount of cash to shareholders. In 2015 and 2016 alone, the company bought back $15B in shares. In ten years, Gilead reduced the share count from almost 2 million to 1.3 million shares (source: GuruFocus).

Gilead recently started paying a dividend. It started with $0.43/quarter in June 2015 and it has now increased its dividend to the current $0.47/quarter. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The dividend is expected to grow to $0.52 in 2017 (source: 4-traders).

Therefore, considering the stellar performance of the stock, and the amount of cash returned to shareholders, it is difficult to argue that this is not a shareholder friendly company.

M&A and future value

Reviewing academic research on the topic, we can easily find that acquisitions are not an easy game. An academic article published in the British Journal of Management argues that:

Mergers and acquisitions continue to be a highly popular form of corporate development. However, in a paradox to their popularity, acquisitions appear to provide at best a mixed performance to the broad range of stakeholders involved. While target-firm shareholders generally enjoy positive short-term returns, investors in bidding firms frequently experience share price underperformance in the months following acquisition, with negligible overall wealth gains for portfolio holders. Internally managers of acquiring firms report that only 56% of their acquisitions can be considered successful against the original objectives set for them. Meanwhile, target-firm executives experience considerable acculturative stress and, on average, almost 70% depart in the five years following completion. [Emphasis added]

Another academic article finds that:

Despite their strategic potential, many technology acquisitions fail to create value. The CEO of serial buyer Cisco Systems has estimated that the failure rate for technology acquisitions is 90%.

Therefore, it is not easy to make a value-adding acquisition. Just acquiring for the sake of higher revenues or empire building, does not ensure value creation. In addition, buying back your own shares at 7X P/E makes much more sense than buying a smaller rival at 50/100X EPS with a hefty market premium. For example, a few analysts encourage Gilead to acquire Incyte. This company trades at 175X 2016 EPS, and 70X the estimated 2017 and 2018 EPS (source: 4-traders). If you add an acquisition premium, these numbers would be even steeper and value creation would be far from certain. Would it make sense to spend $30B (Incyte current market cap is $20B) to add $1.5B in revenues and $200/300M in profits? Before answering, please note that next year Gilead is forecasted to generate $28B in revenues and $13B in profits (source: 4-traders).

In addition, Gilead is famous for the value created through past acquisitions. In 2011 Gilead acquired Pharmasset for about $11B. At the time, Reuters argued that this was a huge and risky bet on the next generation of hepatitis C treatments. The news company continued writing that Gilead was acquiring a company "with no significant marketed products." At the announcement, shares of Gilead fell 9.1% to $36.26. Analysts questioned whether the deal price - equal to more than one-third of Gilead's market value - was too steep (today Incyte would be proportionally similar). A Wall Street survey found that 82% of respondents thought Gilead paid too much.

On the other hand, despite the high premium paid by Gilead, John Martin (Chairman and CEO of Gilead at the time, and now executive Chairman), back in 2011 declared that:

The acquisition of Pharmasset represents an important and exciting opportunity to accelerate Gilead's effort to change the treatment paradigm for HCV-infected patients by developing all-oral regimens for the treatment of the disease regardless of viral genotype. Pharmasset presented compelling Phase 2 data earlier this month further characterizing the strong efficacy and safety profile of PSI-7977. The compound, together with Pharmasset's other pipeline candidates, represents a strong strategic fit with Gilead's vision, pipeline and capabilities. This transaction will serve to drive the long-term growth of our business. [Emphasis added]

We all know how this ended, this acquisition has been described as "one of the biggest biotech steals in many years" and it definitely created long-term growth for Gilead. The company has generated many billions in sales and profits from this acquisition.

Further, valuations of biotech companies have come down significantly over the last year or so. For example, the Nasdaq Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) has lost 17% of its value in 12 months. This means that today Gilead could acquire a company that 12 months ago would cost $20B, at a discounted price of $16.6B, saving a few billion dollars in a relatively short period.

Therefore, as much as we would like Gilead to do a value creating acquisition, we know that it won't be easy. Most acquisitions destroy shareholders' value. An example is the recent acquisition of Monsanto (NYSE:MON) by Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF). We appreciate the fact that the management of Gilead is conservative with its cash, and we are confident that their acquisition strategy going forward will be in the best interest of the company.

Conclusion

Gilead is going through a tough period. Analyst criticize the management for declining revenues and a lack of M&A activity. Competition is biting into its revenues. This is reflecting in a declining share price.

Despite GILD being our worst performer over the last 12 months, we are still happy with the company's strategy. We are confident that, in the long term, GILD will create value for shareholders. Our confidence stems from past successes, current pipeline, conservative use of cash and a shareholders' friendly management. Gilead at these prices is a compelling buy.

