Buy Beaten Down Macy's Here

You can add Macy's (NYSE:M) to the list of retailers that has fallen victim to the incredibly difficult and promotional environment we find ourselves in. Macy's has struggled - like just about every other department store chain - in the past couple of years and it, too, is going to produce less in EPS in 2017 than it did in 2015. That's quite the plight and it makes the bull case for the stock difficult to say the least. The guidance cut we received was severe against 2016 estimates but it certainly could have been worse. And despite the tough environment, at just over nine times 2017 EPS, the stock is cheap and is sporting a nearly 5% yield.

Macy's came through with a 2.7% decline in comps for the November/December period on an owned basis as it fell victim to a very weak environment. The pockets of strength are familiar and weakness is likewise; handbags and watches are weak while jewelry and apparel offset some of that weakness. But Macy's is continuing to struggle mightily with a very tough retail environment that is both seeing traffic move away from malls and physical shopping in general. That's two strikes against the Macy's model but the good news is that it is working to mitigate those impacts as much as possible.

The guidance revision was ugly and reflects not only lower sales but lower margins as well. The fact that Macy's is experiencing lower margins comes as no shock of course but the damage is no less painful. The continuous effort to lower inventory hasn't seemed to have offset a very weak pricing environment and that is a bigger concern to me than the 2%+ decline in comps. That isn't meant to minimize the lower comp sales number but margins are having a bigger impact on earnings right now.

The good news is that Macy's is very proactively shifting its mix of business and looking to save money where it can in order to mitigate the impact of the tough environment. We all know about the store closings and we received some additional detail on those but more importantly, Macy's is doing some other things that should help buoy EPS in the coming years.

It is investing heavily in growth in China, Bluemercury, Backstage and, most importantly, in its digital business. Macy's has been quick to understand the significant challenges it faces and I have consistently been impressed with how strong the management team is. I don't think a lack of execution is the problem at Macy's; I think it is a terrible sector of retail that is undergoing a painful shift. But at the same time, the businesses that will survive and thrive on the other side are the ones that are willing to change and that is Macy's.

In addition, Macy's reckons it can save $550M a year beginning immediately, well in excess of its previously communicated goal of $500M and a year earlier to boot. This is a huge tailwind for earnings despite the fact that revenue is going to be tough to come by given both the environment as well as the simple fact that it is closing a bunch of stores. But with the cost savings in place, the bias for M's EPS is to the upside as removing that much from expenses certainly makes it easier to grow earnings with or without the luxury of growing sales. Margins are still a headwind for now but implementing the store closures should help with that over time. It's too early to tell so I don't want to sound overly bullish but the pieces are certainly in place; now the plan just has to work.

At 9.3 times 2017 earnings, M is certainly cheap. While it would be easy to argue it is cheap for a reason, at the same time, how much cheaper will it get? The stock is at its lows for the past 52 weeks and that is very close to a trough valuation, even for the beaten up department store sector. Kohl's, for instance, is still going for almost 11 times 2017 earnings when it has roughly the same yield and much worse growth prospects. Macy's has a turnaround plan that is already bearing fruit in the form of huge cost savings and is investing where it should be to fuel future growth. By comparison against the rest of the sector, Macy's certainly looks better on a relative basis.

Speaking of the yield, Macy's is back near 5% which makes it one of the top yielders in the market. That alone is not a reason to buy the stock but in concert with a very cheap valuation that doesn't look like it has a lot of downside risk to me, the combination certainly looks enticing. I get that apparel retailing isn't exactly a hot sector these days but Macy's is better than it looks right now. And with the yield and valuation where they are, I'm bullish on Macy's again.

