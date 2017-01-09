Kohl's Has Become A Yield Play

Click to enlarge

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) had a rough go of it last week as the company issued updated guidance on Q4 that was, shall we say, less than bullish. This has become an all-too-familiar occurrence for KSS shareholders and despite the fact that the stock looks cheap and has a huge yield, the case for holding it at these levels is more and more difficult to make. EPS estimates for Q4 were whacked by about 10% and given the huge volatility in the company's results, to my eye, this looks like a yield grab and nothing else.

The updated guidance included comp sales and total sales information for the November/December holiday shopping period and it certainly wasn't good. Total sales fell 2.7% and comps fell 2.1%. That isn't a totally disastrous number but keep in mind that KSS has been weak for some time as it simply cannot figure out a way to boost traffic. I'm less concerned about the total sales decline because KSS is a mature chain and closes stores from time to time but given that comps were as bad as they were during the most critical time during the year, I'm more cautious than I was before the update to be sure.

There has been talk in the retail sector for much of 2016 that declining inventory levels would help pricing. KSS is certainly in need of some pricing help and that is still the case but overall, my sense is that declining levels of inventory - while desirable and proper - aren't helping pricing quite like conventional wisdom would have suggested. Kohl's has certainly been improving its inventory levels but if this guidance update is any indication, it isn't helping pricing. That has two impacts: comps and margins. We already touched on weak comps but more concerning is the decline in EPS forecast due to lower margins.

KSS mentioned a highly promotional environment in Q4 and that's true virtually everywhere. There are pockets of strength to be sure but KSS' model depends upon promotions. Just about everything at KSS is "on sale" at any given time but the deepness of the discounts seems to have stepped up. That is corroborated by both the decline in EPS forecast that was much larger than the decline in total sales as well as the fact that management said sales were stronger during Black Friday and the week before Christmas, perhaps the two most promotional weeks in retail for the entire year. It seems KSS cut and cut in order to try and salvage traffic during the critical shopping season and it cost not only a bit of the top line but margins as well.

With Kohl's continuing to struggle with margins, the bull case is very difficult to make. I used to be bullish on Kohl's so it isn't as though I'm always against owning this stock. But in today's environment, with Kohl's struggling over and over again to right the ship, I don't see a lot of upside here. In fact, with the stock going for almost 11 times 2017 earnings, I'd argue it has some downside risk at $41. That multiple is way too high for a company that is going to produce lower earnings in 2017 than it did in 2015 and to be quite honest, currently has no path forward in terms of salvaging comps or margins. KSS is in a tremendously competitive sector of retail and with both industry and company-specific headwinds, the road ahead is going to be tough.

I think what's propping up the stock right now is the dividend and with good cause; the yield is approaching 5% again. That's an enormous yield and could certainly draw in some income investors because it is safe. Things would have to get a lot worse for KSS before it would cut the dividend and they aren't nearly bad enough right now so for me, if you want a 5% yield, this one is pretty rock solid if you're willing to accept the risk that the stock may come in a bit more due to an unrealistic valuation. The guidance cut for Q4 was ugly and the stock was rightly hammered but I still don't think it is cheap enough to buy from a valuation perspective. This one is good for the yield but not much else at this point until it can turn gross margins around.

