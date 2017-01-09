Understanding Golden Cross And Death Cross Properly

General Electric (NYSE:GE) recently recorded a bullish technical crossover called the golden cross. This has many investors and analysts calling it a buy signal since the short-term momentum has shifted in the favor of bulls. But, is it wise to follow this indication blindly and create long positions? I try to answer this question and clear some more points using GE.

The golden cross is the bullish crossover of a security's short-term moving average (50-day SMA) above its long-term moving average (200-day SMA). This is intended to convey that the bulls are in control now and that buying should be initiated. I offer a twist to this widely followed thesis and explain my stance using the multi-year daily GE price chart.

For a simpler explanation and to include a convincing time frame, I have marked several golden crosses and death crosses (which I will discuss in a little while) in the daily chart below, spanning the period 2009-to-date. The green circles represent golden crosses while the red ones represent death crosses. There are six golden crosses and five death crosses in the eight-year period.

The primary reason why I believe that an investor should not create a fresh long position in GE now just because a bullish crossover has occurred is due to the fact that it is a lagging indicator and not a leading one. This means that it has less to do with forward-looking and is more a representation of the past data. However, since the trend has shifted in the favor of bulls, investors could use this signal to stay long in their positions and ride the rally to book profits, if they think so.

The basic tenet of investing is to buy a stake in a business when it's available for cheap, not when expensive. The very concept of bullish crossover of SMAs defies this since the stock runs up significantly by the time the short-term moving average climbs above the long-term moving average. One can see this clearly and on all the occasions in the chart above. Take the most recent golden cross which is 'recommending' a long position in GE now at closer to $32. On the other hand, I first gave my long call on GE when it was trading closer to $28. Which one would you rather choose?

In November 2015, General Electric saw a golden cross when the stock was trading north of $29. However, in August, the stock slumped to sub-$20. That is 45 percent upside lost if an investor would have waited for the momentum to shift.

I am a technical analyst, and I am surprised to see that many investors and analysts avoid asking the right questions. If you consider a golden cross as a buy signal, should you not also consider a death cross as a sell signal? A death cross is basically the inverse of golden cross i.e. a short-term simple moving average (50-day) falls below the long-term moving average (200-day) to signal a shift to bearish momentum.

In the five death crosses marked in the daily chart above, an investor would have lost his shirt or missed out lucrative investing opportunities on all the occasions had he tried to short GE or sell his stock. On the contrary, the death crosses have proved to be highly successful investing levels. Very recently, a death cross was observed when the stock touched a low of $28.33 in October 2016.

Another reason why I believe that an investor would be better off riding the momentum in GE rather than creating fresh long positions is because there are just too many crossovers which can force him in or out of his positions. This concept is perhaps better applicable to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) because of less frequency, and hence more efficacy.

In the Apple daily price chart below, I have taken the same period as GE (2009-to-date), and marked the golden crosses and the death crosses. You will be surprised to know that the number of these crosses are half in Apple. While in GE, there were six golden crosses, in Apple, there are exactly three. Similarly, Apple has just two death crosses while GE had five.

Any investor who would have bought or sold Apple using these crossovers could have made huge sums of money on both sides of the trade. In 2009, when Apple gave the first golden cross, it was trading close to $17. It went on to hit a high of $100 in 2012. Similarly, the first death cross was observed when the stock was trading close to $75-80 and it went on to hit a low of $55.

So, Should You Buy The Golden Cross In GE?

Well, clearly no. While I believe that GE can easily climb to $35 or higher, I would not recommend creating long positions now. The broader market is clearly rich in valuations and may correct anytime. Even if the market does not fall, the 10% upside is not meaningful to create long positions now as the downside is equally probable. Investors should ride the positive momentum and let the profits run to reduce their exposure as the price climbs.

Conclusion

The golden cross just recorded in GE does not represent an investing opportunity. Rather, investors should simply use this favorable shift in momentum to amass gains and reduce their exposure as the broader market is fully valued. GE's current valuations appear rich and even though there is scope for gains, it is not worth the risk in my opinion. Wait for a better entry point to increase the exposure. In the meantime, they can immensely benefit by employing this simple options strategy.

I hope this article must have cleared some points about the highly-coveted golden cross and death cross. I believe the information provided in this article will help each and every one of you make better investing decisions and avoid the mistakes, which an unbelievably large percentage of market participants make.

If you have any questions, please post in the comments section below. I will make my best efforts to answer as many as I can.

