Baker Hughes Q4: Will North America Lead The Way?

North America should lead the way given the rising rig count in the region.

Click to enlarge

Source: Dallas Morning News

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) reports Q4 earnings on January 26th. Analysts expect revenue of $2.37 billion and eps of -$0.11. The revenue estimate implies 1% growth sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items:

North America Should Lead The Way

OPEC's agreed upon production cuts have driven oil prices into the mid-$50 range. Oilfield services companies like Baker Hughes have rallied with the price of oil, but there has yet to be a commensurate increase in earnings. Animal spirits returned to North America in Q3.

Total revenue was off 2% sequentially, but North America was up 1%. The company receives 29% of its revenue from the region which makes it the envy of the oil services space. At December 30, 2016, the North American rig count was 815, up 4.4% Y/Y. That implies that shale drilling, equipment sales and Baker Hughes' revenue for the region could rise sequentially in the high single digits.

What gives me pause is that Halliburton's (NYSE:HAL) North America revenue grew sequentially by 9% -- much higher than Baker Hughes's. Halliburton's more robust growth could imply it is beating Baker Hughes for equipment sales in the oil patch and/or Baker Hughes is more reliant on services which might not rebound for some time.

Rebounding EBITDA Margins

The company reported Q3 EBITDA of $262 million, up from -$99 million in Q2. The EBITDA margin of 11% was a breath of fresh air, yet still does not compare to the 19% margins the company achieved prior to free falling oil prices. Year-to-date through September 2016 Baker Hughes incurred over $1 billion in restructuring charges related to headcount reductions, contract terminations, et. al. Those cuts appear to be paying off. If margins return to the mid double-digits then it could drive the stock higher.

Outlook For GE Merger

Baker Hughes' prospects are tied to its recent merger with GE (NYSE:GE) Oil & Gas. The company will receive a 37.5% stake in newco and a $17.50 special dividend for shareholders. GE will receive a 62.5% stake. The transaction will create scale -- newco will be the second largest oil services firms; the present value of cost synergies is estimated to be nearly $14 billion.

GE's Surface Technology segment makes up about 11% of total revenue. It has major exposure to land drilling, and is the one segment expected to grow in the near term. Oil & Gas receives about 56% of its revenue from Subsea and after-market equipment sales; Subsea is expected to be the last segment to turn and after-market sales are dismal as drillers use spare parts from idle rigs in order to save money. Oil & Gas revenue is down Y/Y by double-digits and I do not expect the slide to abate anytime soon.

Conclusion

BHI is up 50% Y/Y, so much of the merger's upside appears to be price in. BHI might remain in limbo until after the merger is consummated and management executes on the expects cost synergies. For now, I do not envision much top line growth post-deal.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BHI, HAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.