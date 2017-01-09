PriceSmart's Fiscal Q1 Was Fine - But It's Still Not Close To What's Priced In

Even though I'm short PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT), I can see why the market bid shares up on Friday:

PriceSmart's fiscal first quarter report (PSMT fiscal years end in August), announced after the close on Thursday, wasn't particularly impressive, with flat comps and an earnings miss even though warehouse club sales for the quarter already had been announced. December sales, released before the bell Friday, looked much stronger, with a 3.1% comp a notable step up from recent performance (comps were flat in Q1). And commentary on the Q1 conference call seemed to imply a stabilizing business, particularly in Colombia, where a strong dollar has wreaked havoc on the company's long-awaited entry into that market.

The issue remains, however, that PSMT simply isn't priced for stabilization; it's priced for growth. And while there's a path coming out of the quarter to project strengthening comps, I still don't see those comps doing much other than supporting the current price, at best. With a number of issues still impacting the company, and potential headwinds in CY17, Q1 overall seems to strengthen my bearish thesis for PSMT, and did little to make me consider covering my short of the stock.

The Good News

Overall, the quarter was quieter than many PriceSmart has had of late - and I can understand why investors would take that as a good thing. In Colombia, revenue increased nearly 23% YOY, with a new club providing a boost. But an exchange rate that finally has stabilized allowed for normalization in the business, which also benefited results. The news was a bit more mixed elsewhere: Costa Rica was down, and in Trinidad PriceSmart is struggling with currency devaluation and an inability to get dollars out of the country. That led Caribbean market revenue to fall 2.3% year-over-year; Central American sales, boosted by a new property in Nicaragua, rose 3.5%.

From a top-line perspective, the report perhaps wasn't terribly impressive - but, as noted, warehouse club sales already had been disclosed, and at the least, the quarter was normal, Trinidad aside (and issues there similarly already were known). And there's two reasons to expect an acceleration in CY17. First, December sales look solid, and the addition of the Managua location to the comp base is expected to provide a boost to January figures as well. Secondly, the stabilization of currency in Colombia should help retention, which itself is a comp driver. Third, gross margin expanded nicely - 45 bps at the warehouse level, with 18 bps of the consolidated expansion coming from Colombia and the remaining from the rest of the business. CEO Jose Luis Laparte said on the Q1 call that PriceSmart wasn't interested in increasing gross margins, but instead likely would look to adjust pricing. That could further boost same-store sales. And an acceleration to 3-5% comp growth would remove the SG&A deleveraging seen in the quarter - 43 bps, which erased nearly all of the gross margin benefits.

So there's an outcome here where PriceSmart can drive some comp growth in FY17, and perhaps some operating margin expansion with it. More broadly, currency situations (again, excluding Trinidad) largely settled, notably in Colombia, there's room for PriceSmart to play a bit more offense than defense in terms of pricing and assortment. Q2 results are going to be impacted by Trinidad, with a potential 1-1.5% headwind to consolidated sales as PriceSmart has lessened shipments to that market. But looking toward the second half of FY17, there's a path for PriceSmart to re-accelerate comps and get back to its growth potential. And with the stock at a three-month low heading into the report, I can understand why that sentiment brought in buyers.

But The Price...

I still think even that type of improvement already is priced in. PSMT trades at roughly 30x trailing EPS of $2.90 plus cash (excluding a one-time tax benefit in FY16). Assuming Colombia gets completely fixed, moving to a 7% EBITDA margin (above the chain average) and excluding one-time costs and modest losses on asset disposals, EPS still only gets to $3.60 or so, a high-23x multiple plus cash. That's a two turn or so premium to Walmex (OTCQX:WMMVY) and not much of a discount to Costco (NASDAQ:COST), the company to which PriceSmart so often is compared.

And then what? PriceSmart doesn't have any new locations on the way at the moment, with Laparte citing permitting issues and general bureaucratic red tape as the reason for the lack of new openings. But the situation in Colombia also has limited the ability to expand in that market, and many existing countries can't support additional locations.

More broadly, a "stabilized" market is not a beneficial market. PriceSmart still has to stock a larger portion of local merchandise in Colombia than it would like, owing to dollar strength. Laparte cited "some positive comp sales growth on imported merchandise" in Q1, but that's off easy comparisons and certainly isn't what PriceSmart planned when it entered that market. The whole PriceSmart model is to offer a relatively limited number of imported, high-demand SKUs; it can't execute that model the way it would like when the Colombian peso is near 3,000, or when it literally can't get U.S. dollars in Trinidad.

Again, I understand the post-Q3 reaction - but I still think PSMT is overvalued. While it may seem a good thing that the retailing environment in Colombia and elsewhere is normalized, it's also worth noting that this is what a "normalized" environment looks like. There's currency issues, a VAT hike in Colombia, modest demand growth, and not near the room for expansion that might appear at first glance. Heading into Q3, I thought investors were paying far too dearly for exposure to those markets. Coming out of the quarter, I don't feel much different.

