Why There Are Fewer Sectors Than You Think

Picking the right sectors can be the difference between a good month, quarter, year or a bad one. A lot of time goes into researching which are the best to hold and when to rotate. This article tries to show that much of this time is actually wasted as many of the sectors are effectively the same thing with slightly different betas.

Lets say you want to buy one sector in Q1 2017. You spend several days looking at the macro, the fundamentals, the holdings, and other considerations and eventually conclude Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) and Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) are set to outperform. Which one is the best buy? Well before you spend another day researching, consider this:

Click to enlarge

source: software from Arbitrage Trader

The beta may be slightly different, but when portfolios are adjusted to take this into account (as they should be anyway), XLI and XLF are essentially the same thing, with a 200 day correlation of 0.95.

The software I have used to show this is usually used by our team to find deviations between the prices of closed end funds and their NAVs, but it has many other uses from constructing hedges, to showing how different instruments relate in price movements and beta.

In the example above we see how XLF has a higher beta. A weighted portfolio contains $2354 of XLF and $3702 XLI. The rally in XLF from the 2016 lows was around 50%, while XLI was lower at 36%. The downside moves were of similar proportions, with the June dips 7.9% and 11% respectively.

In other words, XLF is more risky and you need to take this into account. I often hear people say things like, 'my portfolio outperformed the S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 4% this year'. Well that may be the case, but on any downturn they will likely underperform by 4%. You may just as well buy 4% more SPY and save yourself some time and commissions.

Back to XLF and XLI: if you adjust position size for risk, there is very little difference which one you buy. In fact, you could take the concept one step further; they both move so closely to interest rates, you could skip buying sectors altogether and just focus on something like the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT).

Click to enlarge

For the last 80 days there is barely any difference between being long XLF with a $2354 position, and short TLT with a $2961 position.

Actually there is an interesting divergence in the very near term, and you could say either XLF is overvalued or TLT is undervalued in relation to historical statistics. However, this is beyond the scope of this article. The point is, when position sizes are adjusted for beta, there is little difference between XLI and XLF long, and TLT short.

There are more sectors you can effectively eliminate. Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) and Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) move together:

Click to enlarge

The correlation over 200 days is 0.89, which proves this is not just a symptom of the 'Trump effect'.

Again, the correlation is likely driven by interest rates, with both sectors closely follow the movements in TLT, as shown here by XLP v TLT:

Click to enlarge

The divergence in the short term which has slightly reduced the 200 day correlation to 0.83, but you can see how well the two portfolios usually track each other in the top left chart (TLT is red and XLP is blue).

Conclusions

Sector correlation and sensitivity to interest rates are not exactly new concepts, but examining the charts alone may not reveal just how pronounced this can get.

When position sizes are adjusted for different betas, we can see there are far fewer trades than first thought. XLI and XLF are effectively the same trade, as is short TLT. Long XLU is more or less long XLP with different beta.

There are many more correlations, but I think the point is clear. Hopefully this article helps readers simplify decisions and manage risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.