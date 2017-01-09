Park-Ohio Holdings May Yet Have Leverage To Future Industrial Improvement

A lot of industrial stocks have strengthened since the election, and Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) is no exception with a nearly 40% jump since early November. Unlike a lot of other industrials, though, it may be the case that Park-Ohio's surge hasn't completely captured all of the value from the prospect of improving industrial markets.

Certainly, there are things to be concerned about here. The company is heavily exposed to the auto sector and unit volumes in that market may have peaked. The company also has a large amount of debt relative to its equity and goodwill and intangibles make up more than 80% of the equity that remains. That said, the company has shown that it can cut costs quickly when it needs to and further reductions could offer long-term upside. What's more, management has shown that it can not only grow by M&A, but can also grow those businesses once they're in hand. With a fair value in the mid-$40s, Park-Ohio could still have a little upside to offer investors who are otherwise frustrated by the valuations in the industrial sector.

An Odd Mix

In going from around $60 million in revenue in 1992 to $350 million in 1996, $775 million in 2000, and nearly $1,500 million last year, Park-Ohio completed close to 90 acquisitions. As is typical with such acquisitive companies, Park-Ohio has ended up with a rather interesting assortment of businesses. But as is sometimes the case (at least with the better companies), Park-Ohio has assembled a collection of business where it can achieve meaningful market presences and where it can generate satisfactory, if not good, returns on capital.

Supply Technologies

Supply Technologies has long been the largest business at Park-Ohio, and while it has shrunk from over 50% of revenue to around 40% (and Assembly Components is now the largest segment), it continues to generate good returns for the company with a model that doesn't require much capex to support.

Supply Technologies is a supply chain management business that offers proprietary software that can manage virtually every phase of sourcing and supplying materials for manufacturing lines. Park-Ohio also serves its clients by supplying close to 200,000 production components (including fasteners, valves, hoses, et al) through more than 50 service centers, taking ownership of customer inventory and managing it for them. That is not unlike what MRO distributors like Lawson (NASDAQ:LAWS) and Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will do (and management lists Fastenal as a competitor), but Park-Ohio's engagement with customers seems more comprehensive to me than many vendor-managed inventory services offered by MRO distributors.

This business is sticky (top customers have average tenures of over six years), and Park-Ohio serves a very wide range of industries, with companies like Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), Eaton (NYSE:ETN), and Ford (NYSE:F) listed as clients.

Assembly Components

Assembly Components has pulled ahead of Supply Technologies as the largest revenue contributor to Park-Ohio's consolidated results, and the business has tripled as a percentage of revenue over the last six years or so. This business mostly serves vehicle markets, most especially passenger vehicles and light-duty trucks, but also heavier-duty vehicles, as well as agriculture, construction, and marine vehicle OEMs. Cast aluminum components like engine covers, steering knuckles, and oil pans are the long-term core of the business, but the company also offers fuel filler system assemblies, hose turbo charging, and gas injection systems.

About half of this segment's revenue comes from five major customers, and Fiat Chrysler's (NYSE:FCAU) decision to terminate its 200 and Dart models has led to increased pressures in this business.

Engineered Products

Park-Ohio's Engineered Products segment is more of a catch-all, and it has shrunk to less than 20% of total sales in recent quarters (it was over a third of consolidated revenue back in 2011). A lot of businesses are under this umbrella, and while many of them are small niche businesses, Park-Ohio enjoys leading positions in many of them. What's more, while there's enough revenue in businesses like locomotive crankshafts to make it worthwhile to Park-Ohio, in many cases, these niches are small enough to not really appeal to larger would-be rivals.

Included within this segment is a business that produces induction heating and melting systems, forged products, pipe-threading systems, and pipe-bending equipment, as well as precision machining. A wide range of end-markets are served by these businesses (including aerospace/defense, auto, rail, and specialty metals), but the company's products for the oil/gas market (including pipe threaders for drilling pipe) are generally its highest-margin offerings.

The Path Forward

Like so many industrial companies, Park-Ohio is looking forward to recoveries in multiple end-markets to reverse challenging operating conditions. With the exception of the auto sector, which contributes more than 40% of revenue, the revenue base is quite diversified, but still leans very much toward "heavy", with markets like heavy-duty trucks, industrial machinery, metal fabrication, rail, ag/construction, and aerospace adding up to meaningful amounts of revenue. As (or if) these markets recover in the coming years, Park-Ohio should see improved unit volume and margin leverage, particularly in the Engineered Products segment where the majority of costs are variable and where margins have been sliding since 2012 due to weaker volumes.

The auto market is a little more complicated. On the negative side, it is widely assumed that the strong recent pace of unit growth in North America can't/won't continue (although December was surprisingly strong), and that's not good news for a company that sells vehicle components. On the other hand, auto OEMs are increasingly redesigning models to incorporate more aluminum components to reduce weight and improve fuel efficiency. While Park-Ohio is definitely vulnerable to individual company/product line trends (with that decision from Fiat Chrysler, the Assembly business has notably weakened), the overall trend of greater use of aluminum parts should be a net positive.

I would also expect the path forward to continue to include M&A. I would estimate that at least 70% of the company's revenue since 2010 was acquired, and when management guided to $2 billion in revenue for 2017 (a target that is not going to be reached) back in 2013, it expected that about half of that would come from M&A. Since the industrial downturn, management has chosen to retrench around internal efforts, but I don't see it abandoning M&A as a long-term growth strategy. While many investors look askance at M&A-fueled growth, the company's history of margin and ROIC performance suggests that these acquired businesses have performed no worse than reasonably well.

The Opportunity

Like many industrials feeling pressure from tough end-market conditions, Park-Ohio has turned to cost-cutting to preserve margins. That was particularly true in the Assembly segment after the Fiat Chrysler losses, and I would argue that operating margins have held up reasonably well this year despite double-digit revenue declines.

I wonder if management can and will go further. Park-Ohio runs its business with a highly decentralized model; individual business managers are responsible for their own P&Ls and compensated accordingly. Between that and its extensive M&A activity, the company has close to 50 manufacturing locations and quite a few other facilities (like service centers to support Supply Technologies). That's a very large footprint for a company with less than $1.5 billion, and I wonder if facility consolidation is an option, as many industrial companies have been targeting/implementing facility footprint reductions of 20% to 50% in recent years.

Consolidating facilities could help reduce redundant costs and make Park-Ohio more efficient, but I'm not sure it's a viable approach. How do you consolidate facilities across businesses and still preserve that decentralized model where each manager is accountable for his own business? And if you strip away some of the decentralization, what do you lose in terms of the vibrancy and dynamism that can come from a decentralized model? Park-Ohio has never had great operating margins (sub-10%), but returns on capital have still been pretty solid, and I think part of the success the company has had with its M&A strategy has come from maintaining this model.

I'm not looking for 2017 to be a great year, but over the next two to five years, I do think a broad industrial recovery can support revenue growth in the mid-single digits or slightly higher, with a long-term revenue growth rate in the mid-single digits. M&A can certainly offer upside to that figure, but a net debt/EBITDA of more than 3x could (and arguably should) limit M&A activity. I don't believe that Park-Ohio will fundamentally change its operating structure, so I don't expect a huge change in margins. I do believe that end-market recoveries and a greater internal focus will help improve asset utilization, and I think FCF margins in the range of 3% to 5% are attainable, supporting adjusted FCF growth above 6% and a fair value in the mid-$40s. If you think Park-Ohio's reliance on M&A and its high debt level demand a higher discount rate, I wouldn't argue too stringently with you, other than to again point to the solid historical ROICs.

I expect "mid-high" EBITDA growth in the five years following 2017, and a corresponding multiple on my 2017 EBITDA estimate gives me a fair value of around $43.

While not necessary germane to valuation or the company's outlook, I would note that the CEO/Chairman Edward Crawford and COO Matthew Crawford together own close to 30% of the shares. Corporate governance could be better, but I don't know that it would or should be a serious negative factor in the investment decision process.

The Bottom Line

I don't want to suggest that Park-Ohio is trading at a bargain-basement price, because I don't think that's the case. That said, in a market where a lot of industrial stocks now incorporate a very healthy recovery (and/or meaningful changes to government policies like corporate taxation), Park-Ohio's valuation isn't incorporating such strong assumptions. While some investors may have issues with the strong influence of the Crawfords, the company's debt level, its M&A policy, and/or its end-market exposures, I think Park-Ohio is worth a look as a very leveraged play on a heavy industrial recovery.