Wave Life Sciences A Buy After Pipeline Update

As a preclinical biotech concern, there is plenty of risk here, including the possibility of dilution and longer than expected timeframe for generating data.

In DMD trials, patients who have already been treated with other exon-skipping therapies will be eligible for enrollment, thus providing more competition to Sarepta´s Exondys 51.

Management has opted for two simultaneous multi-dose ascending studies in HD, thus potentially shortening the time to proof of concept.

The company's treatments for HD and DMD appear promising, although they have yet to reach the clinic.

Shares are up over 90% through the past year, but have risen only 6% since my initial writeup on the company.

When I last examined the company, I mentioned that Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) patients and their physicians are desperate for novel treatments. WAVE possesses a deep, if early stage pipeline, and the company signed a pact with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) for $40 million upfront and $871 million in milestone payments (plus tiered royalties on sales).

I stated before that theoretically the superior potency and improved ability to restore the production of functional dystrophin would potentially indicate better outcomes for patients, one which would be warmly welcomed by the DMD community and their advocates. Also, the company's technology was shown to further distribution to important tissues that are connected with enhanced patient outcomes. Thus, it appears plausible that the company's DMD treatment could be a superior alternative to Sarepta's (NASDAQ:SRPT) Exondys 51.

In Huntington's (HD) over two thirds of patients would be eligible for the company's treatment, representing a 20,000 patient pool currently lacking approved therapies that treat the underlying causes of the disease.

In a pipeline update released yesterday management communicated to shareholders and Wall Street how they've been executing on early initiatives.

In HD, management plans to refile investigational new drug applications for its two treatments, WVE-120101 and WVE-120102 in the first half of the year. Instead of initiating with a single-ascending dose phase, the company will be starting with two simultaneous multi-ascending dose studies. This is an important change, as time to proof of concept could be significantly shorter than previously planned.

As for WAVE's exon-skipping candidate WVE-210201, which could potentially take on Sarepta's Exondys 51, management intends to initiate trials in both ambulatory and on-ambulatory patients as well as patients previously treated with other exon-skipping therapies. Thus, Sarepta could even see competition even before the drug reaches approval- if early results are promising, it's not difficult to envision a future in the medium term where patients opt for a more potent investigational treatment (supplied for free in trials) versus forking over $300,000 for an inferior drug.

Lastly, the company continues to develop treatments for metabolic diseases, including the hot NASH and NAFLD indications. Three programs are advancing through lead-optimization, with the remaining two Pfizer programs to begin by the end of the year.

Also, in a potentially bullish move, the company has leased a 90,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Lexington. Drug product would then be readily available for progressing pipeline candidates and commercial scale manufacturing.

With a market capitalization of around $600 million and $169 million in cash, I would say the company seems appropriately valued for a clinical stage small cap biotech concern. If we assume losses of $20 million to $25 million per quarter, the company has a cash runway into mid 2018. However, I would expect by the end of 2017 for the company to engage in a dilutive share offering. Just four million shares sold at advantageous pricing could extend the cash runway into 2019.

For investors who have done their due diligence are interested in the story, I would suggest establishing a pilot position in the near term. In the absence of any data in the near to midterm, shares could be susceptible to quite a bit of volatility, resulting in potential dips for investors to take advantage of.

As a preclinical biotech concern, I acknowledge that there is quite a bit of risk here. Thankfully, the company has several promising treatments in its pipeline targeting markets in desperate need of alternatives. Investors are in good company, as notable healthcare institutional investor RA Capital Management owns over seven million shares, or 30% of shares outstanding.

