DCT Industrial Trust: Look Past The Low Yield

Re-leasing spreads point to healthy boosts in net operating income as a large percentage of the portfolio rolls over next year. FFO should continue to post healthy annual increases.

The story here is net asset value, not the distribution yield. DCT Industrial Trust retains funds to engage in high value developments and acquisitions.

This is largely likely due to the low yield on the company's shares, along with an aggressively appreciating share price over the past several years.

DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) is one of those REITs that simply does not get much attention from retail investors, despite continuous solid results. In fact, the lack of interest is so bad that institutions control nearly all outstanding shares, and Seeking Alpha coverage is basically non-existent.

That is probably for a reason, because at first glance, the company runs counter to everything most small investors look for in REITs. The distribution yield is pretty small, and the payout hasn't budged much in recent years, despite very meaningful improvements in operating cash flow. Rising share price, flat distribution? Who wants that? Me - if the price is right.

While I acknowledge that many retirees depend on distribution income and the simplicity it provides, there is something to be said for owning growth opportunities in this space, or by drawing some of your income from capital gains. For investors that have a longer-term focus, or are willing to own growth, DCT Industrial Trust fits the bill.

Business Overview

Like many industrial REITs, DCT Industrial Trust aims to own properties within major domestic distribution markets, primarily coastal urban locations that have structural limitations on the addition of new supply. The company owns 64.7M square feet (average 162,000 square feet per building), primarily within thirteen regional markets. Currently, a strong focus has been placed on California (22%), Chicago (10%), Houston (9%), and Atlanta (9%). Customer diversification is high, ranging from manufacturing companies to retailers to healthcare.

DCT Industrial views itself as unique in that each of these thirteen major regional markets the company has an independent management team. This approach allows a more focused approach from staff that has a deeper understanding within the local market, which has allowed it to move out of weaker markets as it sees headwinds on the rise. Management here is very active, and property holdings are subject to change, often quickly.

Since the company's IPO in 2006, the company has added more than 20 million square feet of property to its portfolio, but it has seen many millions more come and go given DCT Industrial's active management style. More than a billion dollars in dispositions have taken place just since 2012, and according to management, 60% of the current portfolio was not held at the time of the IPO. It is pretty clear that DCT Industrial moves in and out of different markets, in pursuit of, as management says, "being in the right place at the right time."

It certainly seems to be working well. Occupancy rates remain high (96.2%), despite steadfast pricing from this REIT, which has specifically said it does not chase occupancy rates, but is instead more focused on boosting rents. Same store net operating income growth has averaged 5.75% gains from 2012-2015, and GAAP re-leasing spreads have continued to hold double digits since 2014:

Click to enlarge

*DCT Industrial, November 2016 Investor Presentation

This has driven solid growth in funds from operations ("FFO"), which has more than doubled from 2013 levels:

Click to enlarge

As a result, the current distribution is well covered. Even after the recent increase (the largest in ten years, up 6%), the company is obligated to pay $113M annually, covered more than 2x with FFO. Historically, this excess cash has been deployed into acquisitions, or into the company's own internal development for reinvestment. This is where the company loses income investors (2.6% distribution yield), but gains investors looking for growth in net asset values.

DCT Industrial's internal development projects have been a big driver of growth. As of the end of Q3 2016, the company had completed $678M of internally-developed properties, generating 8.1% equivalent cash yields on average. Given the typical cap rates in DCT Industrial's urban markets (5-6%), these are immediately accretive to book value, and generate excellent internal rates of return. $282M in investments remain in development, which will be a driver for DCT Industrial's FFO in the coming years.

The culmination of all of these factors (market leadership in key markets, improving cap rates, strong development program, active portfolio management) has driven measurable increases in net asset value. Using a 5.3% cap rate, the net asset value of the shares is around $40/share. While current share prices are at a premium to those rates, this does not factor in growth in net asset value off of re-leasing spreads and annual escalators within lease contracts, which will drive net operating income growth.

Generally, lease expirations can be viewed negatively, but in this case, the company has 13.4% of total base rent coming off of lease in 2017, which will be re-leased at substantially higher rates. As long as cap rates stay steady (likely given the huge appetite for industrial space as e-commerce continues to drive demand), book value will continue to creep up over the coming years as same property cash lease rates continue to climb mid-single digits annually.

Continued net asset value expansion and re-leasing tailwinds are both likely reasons why Standard & Poor's recently upgraded the company's debt to BBB, along with below peer leverage (net debt/EBITDA of 5.5x). This upgrade further ensures the company maintains its investment grade credit rating, which it has held for years. DCT Industrials has done a by-the-book ladder structuring of its debt profile, using a mix of mortgages, senior unsecured notes, and a term loan facility to evenly spread out its debt to mature between now and 2023.

Takeaway

Is DCT Industrial Trust going to reward you with high income right away? Likely not, as management has no intention of pushing through outsized increases in the distribution. However, investors should be willing to give management the benefit of the doubt here so that they can continue to deliver excellent returns on investment. There is more than one way for investors to benefit, and if management keeps delivering, institutional investors will keep buying, regardless of the distribution yield .

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.