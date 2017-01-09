Allergan Roars 20% With 50% Upside Coming

I recently pinned an article outlining why Allergan (NYSE:AGN) would be a fantastic addition to your portfolio in 2017. Titled "Icahn Sells Allergan: A Rebuttal", we determined that Carl Icahn has a net zero effect on the company. More importantly though, we determined that Allergan's shares are inexpensive and their products are strong and growing.

Allergan's shares have roared to the upside since the first week of December last year. They've taken off like a rocket for nearly a 20% gain in less than a month.

Why? Well, the shares were absurdly priced to begin with. On the first of December before the rally initiated Allergan shares were selling below $190. That's over 10% below Book Value! Obviously this rally could be seen coming.

The dividend was trending up towards a 1.5% yield and the shares looked primed technically to make a run. The short float has also helped the shares run, as is usually the case with great runs like this. Allergan's short float has decreased over 5% in a little over a week, moving down from 11% of total shares to nearly 6% of shares. Look for this move to continue going forward in 2017.

On January 5th, Allergan's CEO Brent Saunders took part of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Healthcare CEO's Unscripted Conference in a fireside chat session. He laid out 2017 and stated, " We look forward to strong execution in 2017 to drive stronger shareholder return in the short - and long - term. Our team remains focused on driving our growth trajectory and we are very excited for the tremendous opportunities ahead".

In a PR release later that day shareholders were given a closer look into 2017. From said release, we were able to learn that Allergan expects to see mid-single-digit top-line revenue growth Y/Y and double-digit EPS growth Y/Y.

The revenue growth will be powered by Allergan's international growth, and both key existing products and new products.

Click to enlarge

Source: Allergan.com

Shareholders got a big insight into Restasis which is currently fighting Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) and their product Xiidra. Management expect net revenue for Restasis to remain stable in 2017, thus showing confidence in their product and what their seeing in the market. This key insight also shoots down the naysayer's that were under the impression the market for Restasis would shrink. Contrary to that idea, the dry eye market is actually growing and will continue to do so.

We also learned Allergan plans to hold SG&A and R&D spend below the figure of revenue growth. This is very important and shows discipline on the part of management. They are a growth company with an impressive understanding of how they want to spend their cash pile. This also shows their belief and dedication to their open science model.

Click to enlarge

Let's look into a sensible PT on Allergan shares. In 2017, analysts are expecting EPS of $16.08 and revenue of 15.3 billion. This means the analysts are guiding for 5.5% revenue growth and nearly 20% EPS growth.

With the figures Allergan gave, 5.5% growth in 2017 for revenue is easily in the bag. Why then did Allergan give conservative revenue guidance? Think of the guidance for 2017 as a baseline, they want to reset the bar so they can easily shoot over it. In the world of the market this is a good thing. You should always want to under-promise and over-deliver than to over-promise and come up short.

How about analyst's expecting 20% EPS growth, that seems like a lot!? That figure is quite high and Allergan tried to temper expectations by only saying very vaguely that they expect double-digit EPS growth. However, this growth is easily attainable for Allergan. Over the last year they have retired about 60 million shares (that we know about, Q 4?) for nearly 15 billion dollars. That's 15% of the total float equating into instant double-digit EPS growth for 2017. Combine this with mid-single-digit product growth and the LifeCell acquisition ( LifeCell was not included in EPS forecasts by company) , and EPS growth is over 20%.

Click to enlarge

An 18 month valuation based PT on Allergan could see a nearly 50% rise in shares. Based upon a more than 20% EPS growth move in 2017 and a conservative 15% in 2018. Also, multiple expansion due to increasing margins without the generic business and revenue growth. A secure and stable dividend that will look to be increased annually and more accretive acquisitions. Also, a committed management team, loyal to the long term health of the company and the health of it's shareholders. GiGC Fund in 2018 expects EPS of around $18 with multiple expansion to 17-18x for growth premium leading to a PT of $310-350/share.

Conclusion

We took a closer look at Allergan and why it's been roaring to the upside and also why it will continue going forward in 2017. We digested and examined what Brent Saunders, CEO of Allergan, had to say about 2017. We delved into the preliminary numbers that matter most for the coming year. We concluded that Allergan's short term and long term future look bright with great EPS and revenue growth and the possibility for multiple expansion. We determined a very realistic going forward PT for the shares with big upside possible.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGN, TEVA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.