Under-Priced Northern Florida Bank With 30% Loan Growth!

Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ACFC) is a $936M (assets) thrift located in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jacksonville is a seaport city and the seat of Duval County, Florida, United States. With an estimated 868,031 residents, as of 2015,

Jacksonville is the most populous city in both the state of Florida and the southeastern United States. It is estimated to be the 12th most populous city in the United States and is the largest city by area in the contiguous United States.

Jacksonville is the cultural, commercial and financial center of North Florida. A major military and civilian deep-water port, the city's riverine location supports two United States Navy bases and the Port of Jacksonville, Florida's third largest seaport.

The two US Navy bases, Blount Island Command and the nearby Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, form the third largest military presence in the United States. Jacksonville serves as the headquarters of various banking, insurance, healthcare, logistics, and other institutions such as CSX Corporation, Fidelity National Financial, FIS, Landstar System, Ameris Bancorp, Atlantic Coast Financial, Black Knight Financial Services, EverBank, Rayonier Advanced Materials, Regency Centers, Stein Mart, Web.com, Fanatics, Gate Petroleum, Haskell Company, Interline Brands, Sally Corporation, and Southeastern Grocers. Jacksonville is also home to several colleges and universities, most notably the University of North Florida, located southeast of downtown.

The Fundamental Metrics of the bank are in the table below.

9/30/2015 9/30 2016 Total Assets $817,997,000 $936,893,000 Total Loans $594,963 $774,314,000 Total Deposits $496,752 $617,496 Total Equity $80,072 $86,126 Net Income $1,008,000 $1,556,000 ROAA 0.51% 0.68% ROAE 5.04% 7.19% Loans/Deposits 120.46% 125.41% Equity/Assets 9.79% 9.19% NPA's/Assets 5.13% 4.29% Tangible Book Value $5.16 $5.55 Paid out Dividends 0.00 0 Shares Outstanding 15,509,061 15,420,058 Price $5.53 $6.33 Click to enlarge

ACFC's CEO is John K. Stephens, a 25-year veteran of the banking and financial services industry. Mr. Stephens joined Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation as President and Chief Executive Officer in October 2013. Prior to that, from May 2011 until September 2013, Mr. Stephens served as President of Orlando, Florida-based Tower Bridge Capital, Inc

ACFC's loan portfolio has grown from $594M to $774M in the last 4 quarters and the asset quality has actually improved!

The loan/deposit ratio is 125% up 5% from 120% since 2015FQ3 and the security/asset ratio has gone from 16% to 6%.

ACFC recently sold some 30-year mortgage backed securities in anticipation of rising rates so any increase in rates will have a lesser effect on the bottom line.

ACFC's average yield on assets is 4.2% and their net interest margin is 3.16%, which is almost 9% higher than the average thrift net interest margin.

ACFC's deposit growth has lagged its loan growth. If they can improve deposit growth they can not only bring down their cost of funds, but it appears that they have the ability to put on more loans.

The loan portfolio contains:

1-4 Family loans (34.5%)

Commercial and Multi-Family Real Estate Loans (24%)

Non-Real Estate Commercial (7%)

Construction (7.6%)

Consumer (10%)

Other (15%)

60% of the loans are real estate backed loans and non-performing assets excluding restructured loans are 1.46%

Reserves represent 21% of non-performing loans.. There are two large non-performing assets that have attracted multiple bidders should the current owners default that would make the bank whole.

If there is a reduction (25%) in C Corp tax rates ACFC would likely see an additional $1.2M drop to the bottom line.

There are quite a few banks that have a presence in Jacksonville but none have as many branches as Atlantic Coast. With the exception of BBVA ACFC has the largest deposit franchise in the metropolitan area.

Market Demographics of Atlantic Coast Bank

Outlook

The Jacksonville metropolitan area has a population of 1,573,606 and is the 40th largest in the United States and fourth largest in the state of Florida.

One thing to note in the above chart is the strong population growth of Florida. Population growth is a strong driver of values in any community. It's simply a supply and demand metric.

ACFC is thinly traded for a $930M asset bank and is only covered by one analyst, so one reason that the company is overlooked is that most investors simply don't know where to find it. It had a troubled past and was originally a credit union but now is in good hands and being run very efficiently.

Nationwide takeout rates are averaging 1.4x of tangible book value. ACFC is a strong Florida franchise with a tangible book of $5.55. Since ACFC will likely add another $.40 to their tangible book value and then putting just a 1.4X multiple on the tangible book gets me to a $8.40 price target.

