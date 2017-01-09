Top 10 Reasons The Walgreens- Rite Aid Deal Will Be Approved

Someone asked me the other day why I buy merger arbitrage stocks. I replied that I like to make small, low risk profits over and over and over. One merger arbitrage deal that isn't low risk but offers potentially significant profits is the Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)/Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) tie-up.

We are in the late innings of the merger, perhaps the bottom of the 9th, but at least the 8th. What is left is approval from the Federal Trade Commission. The companies are currently guiding to an early 2017 close. A decision from the FTC could come as early as this week or next. Media reports, articles and leaks are happening almost daily which has bounced the stock like a well inflated basketball.

Jan 6 CFTN- "The FTC might clear Walgreens' acquisition of the company before the new administration takes office."

Jan 6 Bloomberg citing Mlex- "Rite Aid/Walgreens unlikely to get FTC OK before Jan 27."

Dec 27 New York Post-" The FTC will rule on the Walgreens Boots Alliance-Rite Aid merger before the Trump Administration takes office on Jan. 20."

The Deal

In October, 2015 Walgreens and Rite Aid agreed to merge, combining the number two drugstore chain with the number three chain putting the combined company only behind CVS (NYSE:CVS). The deal was for $9.4 billion in cash with Rite Aid shareholders getting $9 per share. The total enterprise value was $17.2 billion, including acquired net debt. Walgreens paid just shy of a 50% premium and agreed to a $325 million breakup fee in the event they couldn't obtain regulatory clearance.

The Spread

Since the deal was announced, RAD has traded between $6.50 and $8.50. Like some merger deals that are late in the process, the outcome is binary. Will it happen or won't it? Here are a dozen reasons I say it will.

1) On December 20, RAD and WBA reached an agreement to sell 865 Rite Aid stores to Fred's Pharmacy (NASDAQ:FRED) for $950 million. What did the FTC want in a buyer for the RAD stores? A buyer that wouldn't reduce competition. Check. A buyer not looking to sell the stores. Check. A buyer who had experience running pharmacies. Check.

"We are pleased to have found an experienced pharmacy operator for these stores."-Walgreens CEO Stefano Pessina. (Press release)

2) If Fred's is making an almost $1 billion commitment shouldn't that be good enough for the FTC? They are getting the stores at quite an attractive price.

"We have been working for several months on integration plans to ensure a seamless transition for Rite Aid customers, patients, team members and supplier partners by leveraging our world-class senior leadership team's significant expertise in managing major healthcare acquisitions and integrations. We believe that this transaction will also create tremendous opportunities for both our new and existing front of store and pharmacy team members"-Fred's Pharmacy CEO Michael K. Bloom. (Press release)

The fact that Fred's has been working on integration plans for months could mean that Walgreens/Rite Aid has discussed Fred's being the buyer with the FTC.

3) Alden Global is the hedge fund that bought more than 2.5 million FRED shares before the announcement and then 6.7 million shares after the announcement. They now own approximately a quarter of Fred's shares. They are value investors with multi-year experience as investors and operators in the retail industry which I believe the FTC would look at positively. It is likely the hedge fund will get some of Fred's board seats.

4) There is a difference between Fred's and Haggen. Haggen bought some Albertsons/Safeway stores to satisfy regulators in the Safeway buyout two years ago. But Fred's agreement is to buy 6x the number of stores that Haggen bought. Haggen owned just 18 stores before buying 146 stores from Albertsons/Safeway. Haggen filed for bankruptcy within a year of buyin the stores. Fred's owns 650 stores and there are 370 full service pharmacy departments located within Fred's stores. So buying the RAD stores is nothing like Haggen's purchase.

5) In the summer of 2014 Walgreens bought European drug store operator Alliance Boots. But what many thought was a deal in order to reduce their tax bill didn't turn out that way. My point is Walgreens may have won a few points with regulators. At a time when tax inversions were front and center politically Walgreens didn't push the envelope and instead bought Alliance Boots but didn't invert and continued as a US company.

"We have a good relationship with the people of the FTC."-Walgreens CEOStefano Pessina. Q1 2017 transcript.

6) When the FTC files lawsuits to block deals it usually is when they find them to be anti-competitive. That isn't the case here. This is not another Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS)/Office Depot (NYSE:ODP). But if they do wind up suing, which is not what I am expecting, I believe Walgreens would have an excellent chance of winning the case, assuming that they would contest the suit.

"We don't want even to think the deal could not be approved after so many months, after we have given so much information." - Walgreens CEO Stefano Pessina. Q1 2017 Transcript

7) If the FTC decides it isn't happy with Fred's as the buyer of the overlapping stores that doesn't mean the deal is dead. With the fire sale price Fred's is paying for the 865 stores perhaps CVS would have renewed interest in the stores where they already don't have one. Or Kroger. Or private equity. Or a combination.

8) Since the November presidential election mergers that were up in the air either in terms of approval or timing have been getting green lights. Cvent, St. Jude and Virgin America to name three.

9) I give some significance to one of the media reports on Friday. Senior antitrust sources polled by CTFN see the Rite Aid/Walgreens transaction gaining approval from the FTC before the change of administration.

10) Seeking Alpha's M&A expert, Chris DeMuth has made RAD his top arbitrage pick for 2017.

RAD Options

If one thinks the deal will ultimately get approved there have been and possibly still are some fantastic option opportunities. As the stock has been bouncing around the options have bounced even higher and lower. I look for opportunity everyday in the RAD chains and have found more than a few. The IRR for some of trades has been mindblowing.

What could go wrong?

The deal gets blocked and the stock falls. Where? $6? $5? Lower? Hard to say. But ODP did fall to $3.01 before rising 50%.

Conclusion

I believe the proposed divestiture to Fred's will be enough to satisfy the FTC. Fred's would become the number three in the space and with a committed management team could wind up stronger than the current RAD. For the ten reasons listed above this deal should get approved.

Disclaimer: The above article is intended to provide my opinion to interested readers. I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, portfolio concentration or diversification. Readers are strongly encouraged to complete their own due diligence on any stock or option mentioned in this article before investing. RAD is a risky stock at this point because there is significant downside in a deal rejection.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RAD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.