M.P. Evans: Takeover Offer With 77% Premium Rejected; Significant Upside Ahead

Estimated valuation of GBp882/share, 38% higher than current price of GBp639.50. MPEVF has recently rejected a GBp740/share bid (77% premium) from KLK, illustrating confidence in significant upside even from GBp740/share.

MPEVF remains an attractive option for large palm oil players who are looking to expand their plantations in Indonesia, with its RSPO certification, strong operations and cash flow generation ability.

As MPEVF's plantations enter prime production age, FFB production is expected to grow significantly, increasing revenues and margins as unit costs are lower.

(Editor’s note: There is much greater liquidity on the LSE under the ticker MPE)

Summary

M.P. Evans Group (OTC:MPEVF) is an Indonesian palm oil player, with 34,676 hectares of planted area (includes both nucleus and plasma plantations) as of Nov-16.

As MPEVF's plantations enter prime production age (8-17 years old), we expect FFB production volume growth to increase significantly. This supports revenue growth and also improves margins, as increased output translates to improved economies of scale and lowers fixed unit costs.

Further upside is present via the successful planting of MPEVF's current land bank of 9,600 hectares and also its strategy (which management has delivered on) of disposing non-core assets to invest in new majority-controlled plantations.

Using an SOTP valuation, we have estimated a share price of GBp882/share, 38% higher than its current price of GBp639.50. We would highlight that MPEVF has recently rejected a hostile takeover bid of GBp740 per share from KL Kepong (KLK), with only 13% of shareholders accepting the bid. We opine that this highlights the significant upside even from a cost basis of GBp740 per share. As part of its defense for rejecting KLK's bid, MPEVF had also engaged an independent valuer which had valued its share at GBp1,082 per share.

Our valuation differs from that of the valuer as it had assumed an average EV/hectare of US$18,400 for MPEVF's majority controlled plantations, which the valuer had justified by referring to acquisitions of Malaysian plantations when the assets in consideration are Indonesian plantations. Instead of using Malaysian plantations as a basis, we have referred to actively traded Indonesian oil palm plantations players traded on the Singapore Stock Exchange, namely First Resources and Golden Agri, as our basis for valuation. These players trade at an average EV/Planted Area of USD12,709 per hectare (using data as of 6th January 2017). The significant difference in the EV per hectare used explains the differential price estimates.

Company Description

Listed on the UK Alternative Investment Market board and also traded over the US OTC markets, MPEVF is an agri-business primarily focused on operating palm oil plantations and producing palm oil in Indonesia.

As per an independent valuer's report done in Nov-16, the company has planted 26,547 hectares of nucleus (majority-owned) oil-palm plantations as well as 8,129 hectares of plasma (associated smallholder co-operative) plantations. Future palm oil production is expected to enjoy strong growth, in view of MPEVF's plantations young average age of 7.9 years, which is within the range of prime production age of (8 to 17 years old).

Besides its young plantation age, MPEVF offers investors further upside via a land bank of 9,600 hectares (includes nucleus and plasma).

MPEVF also owns Malaysian property legacy assets which the company is considering to dispose.

Investment Thesis

Strong volume growth as plantations approach prime production, which supports revenue growth…

MPEVF has consistently engaged in new plantings over the years. With the majority of its plantations between 7 years old to 13 years old (as seen in the age profile chart above), which is the prime production period for oil palm plantations, FFB volume growth is expected to be strong in the near to mid-term and this will contribute to revenue growth.

FFB production in 2016 was affected adversely by the strong El Nino, which had led to exceptional dryness and affected MPEVF's production yields. The easing of El Nino will improve the yields of MPEVF's plantations and this translates to stronger volume growth.

… and lower unit costs, improving margins

The cost of planting and maintaining oil palm plantations can be categorized into the following.

(1) Maintenance of infrastructure surrounding the oil palm plantations as well as weeding, pruning and clearing of unusable palm fruits

(2) Fertilizer cost and application, which is dependent on the size of plantations

(3) Cost of harvesting FFB and transporting FFB to the mill

As items (1) and (2) are dependent on plantations size and not the harvested volumes, the strong volume growth would result in economies of scale and lower fixed unit costs, allowing MPEVF to improve its margins.

CPO prices expected to remain stable in near term

CPO prices have increased 25% year on year in 2016, as the effects of El Nino curbed production and lowered inventories. Palm oil stockpiles in Malaysia are expected to fall in December 2016 as production in the 2nd largest palm oil producer dropped by the most in almost a year.

Weak, albeit recovering, production, low inventory levels and the falling Malaysian Ringgit are expected to support CPO prices going into 1st half of 2017. As MPEVF sells its CPO at spot prices, stable and higher CPO prices are expected to affect its financials favorably.

MPEVF adheres to various environmental policies, which allows it to enjoy higher pricing for its products and retain customers

MPEVF adheres to the Round Table on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO), Indonesian Sustainable Palm Oil (ISPO) and International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC). The benefits of its adherence are significant.

It ensures that they are able to charge a premium for their products. As recently as Aug-16, sustainability-certified palm oil commanded a US$30 to US$35 premium over their non-sustainability-certified counterparts, while that of palm kernel oil, made from the fruit's seed, is more than $200.

Secondly, being censured by RSPO could result in palm oil companies losing its largest clients, who could face potential public criticism if they are seen purchasing palm oil from suppliers who breaches environmental obligations, as seen by Unilever and Nestle's boycott of Golden Agri Resources. Continued adherence prevents such an incident from occurring.

Significant land bank offering shareholders further upside

As mentioned above, MPEVF has an unplanted land bank of 9,600 hectares. The successful planting of its land bank will drive sales volume growth and provides tailwinds for its revenue.

Furthermore, it has divested its minority stake in a previously-owned Indonesian estate (PT Agro Muko) and the company is reviewing a prospective investment in a new, developed oil palm plantation project to recycle the proceeds of its divestment. In addition, MPEVF is at advanced negotiations to acquire 2 plantations in the immediate vicinity of its Kalimantan plantations. The above mentioned strategic initiatives allows MPEVF to further grow its plantation operations in the future.

Clear plans to divest non-core and minority assets

MPEVF's management has delivered on its promise to divest its non-core assets and has used the capital to fund the growth of its plantations as well as give dividends to shareholders.

Most recently in Dec-16, MPEVF has divested its 37% minority stake in PT Agro Muko, an Indonesian oil palm estate, for US$100 million, implying a US$13,000 per planted hectare (in line with the valuation of US$13,100 per planted hectare done in Nov-16). Following the divestment, MPEVF has proposed a special dividend of GBp10/share (subject to shareholders' approval).

Following the disposal, MPEVF's sole minority stake in the Indonesian oil palm sector will be its 38% stake in PT Kerasaan and it plans to divest it to reinvest the proceeds in majority owned oil palm operations. Given management's successful track record, we believe that they will deliver on the plans to divest all non-core assets, transforming MPEVF into a pure-play oil palm player and making it more attractive as an acquisition target.

Strong operating cash flows support growth plans and consistent, growing dividend payout

MPEVF's business is a strong cash flow generating business and this has allowed the company to fund their CAPEX via operating cash flows and also reward shareholders with a constant and growing dividend payout.

Potential acquisition candidate for large Southeast Asian palm oil players/conglomerates

In Oct-16, KLK had offered to acquire MPEVF's shares at GBp640 per share (51% premium) and increased its offer by 16% to GBp740 per share in Nov-16. Despite the sweetened offer, KLK's offer was firmly rejected by MPEVF's shareholders, with only an acceptance rate of 13%. This is a strong signal of MPEVF's shareholders' confidence in the company growth prospects. We believe that other large palm oil players could look to acquire MPEVF in the future at a higher price once its planted area increases

In the Southeast Asia, little arable land remains. Moreover, palm oil plantation companies have faced increasing land acquisition regulations due to increasing awareness of the adverse environmental consequences of palm oil plantations. Since 2011, Indonesia had halted the granting of new permits to clear forests and peat lands. This has partially slowed down the expansion scale of palm oil plantations although we note that many players have circumvented the regulations.

More importantly, these developments have triggered large palm oil players/conglomerates to either seek out new land (notably in Africa) for plantations or acquire small-scale players in the region. The former strategy presents much operational challenges such as vague and unpredictable policy/governance landscapes, weak law enforcement and security for agricultural investments. Notably, African countries with a suitable climate for palm oil production are among the least stable in the region and are ranked among the lowest in the world for political stability.

The latter strategy, despite the need to pay a premium, offers large players a relatively stable option as the targets are usually located in Indonesia and Malaysia, which they have extensive operational experience in. In addition, infrastructure such as roads, ports are usually in place and serves to reduce the ensuing logistics costs to transport their products.

In the past few years, these large agricultural players have acquired/invested in UK-listed plantations and we believe MPEVF would present an attractive opportunity for acquirers to grow their plantations operations further.

Valuation

As a defense against the hostile takeover of KL Kepong in Nov-16, MPEVF had engaged the services of an independent valuer and the eventual valuation came up to GBp1,082 per share, which is 69% higher from the current price of GBp639.50. The implied EV/hectare for MPEVF's majority owned plantations comes up to US$18,400 per hectare, which the valuer had justified by referring to acquisitions of Malaysian plantations (provided below).

We have a slightly different view from the valuer with regards to the valuation of MPEVF's Indonesian assets. Malaysian plantations have traded at a premium to Indonesian plantations as there have been precedents whereby Malaysian plantation land was used for property development. Hence, such development potential is incorporated into the prices for the acquisitions.

Considering our above-mentioned view, we have looked at actively traded Indonesian oil palm plantations player traded on the Singapore Stock Exchange, namely First Resources and Golden Agri, and will be using EV/planted hectare, a commonly used metric to value oil palm plantation companies in Southeast Asia. These players trade at an average EV/Planted Area of US$12,709 per hectare, using data as of 6th January 2017. With regards to the valuation of MPEVF's Malaysian assets, we agree with the valuation basis and values provided by the valuer. Lastly, we also adjusted the equity value by including the US$100 million consideration from the disposal of its 38% stake in PT Agro Muko.

From the above calculations, we obtained an implied share price of GBp882, approximately 38% from current share price.

We would highlight that even when MPEVF's shareholders were offered GBp740 per share by KLK, only 13% accepted the offer. To us, this indicates that the current shareholders firmly believe that there are further significant upside to the offered price of GBp740 per share, lending strength to our thesis and estimations. Just for reference sake, assuming all of MPEVF's land bank are planted and a same EV/hectare, illustrative price per share is GBp1112 per share.

Time frame and Catalysts

We are taking a 6 to 12 months time frame for the thesis to play out as the market would need evidence of strong volume and revenue growth from MPEVF before adjusting their estimations.

In the meantime, strong uptrend in CPO prices would be a catalyst for MPEVF's share price as it remains a CPO producer. In addition, we believe news of acquisitions of MPEVF or other small/medium palm oil companies would catalyze MPEVF's share price as the market prices in the potential for the company to be acquired. Given that shareholders have rejected an offer of GBp740/share, any offer which would affect MPEVF's share price would have to be significantly higher.

Risks to Our Thesis

Adverse developments in CPO Prices

As MPEVF sells commodity products, its revenue and margins are largely dependent on the CPO prices. Hence, adverse developments which affect CPO prices negatively would affect the company.

In the food sector (where CPO's predominant use lies in), close substitutes of CPO include soybean oil. Hence, strong harvest in the Americas, a key soybean producing region, and poor soybean demand from China (largest soybean consumer) would exert downward pressure on soybean oil and thus CPO.

Besides being used for food, CPO is also used as a feedstock for bio-diesel. Hence, developments in the crude oil sector which affect oil prices adversely would affect CPO prices as bio-diesel and crude oil are both used for automobiles.

Adverse developments in weather conditions

As seen in 2016, a strong El Nino would affect output of oil palm plantations adversely, which may not be adequately compensated by increases in CPO prices and thus resulting in falling revenues. Any further developments of such negative weather conditions would affect MPEVF's volume growth, slowing revenue growth and affecting its margins, given that a significant portion of its costs are dependent on land sizes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MPEVF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks or other securities mentioned or recommended. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific recommendation or an offer of products or services. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.