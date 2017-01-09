CSX Continues Growing Intermodal

Early last year I published an article highlighting the investments CSX Transportation (NYSE:CSX) is making and slowly growing intermodal. I predicted that management is positioning intermodal transportation to make up the losses from coal carloads. This article will examine my thesis.

One of the biggest concerns with railroads during the past decade is the decrease in coal carloads. Coal shipments provide high revenues per unit and were the backbone of many railroad shipments. Since 2010, CSX's coal shipments declined at a precipitous rate. So much so, that 2016 coal carloads are nearly 50% of what they were only 6 years ago when they made up 35% of total carloads and 23% of total volume.

I updated the selective chart below to reflect the full-year carloads for 2016. A few things stand out immediately: Coal carloads have deteriorated each year, Chemical shipments were relatively stable while Automotive, Petroleum and Intermodal all averaged increased traffic. The key takeaway here is that total volume remained relatively flat peaking at 6.9 millions total carloads and intermodal in 2014 with a low of 6.274 million for 2010. In 2016, CSX reported 6.371 million total carloads and intermodal. We won't know until Q4 results are released on January 17th, but for the first nine months of 2016 coal accounted for 12.75% of volume and 16% of revenue. The haircut in coal volumes since 2010 sounds frightening at first, but taking into consideration that volume numbers remained relatively flat over the past 6 years should bode well for investors because CSX diversified it's carloads from a once heavy coal shipper.

Source: CSX AAR data

As I mentioned in my previous article, the fear that coal use and transport was going to zero fast was an overreaction. Coal will still have a place in our energy future. The energy consumption chart clearly shows the drop in coal usage over the past few years. The EIA also projects that coal usage will continue to gradually drop from roughly 15% of energy consumption to 10% by 2040. The projected beneficiaries are natural gas and renewable energy solutions.

Expanding Intermodal

CSX announced in late December the completion of the first phase of the new Virginia Avenue Tunnel project with the first train running through the Southern tunnel. The Virginia Avenue tunnel is the last of 61 clearance projects that make up the $850 million National Gateway Initiative that will allow double-stack trains to run from Atlantic ports to Midwest destinations. Construction work has already begun on the North tunnel and when complete in mid-2018 the project will reduce truck traffic and emissions on the already congested Eastern highway infrastructure.

Source: CSX.com

Maryland recently submitted a US Department of Transportation Fastlane grant application to double-stack clear the Howard Street Tunnel and ten highway/rail crossings in Baltimore. CSX committed $145 million in funding the project and upon completion would allow for a double-stacked rail corridor between Florida and New York. Coupled with the National Gateway Initiative project, CSX will have excellent vertical and horizontal infrastructure to move double-stacked carloads from Eastern ports inland.

Where do we go from here?

After meddling along for the first half of 2016, the stock experienced a massive 46% rally since July 2016. A few moving pieces help explain the momentum. President-elect Donald Trump was vocal about reviving coal and lowering the business tax rate from 35% to 15% during his campaign. CSX would be a direct beneficiary of both plans especially it their corporate tax obligation drops from the mid-30% rate. Additionally, at the end of November management hinted at a new buyback program. I believe all of this is already factored into the share price.

When CSX reports next week analysts expect revenue of $2.83 billion and EPS of $0.48. The revenue estimate implies a 4.4% increase sequentially and 5.6% Y/Y. The incremental progress is noted, but examining performance over a longer time period shows the share price may be ahead of itself.

The FastGraph below shows performance over a 12-year period. CSX is fairly valued at its' normal PE of 14.7. There are four periods where the share price was noticeably overvalued; at the beginning of the 2008 recession, the summer of 2011, late 2014 and early 2015 when Canadian Pacific Railway courted the company to merge and currently with a P/E of 20.9. We really don't know for sure if President-elect Trumps plans will come to fruition and thus don't recommend adding to the name at these levels.

Conclusion

While US coal consumption may never fully return to previous levels, it will continue serving an important role in energy generation. CSX continues investing in infrastructure to drive efficiency and increase intermodal traffic. Without more information regarding the execution of President-elect Trump's coal and corporate tax plans, I don't recommend adding CSX at this point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.