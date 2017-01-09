Scotts Miracle Gro's Price Has Overshot Its Growth Trajectory

A recent earnings bump from one-time equity transactions have juiced income figures, so investors may be shocked when the company reports a substantially diminished earnings figure for the coming year.

The company's marijuana related incomes make up less than 13% of earnings, up from 10% two years ago.

SMG has earned a lot of hype and free attention from the mass media on the back of its investments into marijuana hydroponics.

Welcome. In this article I present the thesis SMG's investors have taken its share price to the upper end of its fair value, therefore investor returns going forward will be diminished in proportion with the somewhat overvalued state of the company's common stock.

SMG's Products Business

The firm has a long-standing business licensing Monsanto's consumer version of the famous Roundup weed killer and fertilizer products in the United States. The company's consumer lawn and garden sales grew by $16M or less than 1% year over year (2015 to 2016). Sales from the core gardening businesses grew to $2.46B during 2016.

Sales in the Other segment, which includes their growing marijuana-related businesses, grew 33% from $284M to $374M primary thanks to acquisitions. The result is that operating income from the Other segment grew by just $8.5M, which is rather uninspiring considering the hype around this company on the marijuana front.

Profit margins in the primary and other businesses moved immaterially with the change in sales volume.

So with such small gains in sales and operating income, how did SMG post all of these great earnings beats and put up record earnings per share numbers during 2016?

Diluted EPS did after all grow from $2.57 to $5.09 from 2015 to 2016. How did it happen?

Simple. The company's earnings were juiced by several restructuring charges appearing in prior years falling off of the books coupled with an accounting gain recognized as a result of the ownership shuffling of the so-called SLS Business. The SLS operation went from part of SMG's continuing operations to a possession of the TruGreen Joint Venture, which the company has a 30% ownership stake in.

The SLS Business contributed $26M to net operating cash flows in 2016. Going forward they company will recognize SLS Business earnings as part of the TruGreen Joint Venture incomes. Therefore the company will earn 30% of the forward cash generated by the SLS Business, and today's gain of a few dozen million on the accounting side comes at the cost of 70% of the regular $19M+ annual net operating cash flow the SLS Business historically contributed to operations.

I am not implying any conspiratorial activity on the part of SMG's leadership. The just mentioned facts are presented only to shed some light on the one-time aspects of the situation around the record EPS numbers posted by the company.

Priced At The Top Of Growth Expectations

While I believe SMG's executive leadership has done a good job of positioning the company to continue growing over the long term, the media hype has really only served to boost the stock price ahead of any actual new profitable business activity.

Basically a lot of hot air coupled with the aforementioned juicing of EPS numbers have been central to the last year's run-up in share price.

I decided to take a sober look at the actual cash flow generated by SMG and evaluate the company as an investment prospect based on the reasonably identifiable facts instead of speculation and the flippancy of the accountant's net income figure.

My target here is to show the value of SMG based on good results in their highly touted expansion into the hydroponics arena. Therefore I input a projected free cash flow growth rate of 15% over the next 5 years into my proprietary stock valuation model. The growth rate of 15% per annum is based on the company's primary gardening businesses remaining relatively flat while the Other segment (Other segment is inclusive of the marijuana hydroponics business, and some other gardening related businesses) - is projected to grow like gangbusters.

Here are the result of the model which ignores the accounting-based confusions in favor of actual cash flow results at SMG:

Click to enlarge

The model indicates the company is trading at 128% of Fair Value based on the 15% per year for five years growth in free cash flow scenario.

If the company substantially outperforms 15% year over year increases growth the stock may still be a bargain purchase at today's price. In any real-world result where free cash flow grows at less than 15% in any one of the next five years the company is today priced at the very top of its market value range as I see it.

On balance, the company appears to be priced to perfection and does not offer a clear bargain on the basis of its historical earnings record nor is it a bargain on the basis of moderately high earnings growth of 15% per year.

Takeaway

SMG has received quite a bit of press attention as the bold CEO and other leaders have worked to position the company to benefit from the expansion of marijuana growing operations across the nation. There is a lot of opportunity for the company and I view the 15% annual growth in free cash flow as a reasonable projection which does not require rose-tinted glasses.

All that said, investors elevated SMG's price per share by 50% during 2016. Its my opinion the company's prospects in the hydroponics industry are priced in. Only mindblowingly great results from operations in future years will make today's stock price look reasonable to the discerning investor. I do not invest in companies where mindblowing performance has to be achieved in order for me to earn what I might make in a passive stock market index.

Altogether, SMG is fairly priced and active investors can do better than hold a fairly priced company. Long-term passive investors may prefer to hold onto their (so far) tax-free gains in SMG and continue to let it ride while occasionally checking up on the company's performance.

