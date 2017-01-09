Shorting American Express Into Earnings

I've been very critical of American Express (NYSE:AXP) over the past year or so as the company has fallen into a shadow version of its former self. Things like losing Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and declining fundamentals in general have certainly made AXP inferior against peers like Synchrony (NYSE:SYF) and Discover (NYSE:DFS). However, the market continues to stubbornly stick to the idea that AXP isn't in perpetual decline and values it accordingly, something that I think presents an opportunity both if you're long and if you are inclined to short a financial in these euphoric times. With an impending earnings report coming, the time to strike is now.

Analysts have revenue coming in at a nearly 6% decline for Q4 in what has become a very common occurrence for AXP. Not only has AXP lost the valuable Costco partnership but it also continues to see its core business underperform. Other platforms like SYF and DFS are seeing sizable loan growth and while AXP is as well, its new member growth has been slowing for some time. That's a problem considering that AXP needs all the growth it can get at this point but I have no idea where that would come from. New members in Q3 were just 1.7M against 2.3M in last year's Q3; that's an enormous drop and one that AXP certainly cannot easily overcome.

Marketing spending continues to be a problem as well as AXP is desperately trying to get people to use its cards. That's creating profitability problems because it is costing more and more for each dollar of revenue. While the marketing message is getting younger people to use its cards - average age of a new cardholder is five years younger than it was in 2010 - it is expensive. Will those new customers turn out to be lifelong, profitable users? Perhaps, but for now, they are expensive to acquire for little short or medium term payoff.

Credit quality remains strong but that has never wavered with AXP; this company is the gold standard when it comes to prudent lending. The problem is that hasn't been good enough as growth has been the glaring issue for AXP for a while now and strong credit numbers aren't going to mask the problems it is facing.

AXP has been cutting expenses in a big way and that's great - lower revenue should see lower expenses. But that isn't going to be enough as AXP's core problem of revenue growth persists with no end in sight. I expect that in Q4 AXP saw lower operating expenses but that higher marketing spending as well as continued growth struggles will mean the 21% decline in EPS for the quarters is certainly in play, and that upside surprises will be extremely difficult to come by. The combination of higher marketing and lower revenue is a terrible one and as there is only so much AXP can cut from its operating model, medium to long term profitability is in serious question here. AXP is need of a massive turnaround and there is simply no reason to expect that began in Q4. If it did and there were sizable operating improvements, I'll eat my serving of humble pie but I just don't see it. This company has so many problems with generating revenue and no strategy to fix it that I have no faith at all something like that actually occurred.

The thing is that despite all of these challenges, AXP continues to trade for a huge premium to DFS. AXP's forward multiple is 13.6 against DFS' 11.8, completing ignoring the fact that DFS has much better growth prospects and doesn't have the massive marketing spending of AXP. In short, while the valuation gap is smaller than it has been in the past between the two, there is more to go and getting long DFS and short AXP - or simply swapping the latter for the former - looks like the right play here. AXP's constant overvaluation is beginning to go away and with DFS still very cheap against it with better fundamentals, I'm inclined to short AXP into earnings. There are way too many problems here to pay almost 14 times forward earnings and as the rally is waning, the time to strike appears to be now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in AXP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.