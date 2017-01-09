Carrizo Oil & Gas: Robust Well Economics, But What About Liquidity?

With evolving macro trends - an upswing in commodity prices, the recent OPEC agreement, and the President-Elect's appointments of pro-oil cabinet members - giving favor to energy companies, I decided to look at the economics of various oil and gas producers. This analysis brought me to Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: CRZO), a Houston-based Exploration and Production company with considerable acreage in the Eagle Ford and Niobrara shale formations.

Carrizo Oil & Gas's recent presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Energy Conference provided updates on the company's acreage, well economics, and hedging. Analyzing the presentation, the company's filings, and earnings calls reveals a company with well-positioned assets and sufficient liquidity.

Worth considering from the presentation is the ratio of the company's acreage that performs well at both current oil prices and lower oil prices. Sure, some of the company's holdings are excellent performers with oil prices back above $50/Bbl, but what about the company as a whole?

To determine the percentage of its land holdings that are economic producers at current commodity prices, I created the below chart. The chart uses the company's Internal Rate of Return (IRR), which is the discount rate that makes the Net Present Value of the cash flows from a well equal to zero.

Before analyzing further, it is necessary to consider the assumptions inherent in the above estimates. For one, 13,500 net acres from the Sanchez acquisition were added to the company-provided total acreage figures as of year-end 2015.

When calculating percentage of total acreage, 84% of these 13,500 acres were allocated to the Eagle Ford Core type curve, and the rest was allocated to the Eagle Ford Tier 1 Type Curve. These allocations are consistent with the percentage of inventory figures provided by the January Goldman Sachs Presentation, but they are inherently imperfect because the percent of inventory distribution does not necessarily equate 1-to-1 with the percentage of total acreage. Resources are not evenly distributed across acreage, as some areas may be very resource dense or less.

The Sanchez acquisition also skews Equal Ford estimations because it can boost overall well economics since it is adjacent to existing acreage. This means Carrizo can drill longer laterals, and perhaps drive Lease and Operating Expenses lower over time due to added scale. In the Q3 earnings call, CEO Sylvester P. Johnson said that "many of the wells on the properties were completed with earlier generation completion techniques before Sanchez acquired the properties, including proppant concentrations well below current industry standards." As Carrizo drills new wells on this acreage and applies today's technologies - or even refracs existing wells - the returns could be more robust than either the Tier 1 or Core type curves account for. Because of this potential, the above well economics in the Eagle Ford are pessimistic as forecasts.

Also worth considering is that the Delaware Basin is as much a gas, wet gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLS) play as it is an oil play. The economic model for the basin assumes $3.00/Mcf NYMEX gas prices, $4.00/Bbl deduct for oil, $.97/Mcf deduct for gas, and NGL pricing equal to 30% of the stated oil price. As a result of it being somewhat of a gassy play, the assumption of $3.00/Mcf is particularly important for the Delaware Basin.

Carrizo's 26,500 acres in the Utica Shale are evenly split between the 3-string and 2-string type curve in the above chart. At best, this is a lackluster estimation, resulting from the company not providing a percentage of inventory figures for the two type curves. Carrizo's acreage in the Utica is primarily located in the Condensate window, thus the well economics assumed a $7.50/Bbl deduct for condensate.

Marcellus Shale acreage - which accounts for 7.61% of Carrizo's total acreage - is omitted from the above chart because no type curve economics were provided for the play in the company's recent presentations. The company continues to pivot focus away from Marcellus and promises to "limit production when local gas prices are especially weak."

Now, after taking all this into consideration, an analysis of the above chart reveals that over 70% of the company's acreage can achieve an IRR above 20% at $45 WTI. Even more encouraging for investors is that all but Utica 3-String Wells (and perhaps the Marcellus) yield an IRR above 20% with WTI at $55 a barrel, a price oil is nearing.

For investors, this means that the company's wells are strong cash producers at today's oil prices, especially given that Eagle Ford Core curves - which account for an estimated 45% of the company's total acreage - have an IRR of 98% at $55/Bbl WTI oil. In other words, the company's largest asset is also its most robust. Compounding this encouragement is the fact that an outsized portion of Carrizo's capital expenditures is being utilized in the Eagle Ford. Last quarter, 80% of Drilling and Completion expenses were spent in the Eagle Ford, bringing new wells online that management believes will cause "a strong uptick" in Q4 production.

The location causing the uptick means that the production increase will not be meaningless; it will be accretive to earnings. Of course, the company could deliver production increases by just drilling new wells, but this is not what's occurring. Instead, Carrizo is achieving production growth that is synonymous with cash flow growth because the production growth is centered in an area with strong well economics.

Clearly, Carrizo is focused on areas that achieve the best returns, and its acreage is positioned to perform strongly in a still-low commodity pricing environment. Moreover, analyzing the company's hedge book reveals that the areas that perform poorly at $45 oil are covered by Swaps. For 2017, an average of 8,319 Bbl/d are covered by swaps with an average floor price of $51.30. This represents about 30% of production, just about equal to the percentage of acreage that does not achieve strong economics at $45/Bbl.

Despite meaningful production growth and what is clearly well-positioned acreage, investors may be skeptical about the company's financial position. After all, the Sanchez acreage required a 6 million share offering and the company's Interest Expense increased significantly last quarter.

These are not reasons to assume the company is at all illiquid, however. The interest expense increase was a result of a decrease in capitalized interest, meaning the company was unable to attribute as much of its interest expense to the cost basis of long-term assets. Interest expense rose $4,982,000 in Q3 compared to the prior year, but $4,567,000 of this was attributable to the decline in capitalized interest.

The share offering provides stronger liquidity in the future, as it gives Carrizo a way to finance the Sanchez acquisition without relying on debt. Cash raised from the offering was also used to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility, according to the company's third-quarter 10-Q SEC filing. Though initial reports suggested the maximum offering would be 5,750,000 shares, the Q3 10-Q stated a total offering of 6 million shares occurred that raised $223.9 million.

Another encouraging sign for investors is that the company has no long-term debt maturing next year. In fact, the company's unsecured notes are not due until 2020 and 2023. Also suggesting ample liquidity is that, as of Sept. 30, 2016, the company's total secured debt to adjusted EBITDA was just 0.2x, well beneath 2x, the highest allowed ratio specified in the May amendment to their revolver's restricted covenants. The company's borrowing base of $600 million was unchanged in October in Carrizo's semi-annual borrowing base redetermination, another sign of sufficient liquidity. As of Oct. 28, 2016, Carrizo had nothing drawn on its facility, and the public share offering means very little, if any, of the credit facility had to be drawn on to pay for the Sanchez acquisition. As a result, the company has financial flexibility in the year ahead to make further acquisitions and pay for other expenses.

This liquidity and strong acreage comes at a high cost to investors, however. Carrizo currently trades at over 26 times forward earnings estimates, according to Yahoo Finance. That said, Carrizo's ability to finance additional acquisitions and improve the productivity of existing assets through new drilling techniques to grow production in its most robust acreage could warrant a somewhat lofty valuation. Carrizo Oil & Gas is a company with a reason for optimism, and a valuation that reflects it.

