Asymmetric Allocation: 3 Reasons Why Valero/Abraxas Is A Great Market Neutral Trade

Short: AXAS appears to be overvalued with an average fair value estimate of $0.83 with a current price of $2.84 (as of 1/5/17).

Long: The average fair value estimate for VLO is $105.75 with a current price of $67.68 (as of 1/5/17).

What is a market neutral trade?

Market neutral investing is an investment strategy or portfolio that seeks to avoid some form of market risk entirely, typically by hedging.

Ever had a good idea to invest in but little money to invest? Or have you ever found a good long or short but you were killed when the whole market moved in the wrong direction? There is a solution called market neutral trading.

This strategy is used by big hedge funds, but I am offering this "secret" for a cost of a click and a few minutes of your time. What market neutral trading involves longing [buying] a position and shorting [selling] another position for stocks in the same industry/sector. If you like to learn more about market neutral trading, you can read more about it at the following link [or you can Google it].

Why I like this strategy?

1. It requires less capital.

2. It takes some market risk out of the equation.

When you short a stock, you have funds to use to invest in your long. Basically, you are robbing Peter to pay Paul. Therefore, you need less capital to invest. Market risk is lowered because you are neutral. You make money if your long performs better than your short.

This potential money making trade consist of longing Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) at the same time shorting Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS). In this article, I cover 3 key reasons why this is a high probability trade. Before we get into 3 points, let me tell you more about the background of these two companies.

Companies

Valero Energy Corporation, through Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP), owns, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets. VLO operates in two segments: refining and ethanol. Its refining segment includes refining and marketing operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Aruba and Ireland. Its ethanol segment includes ethanol and marketing operations in the United States. VLP's assets include crude oil and refined petroleum products pipeline and terminal systems in the United States Gulf Coast and the United States Mid-Continent regions. The company's refineries can produce conventional gasolines, premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board [CARB], diesel, low-sulfur diesel, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuel, asphalt, petrochemicals, lubricants and other refined products.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company. AXAS is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and gas. Its estimated net proved reserves are approximately 43.2 million barrels of oil equivalent [MMBoe], of which over 38% are classified as proved developed, approximately 71% are oil and natural gas liquids [NGL], and approximately 95% of which [on a PV-10 basis] are operated by the company. Its daily net production is approximately 5,970 barrels of oil equivalent per day [Boepd], of which over 77% is oil or liquids. The company's oil and gas assets are located in three operating regions: the Rocky Mountain, Permian Basin and onshore Gulf Coast. AXAS's properties in the Rocky Mountain region are located in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana, and in the Green River Powder River and Unita Basins of Wyoming and Utah.

Reason 1: Cash flow and capital expenditures

In business, cash is considered king. When measuring the health of a company, we need to analyze its cash flow to really understand the business. Before I examine the economic horror story of AXAS, let's look at the healthier VLO to appreciate cash flow metrics.

The following is a table Valero's key cash flow ratios [data is provided by Morningstar]:

Cash Flow Ratios 2006-12 2007-12 2008-12 2009-12 2010-12 2011-12 2012-12 2013-12 2014-12 2015-12 TTM Operating Cash Flow Growth % YOY -16.7 -43.1 -39.07 67.03 32.61 30.51 5.58 -23.78 32.3 Free Cash Flow Growth % YOY -4.06 -93.26 27.98 38.98 47.2 -39.36 91.24 Cap Ex as a % of Sales 3.64 2.37 2.47 3.6 2.1 1.87 2.12 1.54 1.65 1.84 1.78 Free Cash Flow/Sales % 3.57 3.14 0.18 -0.78 1.6 1.34 1.69 2.49 1.6 4.55 4.07 Free Cash Flow/Net Income 0.59 0.57 -0.18 0.25 4.06 0.81 1.12 1.27 0.58 1 1.35 Click to enlarge

After analyzing the statistics, you can see that free cash flow as a percentage of sales has been primarily positive with an average of 2.13 for period examined. Free cash flow per net income is similar in its trend with an average of 1.04. Overall, given the oil boom and bust VLO has managed to generate good cash flow. Finally, an important metric is the amount of capital expenditures as a percentage of sales. VLO averaged 2.27 cap-ex as a % of sale.

Let's compare Abraxas' cash flow ratios by looking at the following table [data is provided by Morningstar]:

Cash Flow Ratios 2006-12 2007-12 2008-12 2009-12 2010-12 2011-12 2012-12 2013-12 2014-12 2015-12 TTM Operating Cash Flow Growth % YOY 173 163 54 Free Cash Flow Growth % YOY Cap Ex as a % of Sales 50.94 55.7 174.05 31.22 62.78 122.27 104.4 102.95 144.12 103.52 86.46 Free Cash Flow/Sales % -20.85 -17.75 -130.79 52.45 -21.26 -84.36 -26.16 -47 -72.21 -93.11 -25.7 Free Cash Flow/Net Income -8.66 -0.15 2.5 -1.47 -6.99 -3.97 0.91 -1.12 -1.53 0.49 0.08 Click to enlarge

Judging by past results, AXAS appears to be in worse shape than VLO. Free cash flow as a percentage of sales averaged -44.25. If you didn't catch it, that is a negative 44.25 [compared to the positive 2.13 for VLO]. The difference is not only in signs [negative vs. positive averages], but also in magnitude! A similar negative trend is found when we examine AXAS' free cash flow per net income [-1.81 for AXAS compared to 1.04 for VLO]. Lastly, cap-ex as a % of sale averaged 94.40 for AXAS. This means for every $1.00 in sales AXAS generated in the past 10 years it had an average $0.94 in cap-ex. This is not a healthy sign. Can we say for sure this trend will continue? No, but fighting the trend can make you lose big money if you're playing against it.

Reason 2: Cash conversion cycle comparison

A side by side comparison of Valero's and Abraxas' cash conversion cycle will show you why I believe you should long VLO and short AXAS. The following tables were generated using Morningstar data:

Valero:

Efficiency 2006-12 2007-12 2008-12 2009-12 2010-12 2011-12 2012-12 2013-12 2014-12 2015-12 TTM Days Sales Outstanding 15.81 23.13 16.22 17.86 18.54 19.25 21.9 22.01 19.7 19.83 23.18 Days Inventory 19.02 18.35 14.38 26.56 22.83 16.05 16.04 16.26 18.44 28.96 33.93 Payables Period 27.91 35.07 22.88 28.54 28.39 24.16 26.03 26.72 24.86 26.99 29.9 Cash Conversion Cycle 6.92 6.41 7.71 15.89 12.98 11.14 11.91 11.55 13.28 21.81 27.21 Click to enlarge

Abraxas:

Efficiency 2006-12 2007-12 2008-12 2009-12 2010-12 2011-12 2012-12 2013-12 2014-12 2015-12 TTM Days Sales Outstanding 52.35 46.73 25.64 57.9 66.51 72.44 88.72 104.56 75.33 77.09 82.18 Days Inventory Payables Period 268.98 191.98 120.56 132.04 224.1 300.05 370.36 512.84 639.17 630.54 406.34 Cash Conversion Cycle Click to enlarge

Efficient cash conversion cycle

You may have heard the phrase, "Cash is King!" How efficient is the company in generating cash from sales? How is it managing and collecting on its sales? How is the company managing its inventory? How good is the company at paying/financing its bills? These questions can be answered by analyzing how efficient is the Cash Conversion Cycle (CCC).

CCC = # days between disbursing cash and collecting cash in connection with undertaking a discrete unit of operations.

CCC for products companies = Days Sales Outstanding + Days Sales in Inventory - Days Payable Outstanding

The cash conversion cycle is a model that focuses on the length of time between when the company makes payments and when it receives cash inflows. A metric that expresses the length of time, in days, that it takes for a company to convert resource inputs into cash flows. The cash conversion cycle attempts to measure the amount of time each net input dollar is tied up in the production and sales process before it is converted into cash through sales to customers. This metric looks at the amount of time needed to sell inventory, the amount of time needed to collect receivables and the length of time the company is afforded to pay its bills without incurring penalties. Also, known as "cash cycle."

Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) = Accounts Receivables Collection Period = Receivables / [Sales / 360]

DSO is one of the key metrics for analyzing and identifying possible Revenue shenanigans. Days sales outstanding is the average length of time required to convert the firm's receivables into cash [to collect cash following a sale]. A measure of the average number of days that a company takes to collect revenue after a sale has been made. A low DSO number means that it takes a company fewer days to collect its accounts receivable. A high DSO number shows that a company is selling its product to customers on credit and taking longer to collect money. For example, utilizing this ratio you may be able to spot Lucent booking sales but not collecting the revenue.

Days Sales in Inventory (DSI) = Inventory Conversion Period = Inventory / [Cost of Goods Sold / 360]

DSI is one of the key metrics for analyzing and identifying possible Inventory shenanigans. Days sales in inventory is the average time required to convert materials into finished goods and then sell those goods. A financial measure of a company's performance that gives investors an idea of how long it takes a company to turn its inventory [including goods that are work in progress, if applicable] into sales. Generally, the lower [shorter] the DSI the better, but it is important to note that the average DSI varies from one industry to another. For example, this ratio would have helped spot the growing inventory problems Coleco Industries had in the 1980's.

Days Payable Outstanding = Payables Deferral Period = Payables / [Cost of Goods Sold / 360]

DPO is one of the key metrics for analyzing and identifying possible operating expenses shenanigans. Days payable outstanding is the average length of time between purchases of materials and labor and the payment of cash for them. A company's average payable period. Days payable outstanding tells how long it takes a company to pay its invoices from trade creditors, such as suppliers. It isn't always negative if you see this ratio is increasing. For example, Home Depot (NYSE:HD) delayed paying its suppliers and its DPO went from 21 days to 41 days. This move was justified because Home Depot's competitor [Lowes (NYSE:LOW)] paid its suppliers in about 40 days at the time. By increasing DPO, Home Depot was able to free up more cash flows.

Valero's CCC analysis

VLO's cash conversion cycle has been steadily increasing these past 10 years. Since the last 12 month CCC is below 30 days there are no alarms to ring. Overall, its CCC is healthy and shows no signs of problems. VLO's cash conversion cycle is efficient.

Abraxas' CCC analysis

First thing to notice, AXAS does not have a normal cash conversion cycle because it does not carry and sell inventory. However, days sales outstanding and payable period gives us insight into the company's efficiency and may also help us spot potential problems. Days sales outstanding has increased over the 10-year span from 52.35 to 82.18. With DSO over 30 days and growing, AXAS shows signs of having trouble collecting its accounts receivables. This may also be a sign of management massaging the numbers by booking sales but not collecting revenue.

The days payable outstanding [also called payables period] has grown from 268.98 to over 406.34 days. This is a severe sign of financial problems. AXAS is not paying its bills for over a year on average. This is not normal. If you didn't pay your bills until 406.34 days creditors will send their lawyers and bill collectors. Overall, Abraxas' cash conversion cycle shows major financial problems. When you compare VLO's and AXAS's CCC, you can see why I am long Valero and shorting Abraxas.

Reason 3: Valuation and margin of safety

Relative valuations

Price-to-earnings valuation

The current PE multiple for the Industry is 26.0. If we multiply it with earnings we come up with a fair value estimate. For VLO, taking the 1-year forward EPS estimate of $5.09 times 26.0 gives us a fair value estimate of $132.31. For AXAS taking 1-year forward EPS estimate of $0.14 times 26.0 gives us a fair value estimate of $3.64.

VLO AXAS Price-to-Earnings [TTM] 14.10 N/A Price-to-Earnings [Forward] 13.30 20.30 Price-to-Earnings [Industry Average] 26.00 26.00 EPS 4.81 -1.41 EPS Estimate 5.09 0.14 Implied Valuation [TTM] 125.06 -36.66 Implied Valuation [Forward] 132.31 3.64 Implied Valuation [Average TTM & Forward] 128.68 -16.51 Click to enlarge

Price-to-sales valuation

The current PS multiple for the industry is 1.70. If we multiply it with sales per share of $157.19 we come up with a fair value estimate of $267.23 for VLO. If we multiply the PS industry multiple with sales per share of $0.42 we come up with a fair value estimate of $0.71 for AXAS. The following is a summary of my analysis:

VLO AXAS Price-to-Sales 0.40 6.90 Price-to-Sales [Industry Average] 1.70 1.70 Sales per Share 157.19 0.42 Implied Valuation 267.23 0.71 Click to enlarge

Price-to-book valuation

The current PB multiple for the industry is 1.50. If we multiply it with Book Value per Share [BVPS] of $44.93 we come up with a fair value estimate of $71.89 for VLO. If we multiply the PB industry multiple with BVPS of $0.17 we come up with a fair value estimate of $0.27 for AXAS. The following is a summary of my analysis:

VLO AXAS Price-to-Book 1.50 16.90 Price-to-Book [Industry Average] 1.60 1.60 Book Value per Share 44.93 0.17 Implied Valuation 71.89 0.27 Click to enlarge

Combined PE [Forward], PS and PB fair values

Combine fair value estimate for VLO = [$132.31 * $267.23 * $71.89] ^ 0.33 = $136.47

Combine fair value estimate for AXAS = [$3.64 * $0.71 * $0.27] ^ 0.33 = $0.89

Graham Fusion

Graham Fusion is method I developed that combines the Graham Formula and the Graham Number to determine intrinsic value. You can read more about the method here.

Graham Fusion = [[8.5 + [2 * g]] * normalized sector or industry price-to-book ratio * EPS * BVPS] ^ 0.5

Where g is expected EPS growth of 3.44. Since AXAS' 12 month trailing EPS is negative, I also adjusted the formula to use EPS estimates.

Valero's Graham Fusion value is equal to [[8.5 + [2 * 3.44]] * 1.6 * $5.09 * $44.93] ^ 0.5 = $75.02.

Abraxas's Graham Fusion value is equal to [[8.5 + [2 * 3.44]] * 1.6 * $0.14 * $0.17] ^ 0.5 = $0.77.

Reverse Graham Fusion

Like a reverse discounted cash flow model, we can solve for the growth rate the market is current projecting growth to be. If we set the Graham Fusion value to the current stock prices of $67.68 and $2.84 , keep the industry price-to-book ratio at 1.60, and use the current BVPS of $44.93 and $0.17, the implied market EPS growth are 2.01% for Valero and 101.65% for Abraxas.

Solve for g : $67.68 = [[8.5 + [2 * g]] * 1.6 * $5.09 * $44.93] ^ 0.5

Solve for g : $2.84 = [[8.5 + [2 * g]] * 1.6 * $0.14 * $0.17] ^ 0.5

It appears the Mr. Market is mispricing the current EPS growth for Abraxas because average EPS growth rate of 101.65% is not likely for the next 5 years.

VLO AXAS Combined P/E [Forward], P/S & P/B Valuations 136.47 0.89 Graham Fusion 75.02 0.77 Average Fair Value Estimates 105.75 0.83 Current Price as of 1/5/17 67.68 2.84 Margin of Safety 36.00% -242.42% Click to enlarge

Based on the average fair value estimates, we find that VLO is undervalued and has a margin of safety of 36.00%. In contrast, AXAS is considered overvalued and has a margin of safety of -242.42%.

Conclusion

Are the valuations precisely correct? No one can give an exact value of a company, but you have a range of confidence. As Warren Buffett teaches, "It is better to be approximately right than precisely wrong." Please note that this weighted average fair value estimates relied primarily on relative valuations. Therefore, the numbers really express more of the relationship of price and value rather than a hard and fast number. However, if past performance is an indicator then we find that Valero is a better-quality company compared to Abraxas.

We analyzed the quality of these two stock and came up with an estimate of fair value. Based on this fundamental analysis, VLO has a high probability of outperforming AXAS on a relative basis. This is the reason why I believe longing VLO and shorting AXAS is a great market neutral trade.

