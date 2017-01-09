Stocks That Should Benefit Under A Trump Administration - Edition 1

Each edition of the series will present at least two stocks that should benefit from the upcoming Trump administration's policies and priorities.

This is the first in a planned series of articles that present sectors and stocks that should benefit from our new President's administration.

Whether you like our President to be or not, you can take the opportunity to adjust your portfolio to capitalize on Trump's priorities.

Introduction

The new year is upon us and it's time to review our portfolios to make sure they are aligned for success. We have new Republican administration backed by a Republican House and Senate set to take the reins of government from the outgoing Obama administration. Politics matter in investing decisions and the US political landscape is about to take a right turn.

I can't remember a presidential campaign or election as riveting as the one we just completed. While I was dead set against the idea of having to put up with a Hillary Clinton administration for the next four years, I was thoroughly convinced by the end of October that Clinton would handily win the election. The polls all indicated a Clinton win, almost all the media were working overtime to convey the message that Clinton would win, and even the Republican party seemed resigned to a Clinton win as election day approached. I was so convinced of a Clinton win that I made a couple of investments that would clearly be favored by a Clinton administration. But by 2:00 AM on Wednesday, November 9, it was clear that the electoral vote count was favoring Trump. Shortly thereafter, it was clear Trump had won and I went to bed feeling much better about the US electorate and the direction our country would take going forward.

I kept the couple of stocks I bought anticipating a Clinton win. Both will probably do OK even without a Clinton in The White House. However, I immediately began to think about what sectors and companies would benefit from having Donald Trump in The White House along with Republican majorities in The House and The Senate. Unlike the anti-business climate Obama created over the last 8 years, President Elect Trump is very much pro-business and, with a Republican lead Congress, Trump's priorities and pro-business legislation should sail through The Congress. So, regardless of one's political leanings, where should an enterprising investor put his hard earned capital to work under the new Trump administration?

Each edition of this series of articles will highlight at least two companies (provided I can find solid candidates) that should benefit from the pro-business, USA first, build it here not there, Trump administration.

Infrastructure Projects

Trump's primary campaign theme was "Make America Great Again". One aspect of that theme was the rebuilding of America's crumbling infrastructure including roads, bridges, airports, shipping ports, and what I will call the "Great Wall of America" along the border with Mexico. The wall alone, at roughly 2000 miles, would be a major infrastructure project. An independent rough estimate for a reinforced concrete wall between the two countries determined that it would require 339 million cubic feet of concrete, 24 million tons of reinforcing steel, and cost on the order of $25 billion. Whether the Great Wall of America gets built or not, there are many other areas of US infrastructure that are in need of replacement or repair. The US DOT recently reported that 61,000 existing bridges (26%) in the US are structurally deficient and in need of replacement or repair. The same report states that 33% of US highways and major roads are in "poor or mediocre condition". In addition, many airport runways are in need of replacement and our deep water port system is out dated and in disrepair. Clearly, there is a long list of infrastructure needs in the US. If President Elect Trump makes good on his campaign promise and Congress supports the spending necessary, the total infrastructure spending could be yuuuge!

These types of infrastructure projects require large amounts of steel, cement, and aggregate. Where better to invest in order to capitalize on infrastructure projects than basic construction material suppliers? The balance of this article highlights two of the largest suppliers of construction steel, cement, and aggregates in the US.

NUCOR

NUCOR (NYSE: NUE) is the largest steel maker in the US with an annual capacity of 25M tons out of 20 facilities spread across the eastern seaboard, southeast, southern, and mid-western states. NUCOR has 5 large mills (over 2000 tons/year) and 15 smaller "mini-mills". This mini-mill strategy gives NUCOR a competitive advantage over its next largest rival, United States Steel Corp (NYSE: X). US Steel has only 5 large mills located in western Pennsylvania, Illinois, Michigan, and Alabama. NUCOR's advantage stems from three primary attributes. First, it has the ability to produce closer to where the steel products will be used. Transportation of steel long distances is expensive so being closer to the point of use is a clear advantage. Secondly, the smaller mini-mills are easier to modify and retrofit for different types of steel production. The third advantage is NUCOR's employee compensation structure. All of NUCOR's employees are compensated under a incentivized plan based on meeting production goals. US Steel has a traditional hourly pay scale not tied to production.

Over the long term these advantages have worked out well for NUCOR. From 1990 through 2016, NUCOR's split adjusted total return has been a whopping 2020%. That is roughly a 12.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). By comparison, US Steel, over that same 26 years returned a total of 116.4% for a CAGR of only 2%. Clearly, NUCOR has been doing something right for the last 26 years. On top of NUCOR's stock price performance, NUCOR is a dividend aristocrat with 43 consecutive years of increasing dividends. NUCOR's current dividend yield is 2.5%. Let's take a look at NUCOR's most recent performance in a bit more detail.

Click to enlarge Click to enlarge Click to enlarge

Source: Author

As mentioned earlier, NUCOR has a dividend yield currently of 2.5% and is a 43 year dividend aristocrat. However, NUCOR's dividend growth YoY is not going to excite the DGI folks. At roughly 0.8% per year, it is nothing to write home about. Earnings per share (EPS) has been a bit lumpy but sufficient to cover the dividend over the last 5 years except for 2015 with a payout ratio of 1.37. EPS growth has been elusive for NUCOR over the last 5 years but this is probably to be expected with slow US economic growth and cheap steel imported from China and Korea. Structural steel demand has a pretty strong positive correlation with economic growth and the US economy has not exactly been burning down the house on the growth front.

On a more positive note, NUCOR has a very conservative balance sheet with a low reliance on debt with no apparent expansion. NUCOR's debt to EBITDA ratio is under 3 as shown in the last chart above. Anything under 4.0 is generally considered to be a conservative debt load. Likewise, interest expense is very modest, coming in at $178M for 2015. Using the 2015 EBITDA of $1.5887B, NUCOR's debt coverage ratio is a very healthy 8.9 and 2015 was not one of NUCOR's better showings in EBITDA/EPS. Further evidence of NUCOR's conservative position on debt, it holds an "A" credit rating from S&P.

From NUCOR's past growth rate, aristocrat status, geographic coverage, and broad product line, I would expect NUCOR to do very well if the new Trump administration and Congress get together to authorize and fund a significant build out of infrastructure in the US. Short of that infrastructure build out, or a significant increase in organic (non-stimulus) economic growth, NUCOR will probably continue to muddle along.

NUCOR's recent price action was heavily influenced by the November election. The chart below shows NUCOR's almost vertical rise from $48 per share to $66 per share.

Click to enlarge

While understanding that the market is a highly anticipatory system, I believe the November run up in NUCOR's price to be a bit excessive. Some of the euphoria has already worn off with NUCOR's stock price falling back to about $60 per share through last Friday. There are a number of things that could go wrong (or not go right) with the Trump administration's plans for rebuilding the nation's infrastructure. I'll not be jumping in at the current price but I will be watching both NUCOR's stock price and the Trump administration's first few weeks before committing dollars to NUCOR. While I don't rely heavily on analysts opinion, I do use it as an indicator. Of the 19 analysts that cover NUCOR, 5 rate it a BUY, 4 rate it as OUTPERFORM, 7 rate it a HOLD, 2 rate it as UNDERPERFORM and 1 rates it a SELL.

CEMEX

CEMEX (NYSE: CX) is a global supplier primarily of portland cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates and is the largest cement producer in the US. The company was founded in Mexico in 1906, and has grown from a local player to one of the top global companies in the industry, with approximately 43,000 employees worldwide. In the US, CEMEX operates 13 cement production plants, 381 ready-mix concrete plants, 77 aggregate quarries, 42 cement terminals, and employs over 9000 people.

CEMEX's earnings and stock price took a significant hit as a result of the 2009 global financial crisis with US ADR shares dropping from roughly $27 per share to about $4 per share. This can be seen clearly in the chart below.

Click to enlarge

CEMEX ADR shares have yet to make much of a recovery due to muted global growth and demand for its products and because of the strength of the US dollar vs the Mexican peso. The chart below shows the five year exchange rate between the dollar and peso.

Click to enlarge

So, while CEMEX has been reducing its appreciable debt load, growing it revenues, and increasing its earnings per share, the US ADR share price has been range bound between $4 and $10 since 2009 despite a more robust share price recovery on the Mexican stock exchange over the same time frame.

Let's take a look in more detail at CEMEX's near term performance. The charts below show CEMEX's earnings per share, EBITDA and long term debt load.

Click to enlarge

Source: Author

Clearly, CEMEX's profitability is improving though the chart does start in 2011 in very negative earnings territory. The 10 analysts that follow CX consensus EPS estimate for 2017 is a further gain to $0.47 per share.

Click to enlarge

Source: Author

It is also clear that CEMEX has been steadily paying down long term debt with both its absolute debt and its Debt/EBITDA having improved over the last 6 years. The company has a goal to achieve an investment grade credit rating. A key provision of that plan is significant further lowering of their long term debt load.

As noted in my discussion above on NUCOR, basic construction materials companies performance has a positive correlation with economic growth (GDP). With growth beginning to pick up in the EU, Canada, and the US, CEMEX should benefit. If Trump makes good on his campaign theme to rebuild US infrastructure, CEMEX should benefit further. The company is already making headway with growing EPS and lowering debt and the additional demand for its products globally and in the US should further improve CEMEX's bottom line and its balance sheet. The analysts that follow CEMEX also believe this to be the case. Of the 18 analysts that follow CEMEX, 1 rates it as a BUY, 10 rate it as OUTPERFORM, and 7 rate it as a HOLD.

Conclusion

With growth picking up in the US and other countries and the Trump promised infrastructure build out in the US, both NUCOR and CEMEX should benefit with improved revenue and earnings for 2017 and 2018. There are a number of things that could go awry with US growth including an over active Federal Reserve putting the brakes on the economy or a slowdown/recession in US economic growth. In addition, Congress may not cooperate with the new Trump administration on the funding required for large infrastructure projects. I usually take a conservative approach with my investment decisions and I believe that is clearly warranted with a potential investment in NUCOR and CEMEX. However, if things go as planned, we could see annual double digit increases in the share (and ADR) price of both companies over the next couple of years.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide my opinion to interested readers and to serve as a vehicle to generate informed discussion in the comment posting. I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, portfolio concentration or diversification. Readers are strongly encouraged to complete their own due diligence on any stock, bond, fund or other investment mentioned in this article before investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CX, NUE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.