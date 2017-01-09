Interview: Veru Healthcare CEO Dr. Mitchell Steiner

Click to enlarge

Seeking Alpha Contributor Travis Brown spoke with Veru Healthcare/The Female Health Company (NASDAQ:FHCO) CEO Dr. Mitchell S. Steiner in a telephone interview. The following contains a summary of the interview, sound bites via Soundcloud, and an update to the October 2016 buy-side review of Veru Healthcare/The Female Health Company.

During the early '80s Dr. Mitchell S. Steiner realized there was more to being a urologist. He chose a route in molecular biology, something of an emerging field back then. His studies began in the pre-Viagra era; most approaches were invasive, and castration was common for prostate cancer.

Somewhere in the first fifteen minutes of the interview I was reminded that urology in the medical profession would lead to mentions most men steer away from: castration, STDs, sperm count, gonads, prophylactics. Yet it was highly interesting, like a visiting professor's colloquium.

Fast forward past his years as a professor and his first publicly traded company — Dr. Mitchell is now the CEO of two recently merged companies: The Female Health Company and Aspen Park Pharmaceuticals.

The new name for the company is Veru Healthcare, but it still trades under the pre-existing ticker, FHCO.

Interview with Dr. Steiner, CEO of Veru Healthcare

Travis Brown: Your bio states that you returned as faculty to both of the universities you initially studied at. Can you share more details?

Dr. Mitchell S. Steiner: I had an unusual path as a urologist. I started in urology back when it was a surgical specialty. If someone had erectile dysfunction we put an implant in them. If someone had prostate cancer we'd surgically remove their testicles to castrate them. Very few medicines were in the specialty. I went into molecular biology when it was a newly formed department at Vanderbilt. Now, of course it's all over the place.

After my undergrad at Vanderbilt I went to the University of Tennessee and did more research. I love research. Urologists aren't suppose to love research, but I love it. And by research I mean real bench research. From medical school I went onto Johns Hopkins University where I studied surgery, urology and again, molecular biology. I was trained by people like Dr. Patrick Walsh.

I went back to Vanderbilt to become the assistant professor of urology, pathology and cell biology. I then moved on to be the professor and chairman of urology at the University of Tennessee. Life was good, I had grants and a very busy lab. Then all the drugs started to be discovered and urology became more about medicine than surgery. I was trying to always stay on the edge. So I got involved with a company called GTX in 1997, which later became public in 2004.

Travis: Would you share with readers and retail investors more about the 505(b)(2) pathway for New Drug Applications (NDA)?

Dr. Steiner: My first step in the industry was with research for molecules, which is how I became involved with GTX. It was a private company for 7 years. In 2004 Goldman Sach's took us public. I ran it for 10 years with all the ups and downs in Bio-tech. The other lesson I learned, if you try to develop a molecule from scratch [the 505(b)(1) pathway]; it takes ten to fifteen years for that molecule to see the light of day. It's the nature of the model, the regs and phase studies. It takes a lot of time and a lot of capital... We made beautiful molecules. We had deals with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK).

That model is in contrast to where I'm now with Veru Healthcare/The Female Health Company.

[Listen to Dr. Steiner talk about one of their latest 505(b)(2) NDAs, Tamsulosin DRS for the treatment of enlargement of the prostate.]

[Listen to Dr. Steiner talk about their second 505(b)(2) NDA, MSS-722 for the treatment of male infertility.]

Dr. Steiner: In 2014 I made a decision to try a different model, the 505(b)(2) pathway. We spend fewer resources and shorter time to take drugs commercial. I met with Dr. Harry Fisch, who is also a urologist. We co-founded Aspen Park Pharmaceuticals with a focus in urology and male health. We took our expertise and the knowledge of the field to make revenue quick for assisting in making molecules from scratch for bigger opportunities. We were approached by a boutique bank about The Female Health Company and that lead to the merger.

One method in the 505(b)(2) pathway is to take an existing drug, but find a new indication/new disease. Many of the phases and research are sunk cost, someone has already paid for it. Then you come in and retool the drug. The FDA allows for this in an abbreviated pathway. There are a couple other 505(b)(2) methods as well.

[End of transcript]

The Female Health Co. Merger and FC2 Female Condom



Prior to Dr. Steiner becoming the CEO of the newly merged company, the Female Health Company had year-over-year revenue growth problems. Shareholders watched as sales would fluctuate abroad and never really gain traction domestically. One popular critique was that the American consumer simply wasn't aware of the product. It was if the former management hit a brick wall.

Talking with Dr. Steiner the answer to this conundrum was elementary to his area of expertise, "We're calling it a disposable contraceptive device... a Class III medical device, the only one [female condom] FDA approved." Then Dr. Steiner shared the big news:

The idea is we would centralize this [female condom] as a mail order type situation... at a point of contact through the physician and then we'll take it over from there... like a real pharmaceutical prescription business.

Further speculative outlook included, "twenty-eight states in the country have mandated that female contraception has to be covered by Medicaid, Medicare and major payers." The Affordable Care Act made this standard apply to all fifty states, but that could change partly under a new administration. Ultimately, under a prescribed FC2 female condom, "the cost would be 100% covered."

Another question that long-time shareholders had been wanting to ask is whether the company would address the world market competition, such as India's Cupid female condom? Dr. Steiner explained that they have hired new employees for the outside markets, including the Eastern Block of Europe. However, he believes the new domestic prescription initiative will foster larger gains.

The company intends to compete with other national markets by focusing on success with the two regulatory bodies first, "if you have a FDA or EMA approval, 80% of the countries in the rest of the world will take that approval in lieu of their own regulatory." Dr. Steiner stated that the business plan for existing products and 505(b)(2) NDAs is definitely global not just U.S.

Celebrity Branding

Dr. Steiner brought a lot of excitement to the discussion and as a shareholder it was important to know the new CEO was full of actionable ideas. We quickly ran out of time after the crash course in urology. A less formal question I had meant to pose was regarding celebrity branding.

A consumer product such as the FC2 female condom can improve sexual health and it has the function of empowering woman. Wouldn't there be a celebrity match to the brand? I can think of at least three celebrities that could pair well.

Amber Rose - She has a VH1 TV series produced by Dr. Phil, and her own foundation "dedicated to female empowerment and equality." Jessica Alba - The Honest Company was co-founded by her and has grown to be a popular home and lifestyle brand known for its healthy alternatives. Dr. Oz - The Dr. Oz Show is a favorite in many homes. Although Dr. Oz offers a ton of advice for female health, he dually endorses and reviews products.

Vote for a celebrity brand at this Twitter poll:

Further Stock Analysis

The company's fiscal Q1 2017 earnings release is estimated for January 31, 2017. The limited time span since the merger may not have allowed for much revenue change from the new leadership.

My last stock analysis was October 4, 2016: Female Condom Sales Could Spike With New Porn Laws And Zika Epidemic. At that point the price-per-book was already at deep value levels. It currently rests at a cheap 0.87 p:book and the total assets exceed the low market capital: $38.62m to $33.63m, respectively.

It is the lack of healthy earnings that continue to give pause. For fiscal year 2016 ending in September, the company had $22.13m in revenue and a low earnings per share of $0.05. This was the lowest in four years.

If the company can execute its prescription plan for the female condom it could see a quick uptick in revenue. Otherwise the shareholder risks continue to be that of a bio-tech stock that drains capital, albeit less drastically due to the abbreviated 505(b)(2) pathways. All things considered, I maintain the buy-pick decision issued in October 2016 for this stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FHCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article and interview may contain forward-looking statements about the view of the business, FC2, MSS-722, and Tamsulosin DRS for the coming year. Of course, the actual results achieved could differ materially from the projections given, depending on a number of factors such as the timing of new product introductions, the market acceptance of FC2 prescriptions and FDA regulatory actions. Additional information concerning those and other risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the SEC forms. The company urges you to review its 10-Q and 10-K SEC filings.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.