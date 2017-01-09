ABM Industries Trades At Fair Value - At Best

But optimism toward the plan has led multiples to expand rather sharply, and even assuming the program works, upside seems limited, particularly if those multiples revert at all.

ABM is in the midst of a reorganization under its "Vision 2020" program, which will reorient sales by verticals instead of competencies, and is hoped to boost margins and sales.

There certainly are many, many, worse stocks in the market to own than ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM). The sleepy facilities management company is in its 98th year of operation and offers a stable, if unexciting business model. Over 50% of FY16 revenue came from janitorial services; the remainder came from electrical and lighting, HVAC, parking lot management, landscaping and other services.

It's a relatively low-growth and relatively low-risk, business. Competition comes mostly from smaller, local providers, with Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) the largest rival (though ABM competes with Aramark in only a few areas). Organic growth generally is in the low single-digits, with a steady diet of M&A adding a few points here and there:

Source: ABM 2015 Investor Day presentation

As seen in the slide above, EBITDA margins have stayed relatively steady in the 4% range, well below most publicly traded companies in and around the space. (Aramark, an admittedly inexact peer, posted ~9% margins in its fiscal 2016, which ended September 30, for instance.) Leverage is relatively light: ABM finished its fiscal 2016 (ending October 31) at 2.17x, per its Q4 presentation, with a target ratio of 2.5x. And for the most part, ABM hasn't been terribly volatile, with its beta below 1 and little in the way of big moves.

The story has changed a bit over the past 18 months, however. CEO Scott Salmirs took over two years ago and in October 2015 ABM rolled out its "Vision 2020" program, a relatively aggressive (by ABM standards) attempt to realign the business. ABM is changing from being organized around product lines (janitorial, parking, technical services, etc.) to focusing on key verticals. The company laid out a target of 100 bps in Adjusted EBITDA margin improvement by FY18 - no small amount given the narrow historical margins. ABM has divested its security business, and announced in the Q4 release that its government business would follow.

The potential of the Vision 2020 plan has brought some juice to the stock, and, of late, some unusual volatility:

ABM data by YCharts

Shares spiked after the U.S. presidential election, with ABM's high effective tax rate (guided to 42% for 2017) likely one key reason. Investors dumped the stock after what seemed like a reasonably in-line Q4 last month, with shares falling 8% on the news. ABM shares recovered somewhat, but lost 4% combined on Thursday and Friday of last week to close below $40.

From an amateurish reading of the near-term chart, it certainly seems like ABM could have more room to tumble, and I see a similar trajectory from a fundamental perspective. The Vision 2020 plan is both intriguing and logical, and there is a fair amount of potential improvement to be captured by ABM should it play out. But with shares still up 50%+ over the past year, a large chunk of that potential already is being priced in, and little of the execution risk that goes with it. And it seems like ABM, as a stock, has been in the right place at the right time over most of the past year. It first benefited as a relatively low-beta, semi-defensive issue in a market that was looking for 'safe' stocks. It then received a nice "Trump bump" in November owing to its high tax rate, and the promise of a reduction by the GOP-controlled government. But even with shares off 11% from late November highs, ABM still is pricing something close to complete success in its transformation - a transformation that still has a long way to go.

Vision 2020

The core realignment plan of the Vision 2020 plan, moving to verticals instead of teams based around services lines, makes a great deal of sense, and should have a great deal of benefit:

Source: ABM 2015 Investor Day presentation

The most obvious benefit is in terms of cross-selling. ABM long has focused on so-called "tag revenue," or incremental, one-time sales to contracted customers for additional services. (The 10-K cites construction and tenant cleanup and snow removal as examples.) But under the service line setup, there was a disincentive to cross-sell. The theory is that vertical concentration will make it easier and more profitable for ABM's sales force to pitch a wider range of services to individual clients. In addition, particularly with smaller verticals (Salmirs called out education on the Q3 call), it allows ABM to focus resources instead of having those clients as relatively small part of product-line portfolios. And, as part of the realignment, ABM sold its Security business, and is exiting the government business in FY17 as well, with both considered non-core.

From a financial standpoint, Vision 2020 is expected to help both revenue, through the vertical focus, and margins, through $50 million in cost savings. Back office and procurement functions are being consolidated, and a detailed review is expected to find other ways to reduce spend. ABM guided at the time of the announcement to hit the $50 million level (the high end of its initial projection) at a run by 2H FY17, a target it reiterated after Q4. Incremental benefits are guided to $18-22 million in FY17, about $0.18-0.22 after-tax:

Click to enlarge

Source: ABM Q4 FY16 earnings presentation

ABM is expecting 100 bps of margin improvement by FY15, a rather large increase given the ~4% baseline. FY17 margin is guided to 4.5-4.6%, with further improvements coming in FY18. The question is what comes after that.

It's Working... So Far

At the very least, ABM deserves credit for its execution through FY16, given what is a relatively disruptive plan. What the company calls "Phase 1" is largely over: ABM will start reporting under the new segments in FY17, and the sales force realignment appears complete. Yet FY16 performance looks reasonably strong; while Q4 disappointed the market, full-year organic revenue increased 3%, with only government and healthcare posting sales declines. Tag revenue increased in the key Janitorial segment, per the 10-K, and Salmirs said on the Q4 call that ABM hadn't lost "a single client" during the transformation. It's very possible - and would even be understandable - that FY16 results could have been much worse given all the changes.

The catch is: what comes next? There will be modest incremental help to FY18 earnings from Vision 2020, in the range of a few pennies. And ABM management has insisted that it sees potential margin expansion beyond the original 100 bps target. But the question is whether ABM simply is resetting EBITDA margins at ~5% instead of ~4%, an impressive achievement but one that might be priced in at the moment.

There are some areas for further improvement. ABM ended FY16 with about 110,000 employees, and Salmirs called out labor management as a key area of focus in 'Phase 2' of the transformation. The CEO noted that labor spend was ABM's largest cost, and said as such that "we are optimistic that there is value to be captured" from implementing best practices from local operations across the company. The sheer mass of processes across the business lends itself to IT-driven benefits, and ABM is investing in tech as well. An acquisition last year of UK-based Westway helped build out technical solutions capabilities; that higher-capability group drives nearly 9% of revenue (ex-Government) and has segment EBIT margins ~200 bps above the rest of the business. And more broadly, moving toward verticals allows ABM to offer more integrated, complete solutions with potentially greater-add - and higher margin - than a simple janitorial services contract.

Certainly, there's a sense that the most difficult part of the work has been done, with ABM now positioned to capture margin and revenue upside. But I'm still a bit skeptical toward some of the more optimistic projections here. My colleague Terrier Investing pointed out in a 2015 article on this site that wage pressure at the low end (higher minimum wages, raises from companies like Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), etc.) had to be a concern given the nature of ABM's business. Perhaps a GOP-controlled Congress minimizes the likelihood of a nationwide minimum wage hike, but state raises continue and U.S. wages finally seem to be creeping up. There's a risk that those wage increases could erode much of the potential further improvement beyond FY17/FY18 levels.

And there have been some other modest concerns along the way. ABM had to increase self-insurance reserves by nearly $36 million in FY15, due to higher claims, and increased reserves going forward as well. Bad debt expense spiked a bit in FY16; while ~half of the ~$10 million increase appears due to one client, the year still showed a noticeable jump (with a ~10 bps impact). And more broadly, I'm not sure that Vision 2020 really changes ABM's business model all that much. This isn't a stock where investors really can project steady margin expansion, even if revenue growth should be stable. But the current price still implies that expectations have jumped quite a bit.

Valuation

The fundamental problem with ABM is the fundamentals. Even if margins get to the low 5s - and revenue gets to $6 billion - ABM's original 2020 goal, though it will require M&A to get there - Adjusted EBITDA would be in the $315 million range (at 5.3%). Assuming a 2.5x leverage ratio, a 4% weighted average rate, a 40% tax rate, D&A of $65 million (up modestly from current levels) and $50 million in capex (down from FY17 guidance for an elevated $60-$70 million), cash flow would be $146 million, and EPS $2.34.

From a DCF basis, there's probably a way to model upside, using either a lower discount rate (owing to the business's relative stability) or a longer, if still modest, growth runway. Assuming $146 million in FY20 cash flow and 5% growth for 15 years before 2% terminal rate, shares are worth $48 at an 8% discount rate and $58 at a 7% rate. But those seem very aggressive projections, both near-term and long-term, and peer comparisons and ABM's own historical multiples both make valuation look fair at best.

Looking at FY12 FY15, even using ABM's highest share price of each year, EV/EBITDA generally topped in the ~10.7x range and P/E in 20.9x range. On a forward basis, ABM still is just above both ranges, and even looking out to potentially aggressive FY20 projections, those multiples don't imply much upside. A 21x P/E gets shares to $46 - current fair value is $39, discounted back - and an 11x EV/EBITDA multiple values shares about a dollar higher in each instance. But again, those are peak multiples, and for what it's worth Aramark - with double the margins - trades right at 10x EV/EBITDA and a 20x P/E on a trailing basis. Those multiples to ABM's FY17 guidance imply a $36-37 range, or about 10% downside from Friday's close near $40.

All told, there's a good story here - but it's hard to argue it's not priced in. There's an argument that potential corporate tax cuts should provide a benefit, but I'm not sure that's quite enough to make ABM all that attractive unless investors want to price those cuts in in perpetuity. Toward the low $30s, multiples back toward historical levels and potential post-FY17 upside make the stock more attractive. Near $40, however, it seems like the market already has incorporated much of that potential gain.

