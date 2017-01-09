Another Look At The US Employment Situation

The US economy created 156,000 new jobs (Establishment Survey) in December, resulting in a total of 2.2mn new jobs created in calendar 2016. Nevertheless, this is less than the 2.7mn new jobs created in 2015 and as such, the annual rate of employment growth slowed to 1.5% y/y in December, down from a cyclical peak of around 2% y/y.

The unemployment rate edged higher to 4.7% from 4.6% (a new cycle low), but still close to the lowest levels recorded over the past three decades. The cyclical low for unemployment prior to the last recession (2008/9) was 4.4% recorded in May 2007. The US unemployment rate declined briefly below 4% in 2000 (prior to the Tech Bubble bursting), touching 3.8% in April 2000. Prior to that, we would have to go as far back as the late 1960s to encounter a sustained unemployment rate below 4%. So for all intents and purposes, the US is currently at or very close to full employment.

Click to enlarge

Source: Tradingeconomics.com

Assuming continued demand for new employees, an economy at or near full employment should lead to an acceleration in wage growth. Indeed the December employment did report an acceleration in average hourly wages, with the annual rate rising to 2.9% y/y from 2.6% y/y in November, the highest rate since 2009. Nevertheless, overall wage growth has yet to reflect the kind of growth or acceleration consistent with an economy at full employment.

As the chart below shows, the annual rate of growth in average weekly earnings (Private Sector), although ticking higher to 2.3% y/y in December from 1.9% y/y in November, remains subdued and below the annual growth rates recorded prior to the recession in 2008.

Click to enlarge

Source: St Louis Federal Reserve Economic Database (NASDAQ:FRED)

Coupled with slower employment growth in 2016, total remuneration growth has slowed to a three-month average of roughly 4% and below a cycle high of around 5% recorded in 2015.

Source: Blue Quadrant

If we assume that the annual rate in US employment growth will now remain closer to 1% as opposed to 2% (assuming the US economy is at or near full employment), it means that total wage or income growth will also remain at lower levels, unless wage growth accelerates. The level of wage growth going forward will now become the critically important variable in terms of the outlook for Federal Reserve (Fed) policy and therefore US interest rates (NYSEARCA:BND) and the US Dollar (NYSEARCA:EUO).

With the number of job vacancies still near record levels, both on an absolute basis as well as relative to the number of unemployed persons, it would suggest that the upward bias for wage growth is firmly on the upside.

Source : Tradingeconomics.com

Acceleration in wage growth of 1pps should ensure that the annual rate of overall remuneration growth, despite slower overall employment growth, remains around 5%. In our opinion, at full employment together with private sector credit growth running above 5% y/y, a fair target for the Federal Funds Rate (target band) is around 4%.

This is considerably higher than the current targeted Fed Funds Rate (0.5% to 0.75%) and also below the Federal Reserve Board's own internal projections for an appropriate terminal rate of between 2.8% and 3%. If we are correct, market-based interest rate expectations are therefore also too low at present.

If we exclude the risk of a further substantial appreciation in the US Dollar and/or renewed global economic weakness, what are the key endogenous risks with regard to our outlook for an acceleration in wage growth?

There are two risks that we can think of at present. The first is that due to demographic shifts, despite ongoing job growth, overall wage growth will remain subdued, despite evidence to the contrary. The persistent elevated level in the number of job openings, points to an evolving" skills shortage" in the US labour market, or very simply, that the demand for labour is not being satisfied by the currently available pool of unemployed labour.

Evidence of this dynamic is further supported in the most recent data from the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), where in a monthly survey they find that the number of businesses citing few or no qualified applicants available to fill open positions has risen to a record high, above 50%.

Source: National Federation of Independent Business

Conventional economic theory would suggest that this evolving shortage of" qualified" workers will lead to a marked acceleration in wage growth.Nevertheless, one potential factor that could help contain overall wage growth despite the aforementioned" skills shortage" is the current ongoing demographic shift in the US labour market or likely increase in the number of retiring" baby boomers" offset by the increase in millennials entering the workforce for the first time.

At a high level we would continue to see net job growth, but the structure and composition of the labour force would be changing radically under the surface. Retiring baby boomers are likely to earn far more than younger and less experienced millennials, particularly for the same kind of employment.

For example, it is very unlikely that a younger (millennial) car salesperson at a car dealership only recently employed, would earn the same as an older salesperson (baby boomer) employed at the same dealership for the last 20 years. This dynamic would tend to suppress overall wage growth. This is an obvious oversimplification and not a broad trend across all industries. However, there must be enough of this type of" churn" in the labour force to lead to some kind of suppression of average hourly and weekly earnings.

If we are correct in this view, one of the things we should be seeing is a marked increase in the flow of persons employed exiting the labour force relative to the level of total employment. In other words, for the dynamic we have discussed here (increasing proportion of baby boomer retirees, offset by new millennial job entrants), to have a sufficient impact, the number of persons leaving (retiring ) the labour force directly from being employed should be increasing as well. Thanks to the excellent data collected by the Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS), we indeed can observe such a nascent trend over the past two years.

Click to enlarge

Source: St Louis Federal Reserve Bank Economic Databse (Fred)

We have no idea how meaningful this dynamic is, or how long it will persist at a level sufficiently substantive to have an impact on overall wage growth. We are also not the first to highlight this dynamic, but it is worth mentioning, and to our mind, could be a factor that allows the Fed some flexibility to stick to its current more" gradualist" approach in terms of normalizing interest rates.

The second risk to our more aggressive interest rate outlook is the potential for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) also known as "Obamacare" to be repealed. Why is this a risk? Well, we believe the introduction of the ACA was an important catalyst for job growth in the healthcare sector. The increase in resources and expanded coverage required an associated expansion in healthcare services and employment in the sector.

As the chart below shows, employment growth in the education (supported by the bubble in student loans?), and healthcare sector accelerated sharply from early 2014 onwards, and even in the latest employment report for December 2016, remained a key contributor to overall job growth during the month.

Click to enlarge

Source: St Louis Federal Reserve Bank Economic Databse (Fred)

In fact, the education and health services sectors added 1.2mn new jobs in the three years ending December 2016, or 16% of all new jobs created. More notably, in the 12-months ending December 2016, the healthcare and social services sector on its own added some 476,000 in new jobs (non-seasonally adjusted basis) or just over 20% of all new non-farm jobs created in the US.

What would the early repeal of the ACA, without a viable new replacement programme, mean for job growth in the sector? The exact impact remains unclear, but by and large, it would probably be negative, although overall job growth will still likely remain positive, supported by the country's ageing demographic.