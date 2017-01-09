Fitbit: A Great Long-Term Buy With Massive Upside Potential

It's 2017 and investors are gearing up to re-allocate their assets and add some new stocks to their portfolio. We imagine that many investors have sold part of their investments during the Trump rally that almost pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average (IndexDJX: DJI) to 20,000, and other indices to new highs. President-elect Trump has already made waves in the economy domestically and globally and he has not even taken office yet. Investors and analysts alike are taking in new information every day that could very well likely change their perceptions on the market outlook. Yellen also stated that the Fed would attempt to increase the federal funds rate three more times in 2017 after the recent .25% increase. Investors are having a hard time keying in potential market climates and outlooks, and we can be confident that for the next four years, we will continue to see a very volatile, and fluctuating market. When the markets are at highs, where can an investor find good opportunities? I believe that to battle the headwinds of a recent rally in the markets, an investor should look for some growth strategies that provide some underlying insight into the path the stock will lead in 2017 and thereafter.

Fitbit Incorporated (NYSE: FIT) was set up in 2007 by Mr. James Park who is also the CEO of the company. They provide products that track and gauge the customer's health and exercise statistics. They also provide services such as their smartphone apps, which can also track eating habits and diet schedules. Since the stock's inception, FIT has not had any good days. From all-time highs, FIT saw a decrease in the price of 86.13% and 75.4% for the year of 2016. The latest decline has left a gap in the stock price, which we will get more in depth on later. The fall happened to be due to earnings reports showing lower than expected earnings - and more important, less than expected guidance for the first quarter of 2017. I will provide three reasons why FIT is an excellent opportunity for a long-term buy-and-hold strategy.

1. New Partnership with UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH)

FIT has just entered into a new partnership with UNH, which will allow Fitbit Charge 2 devices to be worn by UNH's employees. UNH has created a program called the "UnitedHealthcare's Motion Health program." The program can allow employees for a chance to win up to $1,500 in reimbursement or savings by utilizing FIT's devices to track its employee's fitness progress. CEO James Park stated that joining forces with the health-care industry was always a plan of his. However, research was still needed by the health-care industry to determine whether utilizing FIT's technology would be profitable for business. Either way, this is a great win for FIT and much needed after a poor 2016 performance. It is great to see FIT have some positive news that can help revive the company.

2. Underlying Fundamentals Show Financial Strength Even In A Recession

Although FIT has decreased tremendously, I still believe that it does still have some room to fall. Their P/B ratio is 1.47, which means that the stock is currently trading above book value and book value is currently at $5 per share. I would wait until shares reach near the book value price in order to get a good value on the stock, or even possibly an undervalued stock opportunity. However, regarding financial health, FIT looks great! They have actual revenue of 2.31 billion and a ROA of 7.58%, ROE of 11.32%, showing significant returns on their investments and capital. Quarterly revenue growth is 23.10%, but not much weight should go into that consideration because it is an IPO: it has high revenue growth, but it also lacks the data to measure it correctly.

What makes the above even more interesting is that their D/E ratio average is .6096 - that is, below 1 - meaning that the amount of debt they owe and pay every month is less compared to the amount they produce through investments. The ratio makes FIT an excellent candidate to weather a possible storm of a declining market or collapse, as they will be able to continue to pay their debts with ease. Lastly, their short float is at 33.96%, which to me seems thick. From a contrarian point of view, the large share float size will have to decrease, causing an influx of purchasing and raising the price. I have not found an exact date when UNH will begin implementing the program. If UNH decides to bring this program live within the next two months, we could be sure to see some reflection in FIT's second quarter earnings report and other financial reports.

3. High potential growth value

With such a rapid decline in the IPO, we can explain the price disparity from its IPO to its current level. It is mostly due to analysts' overly optimistic estimations and confidence, which caused investor hype about the IPO. Although we may never see a price of $50 again or anywhere near that, it is safe to say that FIT is in no danger of insolvency and can take a few punches. We can attribute its continuous decline to acquiring Pebble Technology Corporation, which directly caused internal supply chain issues. Most recently the Q4 earnings report was quite dim although the CEO, James Park, claimed that the company was deficient in inventory for the Flex 2 devices for the upcoming holiday season. With that in the past, the company can now look forward to improving sales revenue and market share in the industry space. That is why we must look for an ideal entry price level. I believe a fair or undervalued price to enter FIT would be anywhere from $4.50 to $5.50, depending on the current macro market climate at the time. The correlation seems weak to the benchmark index with a correlation coefficient of .43 showing that most of FIT's price movements are due to the stocks own volition. Lastly, with FIT taking over a 70% loss in its stock price, it was one of the worst performers of 2016. However, the worst performers of last year tend to outperform the next year and vice versa. See this explanation from Investopedia:

"Not only does statistical evidence back this up, but the anomaly also makes sense according to investment fundamentals. If a stock is a top performer in the market, the odds are that its performance has made it expensive; likewise, the reverse is true for underperformers. It would seem like common sense, then, to expect that the over-priced stocks then underperform (bringing their valuation back more in line) while the under-priced stocks outperform."

Click to enlarge

With a reasonable value price level and stable financial health, we could expect FIT to reach around $10 to $16. At $9.75 we have a possible gap fill to the first Fibonacci level of .236 ($12.93). The high-end of the targets were off the .382 and .50 retracement level from beginning and end of 2016. Stops are a bit trickier since we are currently at the bottom. As stated before, I see a level to enter FIT at around $4.50 to $5.50. If FIT gets below $1 and gets delisted from NYSE within 30 days of trading below a dollar, you stop out. The set-up provides a decent Risk/Reward ratio of 2.2 with an 180% potential gain if not more within the coming years.

Finishing Up

Analysts are setting FIT for a Hold. While most investors may take this seriously, I believe that it only makes the FIT stronger as it is a neglected stock. While investors are ignoring stocks, it allows others to find undervalued assets before the majority sees it for what it is. One of my most heavily practiced laws in trading the markets is transparency. The more transparency, the less opportunity, and the less transparency, the more opportunity. It is best to find stocks that have yet to show interest to the public majority. Just because the major consensus states it's weak does not mean they are correct. With 2017 beginning, this small-cap has great potential, with the limited amount of investors paying mind to FIT making it all the more attractive. FIT is a stock that needs constant attention. Make sure to always check on upcoming CEO conference calls, as well as possible adjustments to operations management, to ensure they have moved passed their supply chain issues.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.