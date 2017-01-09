Santander: Further Pressure On Margins In Spain

We remain cautious on Santander Group, given revenue headwinds in Spain and potential asset quality issues in UK and the United States.

While there is limited room for decreasing deposit costs, there should still be pressure on asset yields due to falling lending rates and the credit portfolio contraction.

The Bank of Spain published aggregate November results for the Spanish banking sector. The data suggests further pressure on Santander's (NYSE:SAN) margins in Spain.

Strong growth in Consumer

The key positive takeaway from the Bank of Spain data was a pick-up in consumer loans. Consumer loans increased by 4.1% m/m, while mortgages were flat on a monthly basis. We believe strong consumer loan growth was primarily driven by lower lending rates.

Source: Bank of Spain

Notably, consumer loans were also up on an annual basis. However, mortgage loans were down 3.1% y/y.

Corporate loans were flat m/m and down 2.6% y/y as deleveraging continues.

Source: Bank of Spain

Limited room for deposit re-pricing

The biggest negative surprise, in our view, came from the sector's lending and deposit rates. The data confirms our view that while there is limited room for decreasing deposit costs, there should still be pressure on asset yields due to falling lending rates and the credit portfolio contraction.

As the table below shows, the weighted average cost of term retail deposits came in at 0.12bps in November, down just 0.01bps vs October. More importantly, the weighted average cost of term corporate deposits increased by 0.14bps to 0.28bps in November. As such, we believe deposit rates in Spain have bottomed out.

Source: Bank of Spain

Overall lending rates dynamics was weak with significant declines in SME and Consumer. On the bright side, rates on corporate loans were up 2bps m/m.

Source: Bank of Spain

Losses from AFS portfolio?

As the chart below shows, Spain's sovereign yield curve has steepened over the past three months.

Source: Bloomberg

In our view, the steepening would most likely result in negative revaluations of Spanish banks' fixed income portfolio. We note that most of these bonds are classified as 'available-for-sale'. As such, the negative revaluations will not affect the banks' bottom line. However, these unrealized losses will flow through the banks' capital, affecting their capital adequacy ratios. In addition, should Spanish banks decide to sell down part of their bond portfolios due to the prospects of the more steepening to come, their net interest income and, as a result, their earnings would deteriorate as well. As a reminder, 'available-for-sale' securities correspond to around 9% of SAN's total assets.

Source: Bloomberg

Valuation

As the chart below demonstrates, SAN is fairly valued, trading in line with valuations of comparable peers.

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research

Bottom line

We remain cautious on Santander Group, given revenue headwinds in Spain and potential asset quality issues in UK and the U.S. In addition, we believe the recent improvements in Santander Brazil's (NYSE:BSBR) operating performance have been already priced in. More importantly, we view BSBR as an expensive stock with relatively low profitability levels, negligible growth, inadequate problem loan coverage and margin headwinds. With that being said, we maintain a bullish view on Santander Mexico (NYSE:BSMX) that remains a quality bottom-up story despite the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties following the U.S. presidential elections.

