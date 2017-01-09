Lululemon Has My Attention

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) has caught my attention this morning as it looks like the stock could have some momentum following updated guidance. The company is reporting that it had a strong holiday sales season, and as such anticipates much better results than initially expected for Q4. This is a strong follow-up to my recent bullish piece where I stated "lululemon is once again raising eyebrows". So why be more bullish? Well the company increased its net revenue guidance to be in the range of $775 million to $785 million based on a total comparable sales increase in the mid-single digits on a constant dollar basis. This is up from prior guidance of $765 million to $785 million for the fourth quarter. Further, earnings per share will be in the range of $0.99 to $1.01 for the fourth quarter, up from $0.96 to $1.01. Speaking about the hike Laurent Potdevin, CEO of lululemon stated:

"We had a strong holiday season in both our store and digital channels driven by our assortment, operational execution and guest experience. Our entire team is excited about the momentum in the business and I am grateful to our global collective for their great work and enthusiasm. We look forward to 2017 as we continue to advance on our long term goals."

This move indicated that Q4 will be the second strong earnings report in a row out of the company. The company has certainly had its ups and downs, but with strong performance and guidance I remain bullish. This positive momentum could be an opportunity in a stock that has been in growth mode for years. What has hurt shareholders in the past was the fact that the name had been priced for perfection. Each time it failed to impress, it would be hit hard. It is tough to buy a stock that is priced this way. However, with strong expectations for Q4, and a most recent quarter that was stellar you are paying for expected growth.

And the growth is there. Take a look at Q3. Net sales were up 13.5% year over year to $544.4 million from $479.7 million a year ago. Sales growth of 13.5% is strong, but slightly below what I would look for in a name trading at 30 times current earnings. However it is about expectations. All in all, revenues beat estimates by about $4.2 million. While this may not seem that strong, a beat is a beat, and when priced for perfection, anything but meeting and exceeding expectations can be disastrous. Comparable sales, a key indicator for retail companies, increased 4%. These are strong, and this is a metric we must watch going forward. I want to add that direct-to-consumer sales are trending higher in many sectors. For Lulu, these sales spiked an adjusted 16% to $104 million. Factoring in expenses, the diluted earnings per share were $0.47, up from $0.35 last year. Further, this surpassed consensus estimates by a strong $0.04.

So, for a company priced for strong growth, it delivered. While the company upped guidance for Q4, it made no mention of guidance for the full year 2016. It is safe to assume that the low end of 2016 guidance will be beat, given the new Q4 earnings expectations. Previously, guidance for the full-fiscal 2016 net revenue was in the range of $2.32 billion to $2.34 billion based on total comparable sales in the mid-single digits on a constant dollar basis. Diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $2.18 to $2.23 for the full year. It is now likely that the company will come in at the higher ends of these ranges, and so I foresee the stock continuing to appreciate. Let us not forget that the board recently approved a strong share repurchase program, which will boost earnings. I maintain a buy rating.

Note from the author: Christopher F. Davis has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like his material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." He also writes a lot of "breaking" articles that are time sensitive. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "Real-time alerts on this author" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.