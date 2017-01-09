Magellan Midstream Partners A High-Quality, Steady Midstream MLP

Midstream MLPs appear to be gaining momentum after quite a long 'slumber,' thanks most likely to the election of Donald Trump, and the anticipation of a more reasonable regulatory environment and a higher need for pipelines going forward.

Above is a five-year chart of the Alerian MLP ETF, an ETF of midstream MLPs. This ETF continues to grind higher and appears poised for a strong recovery mode.

In light of that, I'd like to start taking a closer look at a broader array of pipeline MLPs, and I'd like to start with Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP).

Magellan Midstream Partners has a $17.5 billion market cap. It has the advantage of a very simple business model: It is an investment grade MLP with no incentive distribution rights.

The majority of Magellan's business, about 58% of revenue as of last year, was in the transportation of refined products such as gasoline and distillates. Demand and supply for refined products tends to be much more stable than that for crude oil or natural gas. However, about half last year's growth capital was put into crude oil pipeline projects, which is the fastest-growing segment of Magellan's overall business. This article takes a look at Magellan's business model, valuation, and what investors can expect going forward.

A conservative midstream

Magellan's target long-term, maximum leverage ratio is 4.0 times EBITDA. It's ratio was forecasted to increase to 3.4 times EBITDA by the end of 2016, which would put it into the best tier of midstream MLPs. Magellan is still well below its maximum leverage ratio, and is also well below most others in this space. Even if Magellan were to raise its debt to EBITDA to 4.0 times, it would still be well below some of the bigger midstream names.

As an aside, I think this is an indication that management considers there to be plenty of room for growth. Management has said in its latest annual investor conference that it intends to "maintain discipline" to achieve that growth. To me that is reassuring.

Management also typically looks for a distributable cash flow to distribution coverage ratio of 1.2 times. Once again, that puts Magellan in the upper tier of midstream MLPs, along with, for example, Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), which is a name I've thought highly about for some time.

Measured growth

I think this above chart lends a lot of insight into what is happening in the company. Although management has taken something of a 'rain check' on some $500 million worth 2017 projects, as it stands now, capital expenditure is going to be way down versus last year. Much of this is because some major projects were completed in 2016, including the Little Rock Pipeline carrying refined products. Also completed was the Corpus Christi Condensate Splitter. The Saddlehorn Pipeline expansion, which takes crude and condensate from the DJ Basin to nearby Platteville (to ultimately be later transported to Cushing), will be completed by early 2017.

I believe there is a good chance that most of that $500 million will ultimately get put to use in 2017, particularly as a more friendly regulatory environment will make upstream producers more willing to commit to long-term pipeline agreements. We'll see, but I consider that $500 million of 'to be announced' capital to be a barometer of which way management sees the industry going. My bet is on up.

Some remaining projects include the expansion of Galena Park docks to increase export capacity there. A Pasedena Marine terminal, a little ways down the road from Galena Park, is also under construction and will include 1 million barrels of refined product and ethanol storage, along with pipeline connectivity to Galena Park.

Is Magellan a buy?

If you're looking for a steady, dividend-increasing midstream company in a solid business and with relatively low leverage, Magellan checks off all those boxes. However, shares have already bounced sharply off their lows. Have a look.

Shares of Magellan have bounced from $65 in the fourth quarter of last year to over $76 today. While this chart doesn't show it, Magellan is nearing its highs through 2014 and 2015, when in the low $80s. As you can see above, the yield is only 4.36%. On the other hand, shares of Magellan's peer, Enterprise Products Partners, still have a ways to run. Enterprise also carries a yield that is considerably higher, all with a similar coverage ratio (although a higher debt ratio also).

At this time I prefer Enterprise to Magellan, but Magellan is something that should be on your watch list if you like midstream MLPs. I prefer midstream names that are conservatively leveraged and have a safe coverage ratio, among other things. Magellan fulfills at least those two requirements, and I would strongly consider investing in this name were it at a relatively lower valuation, perhaps when the distribution yield is closer to 5%.

If you're interested in Magellan Midstream Partners, feel free to follow me here on Seeking Alpha. I intend on following this company and providing update articles when material and relevant.

