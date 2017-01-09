How My Stock Picks Returned 25% In 2016

My portfolio's 2016 story has two parts, beginning with the January-April volatility in the energy sector. I entered the year with 24% of my equity holdings in energy, as well as a -27% combined unrealized capital loss on those shares, and additional realized losses from the previous year. A table of these holdings can be found at the bottom of the article.

My bullish energy position was based on Morningstar's numerous "buy" ratings in the sector, and on a solid long-term trend of growth in global oil demand, which I assumed would eventually eliminate the oversupply and salvage well-financed producers who could weather the glut. I continued adding energy shares throughout January as prices bottomed out, underperforming sector indices along the way since I preferred non-major producers like Continental (NYSE:CLR) and Whiting (NYSE:WLL) who appeared to have greater upside.

By late April, I had sold all shares of energy producers, and the sector as a whole had shrunk to 5% of my equities. This was partly in response to the rebound in prices, but mainly because Morningstar had slashed their long-term oil price forecast, and with it valuations for the sector. The argument that massive untapped reserves would hold down prices for many years to come was a compelling one. In terms of total return over peak cost basis, I lost 20.1% on all energy shares purchased since the beginning of the downturn in September 2014.

Thanks to the rebound, my portfolio booked major gains in the first four months of 2016, with my brokerage account's total return calculations showing an 11.3% combined return on all single stocks over the period. It went on to gain another 12.2%, finishing the year with a total return (adjusted for hedging costs from a separate account) of 24.6%, twice that of the S&P 500's 12.0%. It's worth noting that I continued to outperform the S&P even after dumping the energy producers.

Below is my aggregate single stock return, and the S&P's total return, over the four years available in my account history:

My Return S&P 500 Cumulative 47.1% 70.8% 2016 24.6% 12.0% 2015 -12.1% 1.4% 2014 1.1% 13.7% 2013 33.2% 32.4% Click to enlarge

Some of the older figures in the table may differ from those I've posted on Twitter, as I've factored in accounts I no longer use in order to improve accuracy.

Winners and Losers

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B), one of my largest holdings throughout the year, outperformed the S&P by a wide margin. I also made well-timed additions to railroad holdings (UNP, CSX) in June, and to Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) in August and September. Wells is now among my top three stocks by market value.

Other well-timed purchases were Gap (NYSE:GPS) on May 12, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in May and August, Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) in June, Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) in October, and Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) on November 3. Dates and amounts for most of these purchases can be found in my Twitter history. I still hold Apple, Fannie and Freddie.

My main losses outside of energy came from Allergan (NYSE:AGN), Apollo Global (NYSE:APO), First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA), Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), and Valeant (NYSE:VRX). Most of these made up a small percentage of the portfolio, which limited their impact. I still hold all of them except for Apollo and Innoviva. Twitter is now less than 1% of my single stocks, as I decided to take some losses during the September-October period of buyout speculation.

Current Holdings and 2017 Outlook

Going into 2017, my top eight holdings are Berkshire Hathaway, Wells Fargo, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), General Motors (NYSE:GM), Monsanto (NYSE:MON), and DaVita (NYSE:DVA). Together those make up 40% of my equities. Roche, Hanes, and Monsanto are likely to be shorter-term holdings: I bought them mainly for their bargain prices relative to Morningstar's fair value estimates, and I hold them mainly in IRAs for tax advantages.

My overall portfolio allocation at the end of 2016, as reported in my article on portfolio strategy, is 66% single stocks, 16% equity funds, 9% cash, 4% bond funds, 4% precious metals, and 1% digital currencies. Below are all of my single stock holdings (excluding those whose allocation is under 1% of the total) at the end of 2015 and 2016, with the average unrealized capital gain of each holding:

The process behind my stock selection, among other topics, is detailed in my article Portfolio Strategy 2017: A Diversification Plan Within Stocks And Across Asset Classes.

Certain capital gain figures from the above table (i.e. for Berkshire and Amazon) may look inconsistent with share price movements between 2015 and 2016, as I added shares throughout the year. I was lucky to pick up my first Amazon shares at $319 in August 2014, and most of the Berkshire shares around $81 in June 2012.

Since last spring I've been tweeting details of all my stock trades, along with regular updates on portfolio composition, and occasional banter.

It would be quixotic of me to expect another mid-twenties return on stocks in the coming year, especially given the S&P's historically high P/E level. I remain optimistic about economic fundamentals, however, and as usual there are likely scattered bargains to be found in the market today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL ASSETS, UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.